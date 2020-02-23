Future Forward ruling sparks flash mob at Bangkok’s Thammasat U. | The Thaiger

Ships from the US Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) have arrived in Thailand in preparation for Exercise Cobra Gold 2020. Cobra Gold is a multi-country war game conducted every year in Thailand. Cobra Gold 2020 will be held starting Tuesday and run to March 6. Rear Admiral Fred Kacher, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, had this to say:

“Working with our Thai partners during exercise Cobra Gold is a superb opportunity for us to hone our amphibious and expeditionary combat skills. In this 39th iteration of this exercise, we are truly demonstrating what the U.S. Navy-Marine Corps team and the power of partnership offer this extraordinarily vital part of the world.”

The amphibious assault ship USS America arrived in Laem Chabang, near Pattaya and dock landing ship USS Green Bay in Chuck Samet. Members of the Royal Thai Armed Forces welcomed the ships, presenting Phuang Malai, or Thai flower garlands, to the commanding officers of both.

While in Thailand, sailors and marines will interact with their Thai counterparts, engaging in planning and interoperability events including ship tours, capability briefs and exercises designed to give both teams a clear understanding of each other’s processes.

This year’s exercise will comprise three primary events: a command post exercise, humanitarian civic assistance projects, and a field training exercise that includes a variety of events to enhance interoperability and strengthen regional relationships.

Up to 29 nations will either directly participate in or be observing Cobra Gold 20, with around 4,200 US personnel directly participating both ashore and afloat.

Cobra Gold is designed to improve participating nations’ capability to plan and conduct combined and joint operations, build relationships among participating nations across the region and improve interoperability over a range of activities, enhancing maritime security and responding to large-scale natural disasters.

