Security guard slaps student for displaying protest sign at Bangkok mall – VIDEO

A security guard at the luxury Iconsiam shopping mall in Bangkok has slapped a student activist after she held up a protest sign at the facility. The confrontation occurred at around 2.30pm yesterday, when the Thammasat University student displayed a sign that read, “You monopolised the vaccine so the Monarchy could take the credit.”

The student, named as 21 year old Benja Apan, was quickly surrounded by at least 7 staff members, with one security guard grabbing the sign before pushing away a camera that was recording the development. A sharp sound is then heard, followed by Benja screaming that the guard has hit her. She proceeds to call for help, while the men continue trying to restrain her.

VIDEO: Matichon TV

According to a Coconuts report, Benja and an unnamed associate appeared shortly after at Pak Khlong San Police Station, saying the security guards from the mall had taken them there. It’s understood the organisation Thai Lawyers for Human Rights have provided Benja with a lawyer. A number of protesters also gathered at the police station in a show of support for the student, while speaking to police about the actions of the security guard accused of hitting her.

A representative of the shopping mall has apologised for the confrontation, saying it’s investigating what happened. It says people should not voice political opinions on its premises.

Thailand has set aside 6 billion baht to produce the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine locally. The manufacturer, Siam Bioscience, is a new pharmaceutical company owned by the palace.

SOURCE: Coconuts

