Swedish man killed while crossing road in Phang Nga

A Swedish man was killed by a speeding car while crossing a road in the southern province of Phang Nga last night. The driver confessed he drove recklessly at a high speed.

A CCTV camera recorded the shocking footage when the Swedish man, 40 year old Bjorn Olof Johansson, got hit by the sedan car while crossing Petchkasem Road in the Takua Pa district of Phang Nga province.

The video shows the man checking the road, waiting for each car to pass before making his way from one side to the other. He almost reached the road island destination but out of nowhere, was hit by a speeding white sedan.

The Swedish man was sent flying about 40 metres from where he crossed the road. He was taken away by emergency services but later passed away in hospital.

The 26 year old driver, Paramate Sookwiboon, waited at the scene for police officers to arrive.

It was reported that Paramate was travelling with four friends. The driver admitted he was speeding in the right lane and hit Olof Johansson directly.

Khao Lak Police Station officers acknowledged Paramate broke the speed limit. A driver is expected to drive at 80 kilometres per hour on a highway and 30 kilometres per hour in a residential area where the road width is less than seven metres. The officers added that Paramate was also reckless and allegedly wasn’t aware of pedestrians on the road.

Due to his actions, Paramate was charged with driving recklessly, causing death to others and damage to others’ assets. He could face up to ten years in jail and a fine of up to 200,000 baht according to Section 291 of the Criminal Laws: causing the act by negligence and causing the other person to die.

The driver was released temporarily as he didn’t try to flee the scene.

Khao Lak Police Station revealed the investigation is ongoing.

SOURCE: Channel 3 | Siamrath