First tourists in 7 months arrive in BKK today | The Thaiger

Tourism
First tourists in 7 months arrive in BKK today
5pm today – that’s the time the first groups of “tourists” will arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. The Minister of Tourism and Sports, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, announced the arrival of the first group of tourists to arrive in the Kingdom since borders where locked in March. He said they wouldn’t needn’t worry about the political unrest currently rocking the capital, pointing out that the protests are peaceful.
The tourists departing from Shanghai, China and arriving in Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) will only be in Thailand for 30 days, Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Yuthasak Supasorn says.
They’ll spend half that time locked up in quarantine for 14 days. Today’s flight today is reported to include 41 people who have applied for their visa through the new STV, Special Tourist Visa.
Phiphat says that in total, 400 international tourists, primarily Chinese, will arrive in Thailand by early November. All will be tested and whisked off for 14 day quarantine on arrival, in addition to having to endure copious amounts of paperwork before they even get here.
A plan to admit Chinese tourists earlier this month hit a small snag when it emerged not a single one had applied for the government’s newly-launched Special Tourist Visa.
The tourism minister says the first group to arrive are doing so as part of a “conditional entry” program and are arriving from a region in China that “has been free of the Covid-19 virus for several months now”. It’s understood the visitors have been specially chosen and approved for entry by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
Additional tourists are expected to arrive on October 26, when another group lands in Phuket. The later arrival in Phuket was to coincide with the end of this years Vegetarian Festival celebrations.
Phiphat says the October 26 arrivals are also coming from “very low risk” areas.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Man arrested for growing 108 cannabis plants in Samut Prakan
Police arrested an Argentinian man for growing cannabis at his house in Samut Prakan, just southeast of Bangkok. 35 year old Sagas Nur told police he planned to produce cannabis oil.
Medical marijuana is legalised – with limitations – while recreational marijuana is still classified as a category 5 narcotic. Sagas is facing charges of producing a category 5 narcotic. He could face 2 to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to 1,500,000 baht.
Police were tipped off about Sagas’ alleged growing operation. They searched the house and say they found 108 cannabis plants that were about 1.5 metre high. Sagas allegedly told police he bought the seeds online with the intention to grow plants and then produce cannabis oil.
Thailand legalised medical marijuana in 2018, becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to do so. Recreational marijuana trafficking and operations continue to be busted by police while the government studies medical marijuana with plans to tap into the global market. The Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul even helped plant cannabis seedlings at a government-run facility with 1,300 plants.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | South China Morning Post
Protests
Court orders suspension of Thai TV news channel during political protests
The Criminal Court has agreed to suspend the Thai media company Voice TV for allegedly violating the State of Emergency orders which prohibit media content “considered to be a threat to national security”.
Talk about the Voice TV shut down has been circulating on social media. It’s not the first time the network has come to the attention of the NCPO, in the past, and the current government. Reuters reporters confirmed the claims with digital ministry spokesperson Putchapong Nodthaisong who said “Voice TV will be suspended”. The order applies to all of the company’s online platforms, including social media accounts.
The media company also allegedly violated Thailand’s Computer Crime Act by spreading “false information,” the spokesperson says.
The Chief Executive Officer of Voice TV, Mekkin Phetchapa, posted a statement on the company’s Facebook page saying the court ordered to close all of the platforms associated with the media company, but Voice TV has not received any documents yet.
“Voice TV confirms that what we are holding on to as a professional duty. Media has no distortion, misleading or destroying public security and peace.”
Mekkin says that for the past 11 years, Voice TV has been openly transparent and responsible for the facts from all parties.
“Let power and responsibility be righteous.”
The State of Emergency banning public gatherings of more than 5 people was imposed in the early hours of last Thursday morning, leading up to the breaking up a pro-democracy protest ‘camp’ outside the Government House in Bangkok. The order also bans news or online messaging that “could harm national security.”
“It is extremely necessary to introduce an urgent measure to end this situation effectively and promptly to maintain peace and order.”
“Publication of news, other media, and electronic information that contains messages that could create fear or intentionally distort information, creating misunderstanding that will affect national security or peace and order.”
Since the decree was announced, police have threatened a crack down on local media outlets covering the pro-democracy protests as well as an activist Facebook group saying they pose a “threat to national security.”
