The case for temporarily closing hotel and restaurant operations | The Thaiger

Tourism
The case for temporarily closing hotel and restaurant operations
OPINION by Bill Barnett
As the final days of disruptive 2020 come screeching to an erratic end, hotel, and restaurant owners are peering into an unpredictable year ahead. Here in Thailand over the past week, the tourism industry has been shaken to its core over an uptick in Covid-19 cases and backroom speculation over fears of another round of lockdowns.(Restrictions, but not full lockdowns, have already been applied by a number of provincial governors, including in parts of Bangkok, Rayong, Nonthaburi and Pattaya)
With domestic tourism being the only operating segment at present, the market reality is that the lag in vaccinations could take 9 to 12 months in 2021. We are now facing a situation that it’s highly unlikely a significant reopening of international travel will effectively gain traction until 2022. What’s more worrisome for hotels that have been trying to survive low-levels of occupancy over the past 6 months is that the combination of anti-travel sentiment and volatile restrictions could see a worsening of trading conditions next year for an extended period.
No need to put on rose-colored glasses for tourism businesses here and the most relevant concern is how to survive, stay afloat, and manage cash flow. While every situation is different, there is a case for some enterprises to temporarily close and hibernate next year until borders are broadly open again. Did I hear a groan? Yes, reality bites. But the key messaging here is there is no point planning long term if you can’t fund up mounting losses for much of 2021.
Hotels and restaurant owners in particular now need to assess the situation on the ground. If you have been losing money over the past six months, can you continue to fund cash flow next year,month after month?The traditional tourism season in Thailand has shifted, and domestic holidays and weekends are the only real opportunities to claw back revenue.
Looking at hotels, big-box types versus smaller properties with decentralised systems are entirely different when looking at the viability of closures. Take into account fixed and variable costs and try to come to grips with break-even scenarios and cash resources. If you are in the red, are you prepared to fund up another 12 months of losses?
Moving into the New Year, the expected drop in travel in January onward is looming so it’s critical to do the numbers and decide what strategy is best for the businesses. If bank financing is in place, it’s time to start talking to lenders and if needed secure additional funding.
In 2020 Thailand’s hotel and tourism industry has stood tall and optimistic. I share the long-term optimism but the prospect that next year could swing downward more is a clear and present danger. Given hotels and restaurants are service-related, the ethics of retaining jobs is critical and has to be a primary focus, but if the operating losses result in later permanent closure, owners have not done anyone a favor by swimming against the current.
Let’s be clear, I am no in any way advocating the entire industry to temporarily close and retire to a dark room for zoom conferences and endless Netflix episodes. But the message here is if you are losing money now, and likely to be unable to fund a longer period of losses, take action now. In a passionate foray like hospitality, it’s imperative not to let a false sense of pride or fight take over reason and business sense.
My end of year messaging is just that, be prepared for worse days to come. It’s painful to write but if you plan, strategise and understand there is light at the end of the tunnel but you have to get to the end of the tunnel first, that is what matters. Look at your options in 2021 and I look forward to seeing all of you on the other side.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Tourism
The world aviation industry suffers Annus Horribilis | VIDEO
In the Asia-Pacific, where the affect of Covid-19 has been lower (at this stage), the passenger load was 30-40% down, compared to last year.
Overall, international flights for the latter part of 2020 are down 75% year on year.
The world’s aviation industry has been profoundly affected by the border closures and restrictions as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic this year.
Many airlines end the year in disarray, bleeding money with the majority of their fleet grounded and many of their older aircraft retired.
North American passenger flights dropped by 48% year on year, according to aviation analytics company Cirium.
In Latin America the figure was 46% down. These two regions did better than most.
Both Airbus and Boeing, the world’s two largest aircraft manufacturers, have announced huge losses as airlines cancel new aircraft purchases.
Boeing, suffering additional headaches from the grounding of its 737 Max model, has been the biggest loser out of the global aviation disruption, although the 737 Max jets are now being allowed to take to the world’s skies again.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Thai government plans to amend business, immigration rules, for foreign investors
Foreign investors in Thailand have long decried the onerous, complex, and sometimes downright baffling, bureaucracy that comes with doing business in the Land of Smiles. And it appears officials in Bangkok are finally sitting up and taking notice. Nation Thailand reports that, in an effort to stimulate the ailing economy, the government plans to make some changes to the regulations that govern foreign business and immigration. It’s understood the changes will apply to excise tax, foreign employees, city planning, the movie and video industry, biodiversity, and the energy sector, including alternative energy.
