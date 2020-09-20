Thai police seize 45,000 books and arrest students who were about to distribute them | The Thaiger

Police were holding a group of Thammasat University students after seizing around 45,000 booklets about reform of the Thai Monarchy and politics, which were about to be distributed to demonstrators at Sanam Luang last night.

The red-covered book, entitled “Stunning Phenomenon – August 10”, is a compendium of articles about the Thai Monarchy, written by human rights lawyer Anond Nampa, Panupong Jardnok (Mike Rayong), Parit “Penquin” Chivarak and Panasaya Sitthichirawattanakul, all part of the leadership group that organised the weekend’s protest action.

The books were seized from a house in an estate near Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus by Khlong Luang district of Thailand’s Pathum Thani provincial police. The students, all inside the house at the time of the raid, were taken to the Khlong Luang police station for questioning. Boxes of the books were also seized and taken for evidence.

Sira Jenjakha of Palang Praccharat and Rangsiman Rome of the opposition Kao Klai party, both members of the House Committee on Law, Justice and Human rights, visited the police station to speak to the students who were being held.

Rangsiman, a previous leader of anti-government protests, was told that the police claim that the books are “important evidence” against student leaders who spoke at the August 10 Thammasat Rangsit campus protest, the first time the “10 point manifesto” on political and constitutional reform, was first read.

Fellow students and protest groups are demanding that the police release the detained students or they will storm the Khlong Luang police station and protest for their immediate release.

The government and security officials have made it clear they do not intend to provoke any violence.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World