Tourism
Airlines raise concerns over Thailand’s 300-baht tourism fee, coming in Q3
Thailand’s tourism ministry has confirmed the proposed 300-baht tourism fee looks set to be implemented from the third quarter of 2022. Ministry official Mongkon Wimonrat says the fee will be collected via a Thailand Tourism Fee system, which airlines will be required to adopt. He says the system will integrate with airlines’ websites and display an additional screen where passengers will be required to pay the fee.
Once the fee is paid, the TTF system triggers 30-day insurance coverage for overseas visitors on arrival in Thailand. The Bangkok Post reports that some passengers will be exempt from the fee, including government officials, diplomats, foreigners with work permits from countries covered by a memorandum of understanding with Thailand, and children under the age of 2.
During a meeting with airline representatives yesterday, Mongkon said carriers will be required to screen tourists and ensure the fee is paid before tickets are issued. He has invited local and international airlines to register for the process from May 2, adding that the ministry will provide training on the system and run tests prior to the fee collection rule being published in the Royal Gazette.
There is a requirement for airlines to prepare software that will integrate with the TTF system, and carriers are also being asked to communicate news of the levy to passengers. Initially, the fee will only apply to people arriving by air, but is expected to be extended to those arriving via other forms of transport in the near future.
For their part, airlines have expressed concern about the manpower and budget required to implement a system for collecting the fee. Speaking to the Bangkok Post, one unnamed airline representative says carriers are still focusing on recovery and increasing flight frequencies to Thailand, in light of entry restrictions being eased further from May 1. The new tourism fee now means they need to allocate resources and budget to the TTF system.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Airlines worldwide ordered to follow new entry measures for Thailand from May 1
HRW urges Japan’s PM to raise human rights issues on Thailand trip
Death of elderly actor in quarantine raises concerns over Hong Kong’s Covid rules
Dine in Sears & Co., Phuket’s best beachfront bar and grill
Domestic tourism stimulus campaigns to be extended
Airlines raise concerns over Thailand’s 300-baht tourism fee, coming in Q3
Crowds of Thais travel to Pattaya’s Koh Larn before new school semester
Thailand Pass now open for test-free applications | GMT
Government says Thailand Pass not being cancelled, being “streamlined”
Thailand News Today | Thai Government sets New Cap on Diesel
Sri Lanka’s political crisis continues with huge walkout
31 land border checkpoints in 17 provinces to reopen on May 1
BTS urges passengers not to cross their legs while sitting
80 year old noodle shop in Bangkok temporarily closed due to expensive ingredients
Survey says Thailand’s worker’s debt has hit a high after over a decade
Woman drowns in Chao Phraya River
Thailand Pass Q&A – your questions answered
No more tests required for fully vaccinated travellers to Thailand after May 1
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
Have a furry friend? Here is a list of pet-friendly condos in Bangkok
Bangkok taxi driver photographs himself raping 17 year old girl from Myanmar
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for Thailand Pass to be ditched from June
Thailand Pass – Am I fully vaccinated? The fine print.
Pattaya tourist found dead in rental room
BREAKING: Thailand ENDS Test & Go and Sandbox, changes for unvaccinated travellers
Pattaya tourist claims thieves in ‘sexy dresses’ stole his 33,000 baht necklace
Tangmo: Police conclude Thai actress died of ‘recklessness’, 6 suspects charged
UPDATE: Corpse found floating in Gulf of Thailand
Tourism to Thailand is increasing, but still has nothing on pre-pandemic levels
All Thailand-Myanmar border checkpoints closed, massively affecting trade
1,000 Thai students fail exams due to ‘misunderstanding’
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Education2 days ago
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
- Best of3 days ago
Have a furry friend? Here is a list of pet-friendly condos in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism Council of Thailand calls for Thailand Pass to be ditched from June
- Dentists1 day ago
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
- Bangkok3 days ago
Tangmo: Police conclude Thai actress died of ‘recklessness’, 6 suspects charged
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Corpse found floating in Gulf of Thailand
- Thailand4 days ago
Tourism to Thailand is increasing, but still has nothing on pre-pandemic levels
- Economy3 days ago
All Thailand-Myanmar border checkpoints closed, massively affecting trade