A document, signed by National Police Chief Suwat Jangyodsuk, was leaked and circulated on social media. It requested the Telecommunications Commission and Digital Economy and Society Ministry to ban The Standard, The Reporters, Voice TV, Prachatai and the Free Youth movement Facebook page. There have been no reports about the other media outlets being suspended at this stage.
SOURCE: Reuters| Facebook: Voice TV
Protests
House Speaker confirms agreement for special parliamentary session
The Speaker of the lower house of Parliament has confirmed that there is cross-party agreement for an extraordinary parliamentary session to be convened in the wake of the ongoing political unrest in Thailand. Chuan Leekpai has notified PM Prayut Chan-o-cha of the agreement to hold the special session in a bid to seek a resolution to the conflict. Anti-government protests have been taking place all over the country since mid-July and, while all have been peaceful, rallies are increasing in size and frequency. Activists are pitching a 10-point manifesto, with demands including the resignation of the PM, the dissolution of parliament and the holding of fresh elections, as well as a re-drafting of the constitution.
In his letter to the PM, Chuan calls on the cabinet to back the announcement of a Royal Decree, which will declare the opening of the special session. He proposes an initial general debate, with no voting requirement, so that MPs and senators can express their opinions and work to find a solution to the current impasse. The PM has already voiced his support for an extraordinary session of parliament.
Meanwhile, a number of opposition figures are calling for the state of emergency imposed on Bangkok to be lifted, declaring its implementation illegal and unnecessary. They are threatening legal action against the government if this proves to be the case, with the Pheu Thai Party renewing its calls for the PM’s resignation.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Patrick Nouvel
October 19, 2020 at 1:43 pm
We are tired of those kinds of jokes!!!!
Toby Andrews
October 19, 2020 at 5:51 pm
lol
Perceville Smithers
October 19, 2020 at 2:17 pm
Give me the flight number so I can track it.
Whether they arrive or not, it’ll be reported they did.
Gotit
October 19, 2020 at 2:24 pm
🙂
Right!
TS
October 19, 2020 at 3:52 pm
“It’s understood the visitors have been specially chosen and approved for entry by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.”
First it was Phuket, now it’s Bangkok. Yeah right. Total BS-if anyone shows up, they’ll all have been paid plus all expenses paid. Thai tourism is saved! Yay!
“they needn’t worry about the political unrest currently rocking the capital, pointing out that the protests are peaceful.” 🤣👍 the capital is being rocked by ‘unrest’ but it’s all peaceful? The ‘tourists’ will be safe in jail anyway right?
buncha dingledongs running this scam
Ashu
October 19, 2020 at 10:04 pm
Very disappointed with the decision in the favour of Chineese tourist. If Thailand need tourist it should not pick 1 countty if the quarantine and covid 19 rules and all other rules imply like medical insurance and special visa. Why welcome only 1 country why not other. This make me feel like if im not a chineese i will not choose a holiday in Thailand in future.. why not Russians are welcome who spend more days days than a chinnese tourist.It seems china is empowering Thailand like it empowering the river water for Me kong. Thais should study deeply if they start depending on China one day it will be a very dig peolem.
Call it like it is.
October 20, 2020 at 9:04 am
Haa! What a joke, propaganda stunt. Meanwhile the authorities are scaring 10s of 1000s of covid free, paying foreigners (who don’t follow someone with a flag in the front of the group) every time they have a pathetic attempt to ‘control’ the Farangs left her with their visa extention and amnesty failures. This country does not deserve tourists. There will only be Chinese tourists coming to Thailand for at least 3 years. Hey, ministers and self elected authoritarian leaders, the western world is watching how you are behaving and treating the Farangs. Your people are going to suffer for a long long time because of your behaviour.
Robert Elliot
October 19, 2020 at 9:41 pm
I see a flight from Zhengzhou Thai Smile airways on flight aware scheduled for tommorrow Oct 20.
Thai China
October 19, 2020 at 3:08 pm
Welcome back lovely Chinese brothers
I hope travel bubble will also start soon and our Chinese brothers can travel without quarantine.
Thailand is your guys=)))
Joke
October 20, 2020 at 9:13 am
What??
Which "tourists"?
October 19, 2020 at 3:16 pm
Nobody would even think of applying for such a harsh prison-like sentence, solitary confinement, being subject to experimental testing, paying exorbitant fees and insurances, spend 14 days in house arrest….