It’s hoped 85% of the changes can be implemented under the government’s “regulatory guillotine” scheme in the coming year. The plans are being spearheaded by the Public Sector Development Commission, in an effort to tackle the high costs of compliance faced by both businesses and consumers, which is around 142 billion baht a year. The Thailand Development Research Institute says the changes could reduce those costs by over 55% for consumers and over 22% for businesses.
Thailand currently sits at number 21 in the World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business” rankings. The government hopes the planned changes will elevate the Kingdom into the top 10.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Something fishy about the Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak – who’s responsible?
Here are 2 resources for the above story…
https://thethaiger.com/news/national/…
http://www.rapid-asia.com/blog/forced…
Until the weekend many people would have never heard of Samut Sakhon, a province just south west of Greater Bangkok and sharing a provincial border with the capital.
The province is best known as a major hub for Thailand’s shrimp and fishing industry, packed with markets around the coastal tributaries that feed into the Gulf of Thailand.
As we now know there’s been an outbreak of Covid 19 in the province with upward of 1,000 people possibly infected.
Most of the finger pointing, so far, has been aimed at the large Burmese migrant worker community. Some 10,000 Covid-19 tests were underway as early as Sunday and those results are coming through now. The number of positive infections could end up well over 1,000 by the time the whole mess settles down.
Behind this current Covid outbreak is a longer tale about Thailand’s fishing and aquaculture industry. Seafood is an important part of the Thai diet, providing around 40% of the animal protein sources. The export of seafood contributes about 20% of total Thai food exports. It’s also been a hotbed of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing causing some major markets, including the EU in 2015, to slap a trade ban on Thai seafood exports until they cleaned up the industry.
The allegations related to over-fishing practices and, important to the current situation, the employment and treatment of the mostly migrant workforce. Amongst allegations in a recent survey conducted by Rapid Asia, on behalf of the International Labour Organisation, 27% of workers surveyeddescribed circumstances of involuntary work and 12% had experienced some form of coercion.
The survey described at least 10% of the workforce as working under forced labour conditions. The survey covered both the fishing sector and the onshore seafood sector. 90% of workers interviewed reported being paid the minimum wage and others also noted that there were illegal salary deductions.
So, whilst it’s easy to point fingers at the largely Burmese migrant worker community, the following questions need to be addressed as blame is apportioned to this outbreak.
Who organised these workers to work at the markets and port? Who is their employer and pays their wages? Who organised their quarantine (if there was any)? And who organised their travel from the Thai/Myanmar border?
The answer lies in some of Thailand’s largest seafood processor plants and their parent companies, some operating huge franchises and export companies. There have been some high profile cases brought against Thai food processing companies alleging labour rights violations but most of these get dragged through courts and end up with counter suits for defamation. We’ve got links to some of these stories in the description below.
If there is going to be any upside to the current outbreak fiasco, it could be a new spotlight on Thailand’s fishing industry and its labour practices. Even the Thai Prime Minister today said, in a veiled comment, that the blame for the Samut Sakhon outbreak must be shared among the stakeholders. The Burmese migrant workers have become the headlines in this current outbreak but the real cause is decades of poor practices in the recruitment and handling of the migrant labour. The ones profiting most from Thailand’s fishing industry have, so far, not even rated a mention.
Tim Newton reporting for The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
UPDATE: 279 new Covid infections, 2 new deaths
How Asian countries celebrate the arrival of another year
2020’s movers, shakers and influences (that weren’t Covid) | VIDEO
Good things that happened in 2020
WHO approves emergency use of the Pfizer/BionTech Covid vaccine
2020: A year in Covid-19 milestones
Day 2 of the New Year road safety campaign – 74 people dead
His Majesty presents televised end of year message
Why Thailand celebrates the New Year not once, not twice, but 3 times
The world aviation industry suffers Annus Horribilis | VIDEO
Thailand Covid case report for the last day of the year
Dawn Wells, “Mary Ann” from Glligan’s Island, dies at 82
2020’s top 3 stories in Thailand… besides Covid-19
Musical composition of His Majesty King Bhumibol the most popular New Year song in Thailand – VIDEO
Inflight catering ban on domestic flights in Thailand amid Covid-19 surge
Thailand remembers the 16th anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami
2021’s new normal – the digital Covid passport
Covid-19 cases in Thailand on Sunday, December 27
Thai returnee commits suicide from quarantine facility balcony
Pattaya and Banglamung “highly controlled,” non-essential businesses shutdown
UPDATE: More cases in Thailand, the Rayong cluster and 3 new field hospitals
Can I avoid the 14 day quarantine in Thailand if I’ve been vaccinated?
