Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Protests

Pro-democracy activists rally in Bangkok, call for lèse-majesté law to be abolished

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/PostToday

An anti-establishment protest in Bangkok passed off without incident yesterday, as activists called for Thailand’s lèse-majesté law to be revoked. The law, also known as section 112 of the Criminal Code, prohibits defaming, criticising, or otherwise insulting the monarchy. Pro-democracy protesters gathered at the Ratchaprasong intersection in the capital yesterday afternoon, with the protest organised by a group called the People’s Party, according to a Pattaya News report.

The rally began around 4pm by the crosswalk between Central World and the Big C Supercentre, with protest banners hung from the crosswalk. Activists erected a temporary stage and manned pop-up booths providing information on the lèse-majesté law and collecting petition signatures calling for it to be abolished.

The Pattaya News reports that at one stage, police approached some protest organisers and asked them to remove a number of banners they described as, “inappropriate”. Activists agreed to remove those and replaced them with different banners. The assembly remained peaceful and passed off without any violent confrontations.

Later in the evening, more people joined the rally, occupying Rachadamri Road, with live music and speeches taking place. However, the protest remained peaceful, with activists giving speeches calling for the 2017 Constitution to be re-written and the lèse-majesté law to be abolished.

Pro-democracy and anti-government activists have been protesting regularly since July 2020, with rallies only interrupted briefly by Covid-19 restrictions. In addition to wanting section 112 revoked, activists are calling for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the dissolution of parliament, and for fresh elections to be held.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
KaptainRob
2021-12-13 10:18
Topic will remain locked and Member PfizerModernaJohnson is reminded to read the FG's
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Cannabis45 mins ago

Thailand looks to loosen laws on cannabis with low THC content
Thailand2 hours ago

Bangkok Protests, Pattaya bar shut down, Meteor shower incoming | Thailand Top Stories
Economy2 hours ago

Thai government happy with results of economic stimulus measures
advertiseadvertise
Drugs2 hours ago

Methamphetamine, cannabis seized near Mekong River
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

CCSA meets today to decide if New Year countdown can go ahead
Coronavirus World3 hours ago

Covid cases top 50 million in US, Delta variant still dominant, Omicron spreading
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Video3 hours ago

CCSA meeting to discuss easing restrictions, Meteor shower, Miss. Universe Thiland | GMT Ep.151
Protests3 hours ago

Pro-democracy activists rally in Bangkok, call for lèse-majesté law to be abolished
Environment4 hours ago

Wildlife academics welcome Supreme Court verdict in Premchai case
World14 hours ago

Geminid meteor shower: 100s of shooting stars visible late Monday night
Pattaya15 hours ago

Pattaya restaurant busted operating after curfew as a nightclub
Thailand17 hours ago

What vaccines and mixing is accepted to enter Thailand now?
Crime20 hours ago

NIDA Poll: majority oppose legalising gambling and casinos
Bangkok21 hours ago

Traffic expected as 4 separate protests planned tonight in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY: Positive numbers all around, lowest deaths since third wave
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending