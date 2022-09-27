Burmese beauty queen granted safe haven in Canada

The former Burmese beauty queen denied entry to Thailand last week has been granted a safe haven in Canada.

The 23 year old Han Lay tried to seek asylum in Thailand last Thursday when she landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport from Vietnam after being allegedly targeted by the Myanmar ruling military junta following a speech she made during the Miss Grand International 2020 final in Bangkok criticizing the junta.

The former Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 reportedly applied for asylum with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Thailand after she was denied entry upon returning from Danang in Vietnam.

The Myawaddy-born model, also known as Thaw Nandar Aung, was denied entry to Thailand under Section 12 of the 1979 Immigration Act after an immigration officer spotted an irregularity with her passport.

The Myanmar military junta may have revoked her passport.

According to a Facebook account called “Natty in Myanmar,” the model wanted to live in Thailand.

The Facebook post said…

“She’s waiting for a solution on how she can stay in Thailand.”

The model will not get her wish to stay in the Land of Smiles but it looks as if a tumultuous week will conclude with a happy ending after Canada granted her refugee status.

A refugee is a displaced person who has crossed national borders who cannot or is unwilling to return home due to well-founded fear of persecution.

Han Lay is reportedly leaving Thailand today on Korean Air flight KE652. She stops at South Korea’s Incheon Airport before leaving on flight KE073 for Toronto, Canada tonight.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post