Biker killed, 5 injured in bike/van crash south of Bangkok | The Thaiger

One man is dead and another 5 passengers injured after a big bike the man was driving slammed into a van making a U-turn along Old Sukhumvit road in the main business district. The incident occurred at about 8pm in tambon Bang Pu Mai, on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand, south of Bangkok.

32 year old Paveena Ratpipop, a relative of the one of the injured people in the passenger van, told police that the incident occurred after the groups rented a van to visit the Khao Khitchakut temple in Chanthaburi province, near the Cambodian border.

Shortly after the start of their journey, the van allegedly made a sudden U-turn on the Old Sukhumvit road heading towards Khlong Dan. The driver of a big bike was heading in the opposite direction and collided into the centre of the van, at speed, as the vehicle turned across the road.

26 year old Anan Phosila, the driver of the motorbike, was killed instantly and the bike a crumpled wreck in the middle of the road. 3 men and 2 women, travelling as passengers in the van, were injured in the crash. The injured were rushed to Ratrin Hospital in the Bang Pu area. Police are interviewing the driver of the van and witnesses, and investigating the circumstances of the crash.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post