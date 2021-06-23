Connect with us

Road deaths

Driver killed after truck crashes from bridge, explodes in Hat Yai

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

21 seconds ago

 on 

Screenshot/MCOT

A truck driver was killed in an explosion yesterday night after the vehicle drove off a bridge in Songkhla’s Hat Yai district and burst into flames.

The truck transporting containers full of racks of eggs had passed the Sadao border checkpoint and was headed toward Nakhon Pathom. Officers investigating the incident say the truck crashed through a railing on the bridge and caught fire after hitting the road below. 2 blasts from explosions were heard from residents nearby.

Several fire engines were deployed to the scene to extinguish the flames, which took around 2 hours to put out, including 4 from the Muang Khuan Lang Municipality and another fire engine from a charity foundation. First responders found 29 year old Shaklif Madbenli’s burned body in the truck. Police are still investigating.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

