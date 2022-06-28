Thai PM makes bizarre ‘go easy’ on me plea to media

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday made a bizarre appeal to the nation’s press to “go easy” and give him a fair crack of the whip.

The 68 year old leader made the plea after a recent poll put him in fourth position as potential picks to be Thailand’s next prime minister.

The youngest daughter of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, headed the NIDA poll with 25.3%, No one was the second choice with 18.7%, 13.2% favoured Pita Limjaroenrat, the current leader of the opposition Move Forward Party, and the current PM came fourth with 11.7% of the vote.

Prayut dismissed the survey saying the poll only reflects the opinion of certain people. The Bangkok native says people should judge a candidate based on their performance at work, adding his administration has had to address a wide range of difficult issues during his tenure.

The PM then bizarrely claimed that his government had not been treated fairly in the press and urged the media to “go easy” on him.

Palang Pracharath Party deputy leader, Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, backed his boss, saying the poll result was a reflection of the nation’s current economic hardships. Chaiwut also called on the media and public to be fair to the PM.

PPRP MP Surasit Nithiwutthiworarak believes the government can redress the balance ahead of a tour launched by party leader Prawit Wongsuwon to promote the work of cabinet ministers in the provinces. The first leg, led by Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, will kick off on July 10 in Chon Buri.

Surasit believes the public is largely unaware of the government’s good work and the tour will raise public awareness of its work and policies. However, the MP noted that it had nothing to do with Gen Prayut’s decline in popularity.

The MP added that the NIDA poll did not fully represent the people, he says it only reflected a small demographic of people.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post