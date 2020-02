Future Forward ruling sparks flash mob at Bangkok’s Thammasat U. | The Thaiger

The Student Union of Thailand held a brief rally at the campus of Thammasat University yesterday, to protest the Constitutional Court’s decision to dissolve the Future Forward party, strip its MPs of their status and and ban its executive committee members from politics for ten years.

Students and members of the public who support the now-defunct party attended, lighting candles as a gesture of “protest against injustice in Thailand.”

Two sheets of white cloth were laid on the ground of the Pridi Courtyard, where protesters could express their thoughts about the court’s decision. The event also featured the poetry readings and speeches by students.

Plainclothes policemen were sent to observe the event, which ended peacefully at about 7pm.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