Toby Andrews
October 19, 2020 at 5:55 pm
After they have endured the quarantine, I wonder if they will be offered a organised tour to watch the protesters? And be advised they might be lucky and see some water cannoning.
Do they really realise it’s not 14 days quarantine has actually 17 it’s a scam they call the first two days zero days the one in the beginning and the one of the end it’s all about hotels making more money
October 19, 2020 at 8:40 pm
Do they really realise it’s not 14 days quarantine has actually 17 it’s a scam they call the first two days zero days the one in the beginning and the one of the end it’s all about hotels making more money
Toby Andrews
October 20, 2020 at 11:46 am
Yes it is what is expected in Thailand. If there is a scam, they will use it.
Alexander
October 20, 2020 at 3:22 am
China has “0” infections for the last 6 months (John Hopkin’s, WHO info), Yeah? There has been a total censorship on all recent information reported from China (try Googling Covid China) and foreign reporters sent packing! I would say that given Covid spreads by asymptomatic post-infection, Thailand is playing with fire letting Chinese in, in my opinion!!?!
FlyOnElephantsAss
October 20, 2020 at 7:55 am
I think I remember reading that Pattaya alone had about 10 million tourists visiting in 2019.
These several hundred Chinese visitors a month is similar to the answer to the question “Does an elephant feel a fly landing on his ass?”
Not going to help the troubled cities or islands they visit. And these idiot test tube tourists will only get shuttled around to the major large tourist attractions and will not frequent the small businesses except to buy trinket souvenirs.
Idiot tourists..STV Test Tube Tourists = Idiot Idea
Jeff
October 20, 2020 at 8:59 am
The very people who unleashed sickness and death onto the world are the first welcomed in. SMH.
STEVE
October 20, 2020 at 9:42 am
SO TRUE SAME THOUGHTS I HAD . CHINESE I COULD USE SOME UNCHOSE WORDS FOT THEM .HOW DARE THEY LET THE CHINESE INTO THAILAND THINK AGAIN THAILAND THERE ARE COUNTRIES OUT THERE BESIDE CHINA
The Thaiger & The Nation
October 20, 2020 at 11:05 am
1.4 billion Chinese “unleashed sickness and death onto the world”? You be assured that the vast majority of Chinese people are victims of this mess as well. Save your venom for the few politicians and medical personnel that may have been responsible for some early mis-steps, even alleged cover-ups. But not the rest of the Chinese people.
James Pate
October 20, 2020 at 9:05 am
I keep looking for an upside to this, but I am at a complete loss.
Toby Andrews
October 20, 2020 at 11:49 am
As is Thailand in regards to tourists . . .
patty
October 20, 2020 at 12:03 pm
Will believe it when I see it. But seeing the low acts the government has stooped to recently, I wouldnt be surprised if these were the Chinese that were caught in Chiang mai the other week crossing the border, being flown in from Chiang Mai to make it look like they were flown in from China, taken to the detention centre then sent back home. Sounds crazy but its Prayut we’re talking about here
Dreamon
October 20, 2020 at 12:12 pm
Still talking about covid? Thailand is closed because is a dictatorship, ruled by a violent monarch and a puppet PM.
gosport
October 20, 2020 at 1:52 pm
Good job, Thailand picks up right country for its tourism. I am sure more will come. Quarantine time will be shortened for local covid-19 free countries. It is time to trust science. With more tourists coming, Thailand will be the first countries emerging from the mess and prosper.
Tony
October 20, 2020 at 2:05 pm
Strange – why only tourists from China ??? China had and still has millions of corona cases – not reported. Are Chinese let in because of close relations between the Chinese/ Thai governments ?
With the current isolation policy, Thai industry is doomed to collapse and with it – thousands of Thai people will be without income to feed their families.
Martyn
October 20, 2020 at 4:06 pm
“He said they wouldn’t needn’t worry about the political unrest currently rocking the capital, ”
….ha ha… because they will all be locked in their hotel rooms, living off room service for the first 14 – 17 nights.
Seriously, which TOURISTS, going on a holiday would seriously accept 14 nights locked in a hotel room as being part of their jolly?
ada
October 20, 2020 at 4:12 pm
I heard those Chinese will have only money in their luggage and pockets to spend in Thailand.