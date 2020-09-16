image
Connect with us

Protests

Protesters not “tough enough” – Thai security official

The Thaiger

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Protesters not &#8220;tough enough&#8221; &#8211; Thai security official | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Thai security agencies are downplaying this weekend’s anti-government student rally, predicting that it will only attract 20,000 people and not the 50,000 predicted by the protest organisers. They’ve also said they’re confident it won’t become violent. The last big rally, early in this phase of opposition demonstrations, was on August 16 and was held at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument. It attracted up to 10,000 people.

“There will be no bloodshed. Security agencies believe that if the protesters plan to camp out, it will last no more than a night and not many people will take part.”

In a niggling response in the lead up to this Saturday’s rally, the security source suggested the current protesters were not “tough enough”.

“It is unlikely that the protesters will be tough enough to camp out for long periods.”

The rally, proposed to be staged at the Thammasat University Tha Prachan campus, is led by the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration.

These key organisers have put themselves in a separate corner than earlier student protest groups who were solely seeking political reform of the current parliament and Thai constitution the UFTD, with Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak as the main spokesperson, were the first to bring up the country’s monarchy in their list of demands, a polarising issue in Thailand.

So security officials believe that the earlier swell of student activism, led by the Free People Group and the Student Federation of Thailand, may not appear at the Thammasat rally on September 21.

Some student group sources have voiced their opinion that “Penguin” is “independent-minded and hard to control”.

Meanwhile, negotiations continue between officials at Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus, police and the UFTD organisers for this Saturday’s rally. Last week the University denied permission for the students and other protest groups to hold the event on the grounds of the high-profile university. It’s been speculated that the rally could be moved to the nearby Sanam Luang park, the only other large space in the area suitable for such a large gathering.

The government’s security officials say they’re prepared to handle any influx of ‘up country’ protesters who are travelling to Bangkok to join the anti-government demonstration.

The Thai PM has already made it clear that he wanted police to avoid any violent clashes at all costs. He also asked police not to intervene if the protesters fulfilled their promise to march on Government House at the end of the Thammasat campus rally.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Khao San Road to reopen for Halloween

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 16, 2020

By

Khao San Road to reopen for Halloween | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook: The Club Khaosan

The party is coming back to Khao San Road this Halloween. The once booming backpacker district went through a renovation during the lockdown period and now the Bangkok governor says they’re ready to reopen the street. Khao San Road has long been a district frequented by foreign backpackers. It’s known for it’s grungy and lively bar scene as well as its eccentric mix of street food, like scorpion on a stick. During the lockdown, 48.4 million baht was put into the streets for major renovations like leveling out the road and footpaths, adding some gutters and designating space for emergency […]

Continue Reading

Protests

Protesters continue their plans for weekend rally without anywhere to host it

The Thaiger

Published

19 hours ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

Protesters continue their plans for weekend rally without anywhere to host it | The Thaiger

Negotiations continue between officials at Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus, police and organisers of this Saturday’s proposed anti-government protest rally. Last week the University denied permission for the students and other protest groups to hold the event on the grounds of the high-profile university. Today it was speculated that the rally could be moved to the nearby Sanam Luang park, the only other large space in the area auditable for such a large gathering. It wouldn’t be lost on officials that the same Thammasat campus was the site of the 1976 student massacre and in close proximity of the Grand […]

Continue Reading

Crime

7 charged with libel, allegedly spread false information about PM’s daughters

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

21 hours ago

on

September 15, 2020

By

7 charged with libel, allegedly spread false information about PM&#8217;s daughters | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai Lawyers for Human Rights

7 people turned themselves into police following a defamation lawsuit filed a few weeks ago by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s twin daughters, Thanya and Nittha. The lawsuit was filed against more than 100 social media accounts for spreading false information about the women. 6 of the 7 who face charges were photographed at the police station, protesting their charges and holding up a sign with a hashtag translating to “Finding Prayut’s children.” They raised their hands up in the 3 finger salute, a symbol of resistance against the military run government. The 7 people who reported to Bangkok’s Nang Lerng Police […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending