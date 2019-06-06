First year report card for Thailand’s battle against plastics | The Thaiger

Plastics
First year report card for Thailand’s battle against plastics
“Plastic waste is a major environmental problem because it takes hundreds of years to degrade.”
Yesterday was World Environment Day, a fitting day to give Thailand’s fight for a reduction on plastics a report card, after the first full year of campaigns to reduce single-use plastics. The Pollution Control Department says Thailand’s efforts have been successful after receiving general cooperation from the country’s business sector.
Among the achievements, the PCD says there has been a massive 80% reduction in the plastic rings that used to be part of water bottle caps, thanks to the cooperation of five major water bottle packaging companies.
Meanwhile, the Food and Drugs Administration is preparing legislation for a ban on the use of microbeads – almost microscopic plastic particles used in some cosmetic products.
Microplastics found in human stools, research finds Americans eat, drink and breathe between 74,000 and 121,000 microplastic particles each year depending on their age and sex, new research suggests. Those who exclusively drink bottled water rather than tap water can add up to 90,000 plastic particles to their estimated annual total, according to the study published Wednesday in the Environmental Science & Technology journal.
Research shows some particles are small enough to enter our tissues, where they can trigger an immune reaction, or release toxic substances and pollutants absorbed from the environment, including heavy metals.
The Plastic Waste Management Road Map 2018-2030 includes an ambitious plan for Thailand to use 100% recycled plastic by 2027 in various forms, including turning waste into energy.
President of the Plastic Industries Association, Paradorn Chullachart says the first year of concerted campaigning was a watershed moment for Thailand in reducing plastic waste.
“There has been a clear change in the minds of many Thais who are now starting to understand the impact of plastic use.”
“The business sector is working with state agencies to develop a Plastic Material Flow Database that shows the source, movement and cycle of plastic products and waste.”
But you will still notice the challenges ahead when you drive down any soi in Thailand and see the roadside sellers of ice-coffee – in a plastic cup, with a plastic lid, with a plastic straw in a plastic bag.
We’ll Thailand a score of ‘D’ for the first year’s, not even a pass mark. The second year will need to see more concrete action and less talking.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Plastics
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
By the end of 2019 Thailand will be free from three types of plastic – microbeads, cap seals and oxo-degradable plastics.
Then by 2022 four other types of single-use plastics will also be banned – lightweight plastic bags less than 36 microns thick; styrofoam food containers for takeaways; plastic cups and plastic straws – according to a road map approved by the Cabinet.
The Plastic Waste Management Road Map 2018-2030 also includes an ambitious plan for Thailand to use 100 per cent recycled plastic by 2027 in various forms, including turning waste into energy.
The Cabinet has acknowledged the road map and assigned the Natural Resource and Environment Ministry to formulate a draft action plan for plastic waste management, so it is in line with the 20-year national strategy.
The Cabinet also called for clear details on related agencies’ role in the integration of the work for managing plastic waste, which will also get huge participation from the private and business sectors. The related state agencies should create various mechanisms to propel this forward such as creating a good understanding among agencies, continuously implementing a public relations campaign via social media to achieve the set goals, the Cabinet instructed.
The work procedure must consider lifecycle plastic-waste management so steps are taken from the very start: with plastic products designed applying the “Eco Design” approach, manufacturing and post-consumption disposal which will include garbage separation, transport and storing, recycling and proper disposal.
According to the Department of Environmental Quality Promotion, Thais generate as much as 1.14 kilogram of garbage per head per day, contributing to the 27.04 million tonnes of waste per year.
One person uses approximately eight plastic bags a day – or 500 million plastic bags per day for the whole nation.
Most of the plastic waste ends up in the oceans, accounting for 16% of garbage in the seas.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
“The water is black and horrible” – Pattaya Beach
PHOTOS: Sophon TV
Sophon TV, ever watchful on the state of Pattaya’s beaches, reports that a 2.6 kilometre stretch of the beach in Pattaya was a “filthy mess”. A local operator is blaming the tourists.
“From North to South Pattaya the beach is a disgrace”, according to Sophon TV.
“The water is black and horrible.”
They note that the tide line is strewn with plastic bags, spirit bottles, beer bottles, foam containers and a lot of other general rubbish.
Ladda Limkun, a beach operator, blamed the tourists for the mess.
“People who eat and drink on the beach just don’t clean up after themselves. And tourists on boat trips just toss their trash in the sea meaning it washes up on the shore. The authorities have been slow to react to the latest eyesore of rubbish,” she added.
SOURCE: Sophon TV
Environment
Garbage found inside a dead sea turtle on Kamala beach
PHOTO: Nijut Kamala / Newshawk Phuket
Fishing equipment and other rubbish has been found inside a large dead sea turtle on Kamala beach yesterday.
Staff from the Phuket Marine Biology Centre at Cape Panwa were notified from locals that the big sea turtle had been washed up on Kamala beach.
The turtle was nearly a metre long and weighed about 90 kilogram. The body had already started rotting. Pieces of fishing net and garbage were found inside the turtle .
Meanwhile a live sea turtle was rescued after being washed up on the shores of Kamala beach on Sunday afternoon. It’s currently recovering at the PMBC.
Read more HERE.
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow
The really, really crazy solution for Pattaya’s sewage and wastewater problem
Bangkok Airways Samui Half Marathon, second in the Thailand series
Two Indian tourists lose cash and a necklace to ladyboy thieves in Pattaya
Electric boats will help alleviate some of Bangkok’s air pollution
US tourists arrested in Pattaya for spraying graffiti on a car and walls in Bangkok – VIDEO
Hard Rock Café Phuket hosts charity concert on June 17 featuring ‘Da Endorphine’
Thai Government announces crackdown on price-gouging private hospitals
First year report card for Thailand’s battle against plastics
General Prayut Chan-o-cha is Thailand’s 29th Prime Minister
Thanathorn says he will be Thailand’s Prime Minister of change
17 survive as minivan flips over in Phattalung, southern Thailand
1,495 kilograms of ice seized in Pathum Thani, Thailand
Ladyboy arrested over stealing from British tourist in Pattaya, Thailand
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
Baby dugong ‘Marium’ being cared for in Trang
Where are Thai’s heading for this summer holidays?
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป]
Trending
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Bangkok3 days ago
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
-
Hot News3 days ago
The rise of the Incels and plastic surgery for men
-
Election2 days ago
Phalang Pracharat unable to form Thai coalition – Democrats and Bhumjaithai sitting it out, for now
-
Hot News21 hours ago
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
-
Election1 day ago
Former Democrat Party leader and Thai PM resigns
-
Uncategorized2 days ago
หึงโหด! ผัวเก่ายิงผัวใหม่ของเมียเก่าแล้วยิงตัวตายตาม ผัวใหม่เคราะห์ดีแกล้งตาย