Dozens of protester arrests since emergency decree was imposed | The Thaiger

Dozens of protester arrests since emergency decree was imposed
Dozens of people have been arrested since the State of Emergency was imposed early Thursday morning to break up a pro-democracy protest. The government order bans people from holding public gatherings of more than 5 people until November 13, but hundreds and thousands of people have continued to gather. Police warn they can arrest those who violate the order.
74 people have been arrested since Thursday, according to Nation Thailand. While many have reportedly been arrested for violating the emergency decree, 2 protesters face life in prison for alleged intention to harm HM the Queen’s liberty during a royal motorcade, which happened on the same route as a pro-democracy protest on Wednesday. Police are also looking to press charges on protesters who allegedly broke the window of a traffic police box at the Bang Na intersection during a protest last night.
Deputy Metropolitan Police Chief Piya Tawichai told Nation Thailand he estimates 20,000 have participated in demonstrations over the past few days. 12 police teams are ready to be deployed at rallies today. One of the rallies will be outside the Bangkok Remand Prison.
The emergency decree was imposed early Thursday morning, breaking up a protest outside the Government House and leading to the arrest of more than 20 people. Since then, protesters have gathered every evening, calling for the release of their fellow activists as well as their demands: the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, a rewrite of the Thai constitution and an end to the military-run government.
A student activist at a demonstration on Saturday evening said a number of people are missing and they are calling on the police to release them.
“We are angry … People are still missing and we are worried about them.”
St Mark’s International School ‘breaks ground’ with their new Bangkok campus
St Mark’s International School celebrated a groundbreaking event last Saturday by literally ‘breaking ground,’ by conducting a ceremonial dig on their new proposed campus in Bangkok. The successful Christian International School has been operating out of their current Rama 9 Campus for the last 20 years and is now planning to expand exponentially when the new campus in Sri Nakarin Road to the east of Bangkok is completed in 2022.
David Jackson, the British Head of Primary said that this new development celebrates a positive milestone in our development.
“As a successful International school specialising in maths and science supported by our successful tri-lingual languages program the teaching team are looking forward to using our new state of the art facilities for the benefit of our students.”
The event was attended by a number of dignitaries including Pastor Martin Chapel from the Calvary Baptist Church, Bangkok alongside Mr Owen Grant a representative from the Australian School Curriculum and Standards Authority plus former and current parents and students who were very complimentary of the school.
The school’s director, John Ruangmenthanon explained how the school will be augmenting their existing IGCSE and A-level system by introducing the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank for senior students which will enable St Mark’s International School pupils direct access to universities both in Australia and worldwide.
For more details please visit St Mark’s International School website HERE.
Pro-democracy protests grow across Thailand, plans to continue
Despite Bangkok’s State of Emergency banning public gatherings of more than 5 people, pro-democracy protesters continue to rally throughout the city every evening and are determined to do so until their demands are met. The movement, calling on the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, an end to Thailand’s military-run government and rewrite of the 2017 Charter, has spread to other provinces across Thailand as well.
Last night, protesters gathered by the thousands at Victory Monument and the Asok-Sukhumvit intersection next to Terminal 21. Hundreds gathered at by the Imperial World Samrong shopping centre and marched to the Bang Na intersection as well. MRT and BTS stations by protest sites were closed in response to the protests.
At the Asok protest, signs were placed by protesters on the BTS station’s gates closing off the transit system, many criticising the Thailand’s government and Monarchy. A sign in English said “WE WANT DEMOCRACY”. Signs listing the protester’s 3 demands were also placed around the protest site. They kept reiterating that they want the PM to resign, a rewrite of the Thai constitution, and government reform.
Some activists acknowledge the risk of arrest for violating the emergency decree and potentially violating Thailand’s strict lèse majesté laws which prohibits insults or criticisms of the Thai Monarchy. A student activist told The Thaiger “We are not scared.”
“It’s our right,” she said, adding that Thailand should have freedom of speech.
The State of Emergency was imposed early Thursday morning which led to the break up of a protest outside the Government House, and leading to the arrests of more than 20 people. The day before, protesters had first gathered at Democracy Monument and marched to the Government House to set up “camp” for a few days to put pressure on the Thai PM to resign.
Wednesday’s protest route happened to be the same day and the same route as a royal motorcade, causing complications and a clashes, albeit mostly vocal, between royal supporters and the thousands of assemble protesters. 2 pro-democracy activists were later arrested and could face life in prison for alleged “intention to harm the HM the Queen’s liberty”. Some protesters were seen holding their hands up in the 3-finger salute as the royal motorcade passed by. The salute, taken from the movie the Hunger Games, is a symbol of resistance.
Protesters continued to hold rallies despite the government order. On Friday night, the police broke up the crowd using high pressure water cannons at the Pathumwan intersection in the downtown shopping district (next to the MBK Mega Mall). Some claim that the blue-dyed liquid sprayed at the crowd may have been laced with a chemical like tear gas. Police denied the assertion.
Protesters are now coming prepared. An activist told The Thaiger that they want a peaceful demonstration without violence, but some standing in a line in front of the crowd came prepared with helmets and goggles. Some even had gas masks. The flimsy umbrellas they’re using has also become more of a symbol of resistance rather than being of any use against the police riot squads.