Booze ban in Thailand? Not for now.
Rayong identifies 49 new local Covid cases today
No nationwide lockdown, Covid-19 outbreak is not severe – Deputy PM
CCSA: New Covid-19 wave “more serious” than the first
Red Bull heir ‘Boss’ has 6 more years until legally free of charges
Bangkok entertainment venues hit with temporary closure order amid rise in cases
Private hospital in Bangkok told to take down vaccine pre-order ads
TAT launch new Alternative State Quarantine “one stop shop” in Thailand
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya and Banglamung “highly controlled,” non-essential businesses shutdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Can I avoid the 14 day quarantine in Thailand if I’ve been vaccinated?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
No nationwide lockdown, Covid-19 outbreak is not severe – Deputy PM
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok entertainment venues hit with temporary closure order amid rise in cases
- Bangkok4 days ago
COVID UPDATE: Bangkok bans, Anutin quarantined, another patient dies | VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA Update: 250 new Covid-19 cases, spike in Chon Buri
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai PM urges people not to travel over New Year holiday
- Bangkok3 days ago
Cluster of 22 infections traced to 3 Bangkok restaurants
Fabien Boissonade
Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10:39 am
Common sense, at last.
Thanks.
Kelly Cherkowski
Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 12:11 pm
Valuable experience & words of wisdom – thank you Bill for sharing your knowledge. Plan accordingly to live another difficult year with optimum in the latter parts or 2021 and 2022
Issan John
Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 1:44 pm
The “end of year mesaging” sounds very clearly as if having milked the cheap labour market for years to make substantial profits, now’s the time to dump the staff, stop paying them the paltry salaries they can barely survive on without tips, and leave them to fend for themselves.
Sadly, no real surprises but hopefully some will show rather more loyalty and responsibility to those who’ve made their profits for them.
Andres
Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 3:18 pm
Can you please take a break IJ, rest, relax, do something except just posting anti-everything comments. Don’t be just a ‘pest’ on this site. Have a happy 2021.
Brian
Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 1:50 pm
It’s almost entirely self-inflicted damage by doom cultists. Nothing especially severe is going on with regard to health, if it is seen in the context of the seasonal illnesses that happen every year. Politicians and the media have simply agreed to beat the drum of fear and deliberately impoverish people. Already rich people are undoubtedly taking advantage of fire sale prices. They certainly are enjoying the way their smaller competitors are prevented from operating. It’s an incredible, shocking crime, and they don’t even bother to hide it. Listen to Klaus Schwab, and he’ll tell you outright that the plan is to use COVID-19 as an excuse to ram through sweeping unwanted changes to society and the economy.
Issan John
Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 4:21 pm
How “severe” would you like it to be?
It’s around 30 time more “severe” than any other “seasonal illnesses that happen every year”, and that’s despite the precautions and restrictions, and not counting the deaths caused by postponed or cancelled tests or treatment for other issues.
And who says Klaus Schwab’s proposed changes are “unwanted” since they’re widely supported by many elected and respected politicians and leaders, however unlikely they are to happen?
ipfunnyjohns
Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 7:47 pm
61 deaths in Thailand. You call that dangerous?
Issan John
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 11:26 am
I call it 61 too many but successful.
preesy chepuce
Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 7:55 pm
Please give it a rest, nobody’s interested… happy new year!
ipfunnyjohns
Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 8:43 pm
I would like it to kill at least 1000 Thai people in 1 year…. Even that wouldn’t be very severe but it would at least be good start to make a rational case to simply wear a mask… even then 1000 is pretty darn low. Wheres all the dead people. We were shown videos in feb of people dropping dead in china.
Hey how come you never question the cycle threshold never being reported……
Issan John
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 11:32 am
As I explained previously about the “cycle threshold”, for the same reason that if a plane’s reported taking off or landing routinely I never question the angle.
Bigsleazypappa
Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 4:06 pm
I see the DOOM & GLOOM merchants are out again OMG we know things are going to take some time to get back to normal but let’s look on the bright side guys!!!! We’re all getting older and time is ticking for example Iv just turned 70 years old retired and just waiting on selling my house in the UK then off to Thailand I go to see my beautiful 19 year old girlfriend. What’s so wrong with that??? Happy times around the corner guys let’s be positive!!! Happy new year and let’s hope 2021 will be better all round
Loutarzoon
Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 4:34 pm
After 70 y can apply for the name of Lord Sponsor, hope y can sexercise till 90 in great health.
Rasputin
Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 5:56 pm
Great choice of name you’ve chosen, ideal for a wind up merchant LOL
Bigsleazypappa
Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 6:30 pm
I’m in great shape my friend I have the fitness of a 40 year old and ready for action!! My friends call me Chuck Norris 😂😂
Rasputin
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 2:21 am
Well, good luck and wishing you a happy new year
Diego
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 6:39 am
Wow, so valuable opinion from the high of a 30 years experience.
5 minutes reading “hey buddies, you’re fucked up, have two choices: death or suicide”.
A good wish for the new year.
Now I book my hotel for next week, if they haven’t followed yet Mr. Expert’s advice. Happy new year!
Johnny Dee
Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 6:56 pm
Fantastic MR Big sleazy you’re DA MAN happy new year guys may 2021 be better all round 👌
Johnny Dee
Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 7:04 pm
You are a dirty old man bigsleazypappa but fair play to you for enjoying life unlike some miserable old people!!
ipfunnyjohns
Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 7:45 pm
61 deaths in 2020 from covid. Many more die from food born illnesses. What has gotten into these people. What a covidiot.
This sounds like a media attempt to close small businesses so the big guys do not need to compete and can raise prices, increase margins.
If you’re going to close the pad thai stand, its only fair to close every 711, tops, etc.
Let’s really nip this fake virus in the bud.
London Al
Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10:19 pm
I think this is overly pessimistic, the notion that all Thais have to be vaccinated before tourists are allowed in seems way too extreme, if the tourists are vaccinated and tested then they won’t give the virus to the Thai people and are therefore safe to enter and spend money.
Of course only allowing vaccinated people in does rather limit the number of tourists in the short to medium term, but it will certainly be a significant improvement on 2020 and will ease cash flow problems to an extent, I’m quite certain the airlines and hotel chains will be lobbying hard for this, it’s not great but it’s a start which will be good for confidence.
Cassandra
Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10:35 pm
Although that might be a good business segment insight, one needs to understand the bigger picture to develop the right strategies. So called Zoonosis – infectious diseases jumping from an animal to a human – are happening more and more (COVID-19 is a Zoonosis) because human beings are more and more manipulating nature and are really “getting into any corner” (more close contacts with animals). This is not the last pandemic, but just one of many to come. Not to talk about all the disasters which are ahead of us related to phenomena such as the elimination of ten thousands of species and climate warming. Human beings have been manipulating earth in a couple of decades as it never has been manipulated all the million years before. But our capability to adapt to all the effects of these causes created is very limited (see the 2g COVID-19 viruses that disrupt our life in just one year (2g is the weight of all the COVID-19 viruses globally)). The party is over. The story with the “tunnel” is just a story, a believe or hope of people which did not thought things deeply enough. Tourism is one of the first industries that will ground – or has partially already grounded – on our way to extinction. Short term there is only one strategy: Deinvest in tourism and shift to other industries. Long term, think deeply about the avoidance of pain and survival. Money won’t help, you will need skills.
just curious
Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 11:36 pm
doesn’t anyone at all find it a bit odd that 40-50 or more people are killed every day on the highways here, and at least a couple hundred more maimed, and nobody cares, other than the odd ‘tut tut!!!’ editorial at major holiday times when the death/injury toll takes a bump – but 60 people die in a YEAR!!!!!! from a ‘disease’ very clearly less harmful than the seasonal flu for almost everyone – and we’re going to shut the whole country down and cause massive economic damage to millions of people”?!?!?!?!?!?!? – seriously???? Has everyone lost their minds?????
g
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 1:02 pm
lol
Toby Andrews
Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 11:37 pm
Over thirty countries in the world allows travellers in without having to endure the overpriced quarantine Thailand demands.
