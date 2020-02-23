image
image
Future Forward ruling sparks flash mob at Bangkok’s Thammasat U.

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

Future Forward ruling sparks flash mob at Bangkok’s Thammasat U. | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Students and supporters of the now-defunct Future Forward Party protesting at Thamassat University last night - Thai PBS Word
The Student Union of Thailand held a brief rally at the campus of Thammasat University yesterday, to protest the Constitutional Court’s decision to dissolve the Future Forward party, strip its MPs of their status and and ban its executive committee members from politics for ten years.

Students and members of the public who support the now-defunct party attended, lighting candles as a gesture of “protest against injustice in Thailand.”

Two sheets of white cloth were laid on the ground of the Pridi Courtyard, where protesters could express their thoughts about the court’s decision. The event also featured the poetry readings and speeches by students.

Plainclothes policemen were sent to observe the event, which ended peacefully at about 7pm.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

US ships arrive for Cobra Gold 2020

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

February 23, 2020

US ships arrive for Cobra Gold 2020 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Officers of the USS America are welcomed by the Royal Thai after the amphibious assault ship’s arrival yesterday - US Navy

Ships from the US Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) have arrived in Thailand in preparation for Exercise Cobra Gold 2020. Cobra Gold is a multi-country war game conducted every year in Thailand. Cobra Gold 2020 will be held starting Tuesday and run to March 6. Rear Admiral Fred Kacher, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 7, had this to say:

“Working with our Thai partners during exercise Cobra Gold is a superb opportunity for us to hone our amphibious and expeditionary combat skills. In this 39th iteration of this exercise, we are truly demonstrating what the U.S. Navy-Marine Corps team and the power of partnership offer this extraordinarily vital part of the world.”

The amphibious assault ship USS America arrived in Laem Chabang, near Pattaya and dock landing ship USS Green Bay in Chuck Samet. Members of the Royal Thai Armed Forces welcomed the ships, presenting Phuang Malai, or Thai flower garlands, to the commanding officers of both.

While in Thailand, sailors and marines will interact with their Thai counterparts, engaging in planning and interoperability events including ship tours, capability briefs and exercises designed to give both teams a clear understanding of each other’s processes.

PHOTO: – US Navy

This year’s exercise will comprise three primary events: a command post exercise, humanitarian civic assistance projects, and a field training exercise that includes a variety of events to enhance interoperability and strengthen regional relationships.

Up to 29 nations will either directly participate in or be observing Cobra Gold 20, with around 4,200 US personnel directly participating both ashore and afloat.

Cobra Gold is designed to improve participating nations’ capability to plan and conduct combined and joint operations, build relationships among participating nations across the region and improve interoperability over a range of activities, enhancing maritime security and responding to large-scale natural disasters.

SOURCE: US Navy

Thai MotoGP will go ahead after coronavirus check

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 days ago

February 21, 2020

Thai MotoGP will go ahead after coronavirus check | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thailand's MotoGP 2020 in Buri Ram is going ahead - GoldVoiceClub

Race organisers yesterday announced that The Thailand MotoGP race in March will go ahead as planned, saying the government has decided theere is “no major risk” from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

A statement from organisers of the race in Buri Ram on March 22 said: “With the outbreak of coronavirus affecting a number of locations and events worldwide, the decision required official consideration as the situation in Thailand was monitored.”

The statement added that Thailand’s infected patients are under care and strict preventive measures are in place, “resulting in the highest rate of fully recovered patients worldwide.”

Globally, more than 2,200 people have died from the virus, all but 11 of them in China, where a number of sports tournaments and events have been cancelled or postponed.

They include the Chinese Formula Grand Prix, scheduled for Shanghai on April 19, which was axed, while the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing have been pushed back to 2021.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Phuket’s Laguna launches Singha “Obstacle Trail Run”

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 week ago

February 14, 2020

Phuket’s Laguna launches Singha “Obstacle Trail Run” | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Singha's "Obstacle Trail Run," presented by Laguna Phuket on May 2.

Singha has announced that its “Obstacle Trail Run,” presented by Laguna Phuket, will launch on Saturday, May 2. Called “Keng,” meaning “to excel” in Thai, the race will be Singha’s first beach obstacle trail event and mark the beginning of the brewery’s “Obstacle Trail Series 2020.” The announcement comes as sports events across the region and around the world face cancellation, in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Officials are confident they can attract a good turnout for the inaugural event and boost travel to the island.

The race follows a course around Laguna’s scenic parkland close to Bangtao Beach and extends north to neighbouring villages. Passing the resort’s lagoon, beach and following a route on sealed roads and trails, participants will face challenging purpose-built obstacles.

“With Laguna Phuket recognised as the ‘Best Sports Event Venue in Thailand 2018’, we are thrilled to add the Singha Obstacle Trail Run to Phuket’s sports calendar. This exciting new race complements the Laguna Phuket Marathon and Laguna Phuket Triathlon.”

The nationwide race series will also include a “Krang” (tough) episode in Ratcha Buri province in September, and a final “Kla” (brave), race scheduled for December in Chiang Rai.

Online registration is now open for all three races. Each race comprises an 8Km, 15Km and 2Km fun run in the solo category, and 24Km for the team race. Early bird discounts apply until February 29.

