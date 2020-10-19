Dozens of protester arrests since emergency decree was imposed | The Thaiger

What’s behind all the protests in Thailand right now? What are the protesters demanding? Who are they?

Since August, an organic, mostly young Thais, political movement has been building. It’s different from every other protest movement in the past. The people attending the rallies don’t really align themselves, or identify with, the past political factions. They’re not red shirts or yellow shirts. They are new and claim they’re seeking key changes to Thailand’s political system and the role and powers of the Head of State.

What are their demands? In a 10 point manifesto read out for the first time on August 10, they demanded the standing down of the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the dissolution of the Thai parliament, a new constitution to replace the 2017 Thai Charter, police to stop “harassing” them, and curbs on the powers of the Thai monarch. They claim the election was “fudged” (our interpretation of their words) and that the selection of the Thai PM by the Thai parliament was invalid. Are their demands realistic? It is unlikely that the current government would entertain any of the demands as it would result in their loss of “power”.

Who are the protesters?

They are mostly students with an average age well under 25 years old. The two largest groups call themselves the Free Youth Movement and the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration.

Beyond that, it’s sort of complicated. There are other splinter groups pushing this and that issue including LGBT and women’s rights groups. But they are all united in the main thrust of central demands. The current protest phenomenon has also reached into secondary school classes with the Bad Student movement, which has seen the defiant raising of the 3 finger salute by previously compliant Thai school students during the morning assembly, flag raising and singing of the national anthem.

As a new generation of Thais, they also have little fear in raising “uncomfortable” issues that limited the previous generations of Thais. They’re the first protest movement to publicly utter the “unutterable” and openly criticise the role of the Thai monarch

What are their tactics?

So far the protesters have remained peaceful during the rallies, except for a few minor scuffles with police. Their main advantage is their youth, their weaponising of social media, their consistent, and relentless, demands and their resolve. In the latest round of cat-and-mouse protest games with police, the protesters have shown that are able to keep one step ahead of officials and can switch their tactics and locations in moments.

There’s also lots of them and have no problems in attracting rally crowds of 30,000+

How has the Prayut government responded?

The Thai PM had made it clear that he wanted to avoid violence at all costs in the past few months of student protests. But when a royal motorcade headed into a throng of protesters on Wednesday, the situation changed quickly and a State of Emergency was enacted less than 12 hours later.

How, or why, the motorcade was allowed to take a route straight into the path of an announced protest is up for debate, but the royalist prime minister saw the “interaction” as a bridge too far.

The government imposed a State of Emergency that bans gatherings of more than 5 people anywhere in Bangkok. It also forbids publication of posts, news or online information “that could harm national security”. It also allows police to arrest anyone linked to the protests and secure “any area” it deems necessary. That State of Emergency will last until November 14, unless the proclamation is extended.

Does it have anything to do with the Covid-19 pandemic?

No. The changes demanded by the protesters have been welling up for many years, long before the Covid-19 pandemic happened.

What reforms to the Thai monarchy are the protesters seeking?

Protesters are demanding a reverse in HM the King’s revised constitutional powers, which were put in place in 2017.

The activists say that the newly acquired powers are a wind back of the changes from Siam to Thailand in 1932 when the absolute powers of the monarch were removed by a new constitutional monarchy enshrining representative democracy (the country was formerly renamed on June 23, 1939). The protesters claim the monarchy is now “too close” to the Thai army and argue that this relationship is undermining Thailand’s democracy.

The protesters want HM the King to relinquish the additional controls he reclaimed over the palace fortune estimated to be in the vicinity of 30 billion dollars. He also took direct control over 3 battalions of the Thai army.

They’re also angry because HM the King endorsed PM Prayut and the Palang Pracharat party’s election and stitched-together coalition after the March 24, 2019 election. Opposition figures claim the election was “fudged” by using legal over-reach to cancel the votes of opposition MPs and disband parties.

Finally, protesters say that the Thai King spends most of the year in Bavaria in Germany, and point to his alleged extravagant lifestyle.

What’s the lèse majesté laws?

The lèse majesté laws are a draconian set of laws that prevent criticising or insulting the Thai monarch or royal family. Infringing the laws can result in a 15 year prison sentence. The monarchy is protected by Section 112 of the Thai Penal Code.

Has the palace or monarch made any comment about the current situation?

No

How do the lèse majesté laws work in practice?

In June, PM Prayut announced that the lèse majesté law would no longer be applied on the express wishes of His Majesty. But there has never been an official comment relating to this from the Palace.

But the police have still arrested and charged Thais for anti-monarchy or anti-King comments on social media by applying the Computer Crimes Act and laws relating to Sedition.