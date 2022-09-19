Road deaths
Swedish man killed while crossing road in Phang Nga
A Swedish man was killed by a speeding car while crossing a road in the southern province of Phang Nga last night. The driver confessed he drove recklessly at a high speed.
A CCTV camera recorded the shocking footage when the Swedish man, 40 year old Bjorn Olof Johansson, got hit by the sedan car while crossing Petchkasem Road in the Takua Pa district of Phang Nga province.
The video shows the man checking the road, waiting for each car to pass before making his way from one side to the other. He almost reached the road island destination but out of nowhere, was hit by a speeding white sedan.
The Swedish man was sent flying about 40 metres from where he crossed the road. He was taken away by emergency services but later passed away in hospital.
The 26 year old driver, Paramate Sookwiboon, waited at the scene for police officers to arrive.
It was reported that Paramate was travelling with four friends. The driver admitted he was speeding in the right lane and hit Olof Johansson directly.
Khao Lak Police Station officers acknowledged Paramate broke the speed limit. A driver is expected to drive at 80 kilometres per hour on a highway and 30 kilometres per hour in a residential area where the road width is less than seven metres. The officers added that Paramate was also reckless and allegedly wasn’t aware of pedestrians on the road.
Due to his actions, Paramate was charged with driving recklessly, causing death to others and damage to others’ assets. He could face up to ten years in jail and a fine of up to 200,000 baht according to Section 291 of the Criminal Laws: causing the act by negligence and causing the other person to die.
The driver was released temporarily as he didn’t try to flee the scene.
Khao Lak Police Station revealed the investigation is ongoing.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
4 taxi drivers fined for overcharging and refusing service
Swedish man killed while crossing road in Phang Nga
International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App
Police hunt for gang member involved in Nontha Buri kidnapping
Bangkok thief breaks jaw in fall after stealing 2 amulets
The Asia Fitness Conference 2022: A must-attend event for fitness enthusiasts and professionals
Drug dealer arrested on Bangla, previously threatened tourists with gun
14 year old teenager kidnapped & murdered in Chon Buri
Thailand’s biggest LGBTQ+ wedding planned for Valentine’s Day
Japanese golfers sexually assault Thai caddies
Thailand’s eerie areoplane graveyard spooks Bangkok residents
POLL: Nepotism and favours get promotions, but so does hard work
Thai ambassador to London will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men
Plan to phase out importing plastic scrap by 2025
Here are the best steakhouses in Phuket in 2022
Best suit tailors in Phuket that’ll make you look fly
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
Khon Kaen Police give residents iron rods to protect themselves
Cannabis bill quashed by vote in House
Thailand’s baht weakens against US dollar
Thailand orders 20th Century Fox to pay 10 million baht to restore Maya Bay
VIDEO: Python attacks Royal Forest Department officer in Bangkok
Stingy foreigner pays Thai taxi rider 20 cents for 450-baht ride
VIDEO: King cobra slithers into closet in southern Thailand
Alleged Thai ‘love scammer’ denied bail in Australia
Over 5 million foreign tourists arrived in Thailand in 9 months
Thailand to build another bridge to Malaysia
Thai VietJet launch flights from Bangkok to a Vietnamese island paradise
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites3 days ago
Here are the best steakhouses in Phuket in 2022
-
Best Bites7 mins ago
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
-
Economy3 days ago
Thailand’s baht weakens against US dollar
-
Cannabis3 days ago
From regulation to cannabis delivery, here’s what you need to know about cannabis in Thailand
-
Phuket3 days ago
“Furious” stray dogs anesthetised after chasing Phuket tourists
-
Crime3 days ago
Thai woman ‘clicks one link’ and loses 40 years of savings in terrifying tax scam
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Eager customers line up for iPhone 14 in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
Taxi faces attempted murder charge for knocking rider off his bike
Recent comments: