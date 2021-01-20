Sell your home with FazWaz
Protests

Security guard slaps student for displaying protest sign at Bangkok mall – VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published 

35 mins ago

 on 

Security guard slaps student for displaying protest sign at Bangkok mall &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook / Benja Apan
A security guard at the luxury Iconsiam shopping mall in Bangkok has slapped a student activist after she held up a protest sign at the facility. The confrontation occurred at around 2.30pm yesterday, when the Thammasat University student displayed a sign that read, “You monopolised the vaccine so the Monarchy could take the credit.”

The student, named as 21 year old Benja Apan, was quickly surrounded by at least 7 staff members, with one security guard grabbing the sign before pushing away a camera that was recording the development. A sharp sound is then heard, followed by Benja screaming that the guard has hit her. She proceeds to call for help, while the men continue trying to restrain her.

VIDEO: Matichon TV

According to a Coconuts report, Benja and an unnamed associate appeared shortly after at Pak Khlong San Police Station, saying the security guards from the mall had taken them there. It’s understood the organisation Thai Lawyers for Human Rights have provided Benja with a lawyer. A number of protesters also gathered at the police station in a show of support for the student, while speaking to police about the actions of the security guard accused of hitting her.

A representative of the shopping mall has apologised for the confrontation, saying it’s investigating what happened. It says people should not voice political opinions on its premises.

Thailand has set aside 6 billion baht to produce the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine locally. The manufacturer, Siam Bioscience, is a new pharmaceutical company owned by the palace.

SOURCE: Coconuts

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Thailand

Thailand’s PM asks people to avoid political gatherings over concerns for their health

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

Sunday, January 17, 2021

By

Thailand&#8217;s PM asks people to avoid political gatherings over concerns for their health | The Thaiger

Thailand’s PM is asking people to avoid political gatherings over concerns for their health due to the recent cooler weather. As the country is still not out of the woods with the recent Covid-19 breakout, the cold weather, in the northern half of the country, is adding to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s health concerns for Thai people.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri says the situation still warrants the government’s role to exercise its power under the emergency decree and Communicable Disease Act to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

He says all gatherings should be avoided, but is emphasising political ones and is thanking the “majority who have cooperated.” Now, he says the government is set to introduce more measures to help those affected by the new round of Covid and are preparing new economic stimulus programs.

Anucha says another high pressure system from China will cover northern Thailand starting from today and lasting through January 19. The system would see temperatures drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the northern and central areas of Thailand with the northeastern area seeing a drop of 4 to 6 degrees. PM Prayut has also asked people to be careful when setting up bonfires to keep warm during the cold spell.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Protests

Student arrested in dormitory at night, charged with lèse majesté offences

Maya Taylor

Published

5 days ago

on

Friday, January 15, 2021

By

Student arrested in dormitory at night, charged with lèse majesté offences | The Thaiger
PHOTO: TLHR Twitter / Lawyer Center for Human Rights

A student at Thammasat University’s Rangsit Campus has been arrested and charged with violating Thailand’s strict lèse majesté law. Ironically, it was his calls for the law to be abolished that led to Sirichai Natueng, aka, “New”, being charged. The group, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, has confirmed the student’s arrest on its Twitter page.

After being taken into custody, the pro-democracy activist was driven to Khlong Luang police station, in the central province of Pathum Thani, just outside Bangkok. Other anti-government activists, including Parit Chiwarak, aka, “Penguin”, and Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul (“Rung”) followed, accompanied by representatives from TLHR.

Since the arrest, the hashtags #saveนิวมธ (Save New) and #ยกเลิกม112 (Cancel Section 112) have been trending on Twitter. Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code is the law governing lèse majesté, which carries a penalty of up to 15 years’ imprisonment.

Sirichai, a member of the pro-democracy group United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, has been charged with 2 lèse majesté offences. He is accused of defacing an image of the Monarchy, as well as the Rangsit campus sign, with graffiti calling for the abolition of the lèse majesté law.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Protests

Leaders of German Embassy rally meet with police, prosecutors

Maya Taylor

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Friday, January 8, 2021

By

Leaders of German Embassy rally meet with police, prosecutors | The Thaiger
PHOTO: iLaw

13 political activists who led thousands of protesters to the German Embassy in Bangkok last October have met with police and prosecutors in the capital. They face charges of violating section 112 of the Criminal Code for the October 26 rally at the embassy. The aim of the gathering was to submit a petition calling on the German government to ascertain if His Majesty the King was conducting state business from Germany. Section 112 of the Criminal Code is also known as the lèse majesté law, which prohibits criticism or defamation of the Monarchy. Violators could face up to 15 years in prison.

During yesterday’s meeting at Thung Maha Mek police station, officers were on duty in front of the station, to bolster security, while others in plain clothes photographed those who’d turned up in a show of solidarity with the 13 activists. The rally at the German Embassy was organised by the pro-democracy group, Khana Ratsadorn. The group’s leaders face multiple other charges in addition to lèse majesté.

One protest leaders, named as Atthapol Buaphat, aka, “”Khru Yai”, says the group is waiting to see if prosecutors press ahead with charges. He says they have provided additional handwritten evidence to police and asked officers to question more witnesses. Another leader, Patsaravalee Tanakitvibulpon, says she just received a summons issued 2 months after an October 14 rally. She adds that the resurgence in Covid-19 means pro-democracy activists are pausing their political action but vows that it will resume again at some point.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

