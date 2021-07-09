Supreme Court rules against former red-shirt leader

Former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan has been ordered to serve back-to-back sentences in 2 defamation cases, according to a Supreme Court ruling. The Bangkok Post reports that Jatuporn will now spend another 11 months and 16 days in prison after a 2009 defamation case brought against him by former PM, Abhisit Vejjajiva.

The activist was found guilty of defamation in late 2017 and received a 12-month prison sentence without suspension. At the time, he was already serving time for having been found guilty of defaming Abhisit in a separate case. Jatuporn received a consecutive prison sentence but appealed the decision on the grounds that it would infringe his human rights and freedoms.

Speaking before the Supreme Court ruling yesterday, the activist, who led the Thai Mai Thon group in a political rally in the capital last weekend, said a ruling against him would not stop the group’s campaign. The group plans to hold another rally tomorrow.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