Many activists leaders have been arrested and some activists have “gone missing” over the past 4 days of protests. A student activist says some young people, just 17 years old, have been arrested at pro-democracy protests. The activists are calling on the police to release them and to inform the whereabouts of all protesters.
“We are so angry … People are still missing and we are worried about them.”
Protesters are now trying a new tactic. No organised leaders, claiming that their collective organisational capacities are working well. They’re also announcing the location of protests sites in the afternoon, just before the timing of the rallies, so police don’t have time to set up or prepare for a specific location. An activist also said that gathering at intersections, causing a traffic jam, makes it difficult for large police vehicles to reach them. While they intentionally block traffic, the protesters have been seen quickly moving out of the way for ambulances or official government vehicles to pass through.
Other cities
Reports say around 20 locations outside of Bangkok, held pro-democracy protests including the central provinces outside of the city in Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani. Large groups were also seen in Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Phuket and Surat Thani.
Sunday’s protest at the Asoke-Sukhumvit intersection
So who are these Thai students, and what are the protests about?
What’s behind all the protests in Thailand right now? What are the protesters demanding? Who are they?
Since August, an organic, mostly young Thais, political movement has been building. It’s different from every other protest movement in the past. The people attending the rallies don’t really align themselves, or identify with, the past political factions. They’re not red shirts or yellow shirts. They are new and claim they’re seeking key changes to Thailand’s political system and the role and powers of the Head of State.
What are their demands?
In a 10 point manifesto read out for the first time on August 10, they demanded the standing down of the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the dissolution of the Thai parliament, a new constitution to replace the 2017 Thai Charter, police to stop “harassing” them, and curbs on the powers of the Thai monarch. They claim the election was “fudged” (our interpretation of their words) and that the selection of the Thai PM by the Thai parliament was invalid.
Are their demands realistic?
It is unlikely that the current government would entertain any of the demands as it would result in their loss of “power”.
Who are the protesters?
They are mostly students with an average age well under 25 years old. The two largest groups call themselves the Free Youth Movement and the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration.
Beyond that, it’s sort of complicated. There are other splinter groups pushing this and that issue including LGBT and women’s rights groups. But they are all united in the main thrust of central demands. The current protest phenomenon has also reached into secondary school classes with the Bad Student movement, which has seen the defiant raising of the 3 finger salute by previously compliant Thai school students during the morning assembly, flag raising and singing of the national anthem.
As a new generation of Thais, they also have little fear in raising “uncomfortable” issues that limited the previous generations of Thais. They’re the first protest movement to publicly utter the “unutterable” and openly criticise the role of the Thai monarch
What are their tactics?
So far the protesters have remained peaceful during the rallies, except for a few minor scuffles with police. Their main advantage is their youth, their weaponising of social media, their consistent, and relentless, demands and their resolve. In the latest round of cat-and-mouse protest games with police, the protesters have shown that are able to keep one step ahead of officials and can switch their tactics and locations in moments.
There’s also lots of them and have no problems in attracting rally crowds of 30,000+
How has the Prayut government responded?
The Thai PM had made it clear that he wanted to avoid violence at all costs in the past few months of student protests. But when a royal motorcade headed into a throng of protesters on Wednesday, the situation changed quickly and a State of Emergency was enacted less than 12 hours later.
How, or why, the motorcade was allowed to take a route straight into the path of an announced protest is up for debate, but the royalist prime minister saw the “interaction” as a bridge too far.
The government imposed a State of Emergency that bans gatherings of more than 5 people anywhere in Bangkok. It also forbids publication of posts, news or online information “that could harm national security”. It also allows police to arrest anyone linked to the protests and secure “any area” it deems necessary. That State of Emergency will last until November 14, unless the proclamation is extended.
Does it have anything to do with the Covid-19 pandemic?
No. The changes demanded by the protesters have been welling up for many years, long before the Covid-19 pandemic happened.
What reforms to the Thai monarchy are the protesters seeking?
Protesters are demanding a reverse in HM the King’s revised constitutional powers, which were put in place in 2017.
The activists say that the newly acquired powers are a wind back of the changes from Siam to Thailand in 1932 when the absolute powers of the monarch were removed by a new constitutional monarchy enshrining representative democracy (the country was formerly renamed on June 23, 1939). The protesters claim the monarchy is now “too close” to the Thai army and argue that this relationship is undermining Thailand’s democracy.
The protesters want HM the King to relinquish the additional controls he reclaimed over the palace fortune estimated to be in the vicinity of 30 billion dollars. He also took direct control over 3 battalions of the Thai army.
They’re also angry because HM the King endorsed PM Prayut and the Palang Pracharat party’s election and stitched-together coalition after the March 24, 2019 election. Opposition figures claim the election was “fudged” by using legal over-reach to cancel the votes of opposition MPs and disband parties.
Finally, protesters say that the Thai King spends most of the year in Bavaria in Germany, and point to his alleged extravagant lifestyle.
What’s the lèse majesté laws?
The lèse majesté laws are a draconian set of laws that prevent criticising or insulting the Thai monarch or royal family. Infringing the laws can result in a 15 year prison sentence. The monarchy is protected by Section 112 of the Thai Penal Code.
Has the palace or monarch made any comment about the current situation?
No
How do the lèse majesté laws work in practice?
In June, PM Prayut announced that the lèse majesté law would no longer be applied on the express wishes of His Majesty. But there has never been an official comment relating to this from the Palace.
