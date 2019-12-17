Thailand ramps up drink-driving campaigner new year break | The Thaiger

Road deaths
Thailand ramps up drink-driving campaigner new year break
Government, police and local agencies are launching their annual no-drink-driving campaign to raise driver awareness and, hopefully, reduce fatalities during the New Year holiday, designated for December 27 to January 2.
Speaking in support of the campaign, Deputy national police chief Wirachai Songmetta announced 10 points of advice to drivers and bike riders in an effort to reduce road accidents in what is traditionally Thailand’s most dangerous season. These will be rolled out in a national campaign to remind drivers and reinforce the messages.
His recommendations are not to speed, not to drive in the wrong lane, to obey traffic lights, to use a safety belt, to always carry a driver’s license, not to pass other vehicles in dangerous spots, never to drive after drinking, to take extra care and always wear a helmet when on a motorbike, and never use a mobile phone while driving.
Last year 3,791 road accidents were reported during the new year holiday, with 463 fatalities and 3,892 injuries. Drink driving and speeding were cited as the main causes with 75% of the fatalities occurring on motorbikes.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Hua Hin
Four family members killed, 8 injured, after van driver falls asleep at the wheel in Prachuap Khiri Khan
PHOTO: sanook.com
A horrific road accident has claimed the lives of four family members, and left eight other passengers with serious injuries after the van they were travelling in hit a tree in Prachuap Khiri Khan, central-southern Thailand.
The incident happened as the van headed south on the Phetkasem Highway. The family were travelling from Ratchaburi in central Thailand to Betong, in the southern province of Yala.
ThaiVisa speculated that the driver may have had a “micro-sleep”, called a “lap nai” in Thai, a common reason given for long-distance drive crashes of vans and buses.
Photos of the accident show the Toyota minivan completely destroyed, with a large tree uprooted on the central reservation. Two passengers were thrown clear of the vehicle, while the driver was dead at the wheel.
SOURCE: Sanook.con | ThaiVisa
Phuket
Drunk driver collides with motorcycle in Phuket, killing the rider
PHOTO: Phuket Hotnews
On December 8, Thalang police received a report about an incident on Srisoonthorn Road, opposite the Baan Manik PTT petrol station, in Thalang district, Phuket.
At the scene, police found that a grey pick-up truck had collided with a blue Honda Wave motorcycle, causing one death. The motorcycle was lying on its side in the middle of the road and next to it was a 51 year old man, Srikul Sornjunda. He died at the scene of the incident.
The rescue team transported his body to Thalang Hospital for an autopsy.
Police found a 41 year old man, Chanai Boriboon, who was driving the pick-up truck, waiting at the scene and report that he was speaking “confusingly” so the police brought him to the police station and checked his alcohol level, suspecting he was well over the limit or under the influence of drugs.
They found that Mr. Boriboon blew a reading of 410 milligram of alcohol (4 x the legal limit), which was very high. He has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving causing death before being sent to court for further processing.
SOURCE: Phuket Hotnews
Phuket
1 killed, 9 injured in Phuket road incidents
A woman has died and nine others injured in three separate incidents in Phuket.
In the first accident, in Muang district, eyewitnesses say a Toyota Vios swerved before overturning and ending up on its roof. A 42 year old woman, Netchanok Det-arn was thrown from the car and seriously injured. The driver, who hasn’t yet been identified, was slightly injured and trapped inside.
Netchanok was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.
A second incident occured when another Toyota Vios crashed into an electrical pole in Thalang district. The car was totalled and the power pole damaged. Two women in the car, 29 year old Rinrada Sukkaew, a school teacher, and 26 year old Supawadee Songsri, were injured and rushed by rescuers to Thalang Hospital. Police say the two were returning home from a friend’s birthday party.
In the third incident, five Turkish tourists and their Thai driver (photo) were hurt when the van they were travelling in was hit by a pickup truck in Kathu.
According to police, a Mitsubishi pickup skidded over the median and hit the van head-on, trapping the driver.
The van, which was taking the five from Patong beach to Phuket town, was badly damaged. The Thai driver, 51 year old Sophan Sahankrit and the passengers, were all admitted to Vachira Hospital.
The tourists have been identified as Ismail Dogan, Ergun Bas, Ibrahim Inel, Gursoy Salli, and Salih Koca. The hospital says Dogan and Inel were later released, while the other three were kept in for observation. Koca required surgery to remove pieces of glass from his throat.
The pickup truck was also heavily damaged and ended up on its rood on on the road. Miraculously, its driver, 30 year old Wattana Artduangdee, was unhurt.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Bangkok Post