They take the risk and make tourist money, it is about time Thailand does.
Panda
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 10:16 am
I understand you can be frustrated Toby, however, I doubt you are qualified to give such advice.
Thailand is fairly safe, thanks to the measures in place and the cooperation of Thai people.
If you cannot afford the quarantine, go spend your time in Ukraine and save us the space.
Since the travel restrictions, the beaches are clean, the streets are safe and we don’t need to coop with a large number of idiots talking junk and behaving like nutcases recently released from a specialized mental care house.
Thai people don’t die of starvation and adapt. Meaning the country goes great without the money from cheap, disrespectful, selfish, stupid tourist.
I hope it stays that way and never goes back to what it was before the pandemic.
Mass tourism is a pest. Covid is a vaccine to it.
Happy new year to all.
Dreamon
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 6:08 pm
Even stupidity it’s a disease, cure yourself, find a good doctor.
Peter
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 7:46 pm
100% correct, I couldn’t have put it better
Mike Frenchie
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 8:45 pm
Country goes great? This is blatant stupidity… Million of people skip a meal out of two and see their car, house repossessed… But yeah, old guy living on an European pension are happy!
Peter
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 10:02 pm
Only those who have been living beyond their means, fur coat and no knickers was a common expression for such people. BTW a european state pension doesn’t provide for much of a life in Thailand these days.
Issan John
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 11:40 am
Enjoy your holiday in Afghanistan, Toby, but rwmember that on your return to Cambodia you’ll have 14 days of “overpriced quarantine” there instead.
Ben
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 7:12 am
Tourism businesses should plan for the worst and hope for the best. Sound advice.
But minimizing COVID and Thailand’s efforts and suggesting they change course is not sound advice.
Let’s throw out some facts.
-UK population = 67M and Thailand has 70M
-UK COVID deaths = 73,512 and counting and Thailand has 63
Most Thai’s would consider 74K plus deaths doom and gloom. Is anyone going to claim what’s happening in the UK to be insignificant? If Thailand adopted UK policies they’d likely have a lot higher death rate than the UK is experiencing now. Thailand people live in multigenerational households and their health care system is not as good as the UK. Without vaccinations, treatments and better testing it’s too early for Thailand to open up unless they want to be like the UK or worse with a few more tourists on board.
Thailand will open up when the benefit to open up is greater than the cost. Probably when most of the west is vaccinated and Thailand is well into it. They will not base it on Toby’s judgement which is driven by the need for cheap sun, booze and girls. For the many Farangs that feel like Toby you’re making the case for why some Thai’s feel you’re not very smart. This attitude smacks of entitlement and you have none of that in the land of smiles. You’re not any more special than anyone else that is a visitor and spends money.
In America if Thai’s expats suggested all Americans should wear masks, social distance and be safe they would be told to go back where they came from and stay out of our business. Are you understanding how Thai’s feel about your bad advice?
Bigsleazypappa
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 3:43 am
My friend Rasputin I wish you and you’re family good health for the new year
J West
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 2:57 pm
Let the adults into the conversation, tourism is dead, the prostitution industry is dead, it’s not coming back….now what? Here’s a suggestion. Instead of the “entertainers” etc falling into poverty, being driven from village to village servicing drunken rice party parties, and other sordid demeaning acts in Covid-rife borderland casinos, let government and business show some leadership. It’s time to build a new deal for Thai citizens based on dignity.
Suggestion: Develop a national vocation program that interns thousands of low income Thai into skills development of every kind. Build schools for Thai kids to learn and be sheltered from the Covid economic tsunami. The students will sign two year attendance contracts and be fed and housed in dormitories purpose built to keep young men and women out of the sex industry.
A repayment plan from future wages can be along the lines of a employer/ employee contribution program that in turn funds new programs. A program like this would be much cheaper in the long run that the catastrophic costs of a large percentage of a major industry underwritten by the proceeds of a criminal enterprise and the debauchery of international low life.