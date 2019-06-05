Former Democrat Party leader and Thai PM resigns | The Thaiger

Election
Former Democrat Party leader and Thai PM resigns
Former Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva has announced his resignation as a parliamentary MP, saying he could not break his word and follow his Democrat Party’s resolution to support Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as the next PM.
He announced his resignation in the lead up to today’s vote for a new PM, now a cakewalk for the existing PM Prayut after the Democrats threw their support behind the Palang Pracharat party last night.
Mr Abhisit said that before the election he had announced his policy on not supporting Prayut as PM as the then-Democrat leader, and approximately 4 million people voted for the party while being aware of this clear stance.
“I could not attend today’s parliament and go against the resolution of the party to support Gen Prayut. That would mean I would break my word… Today I have only one choice to protect the dignity of mine and my party, that is to keep the promise,” he said in a Bangkok Post article.
“In my political career, I adhere to ideals and principles because they can create long-term happiness for people. Therefore, I resign as MP from now on.”
Abhisit says he rejected other Democrats’ proposal last night for him to abstain in the vote for the new PM.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Election
Thanathorn and Prayut officially nominated as Thai PM candidates
“The current PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha did not attend today’s proceedings.”
The Future Forward leader, 40 year old Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, and NCPO chief and current PM Prayut Chan-o-cha have been formally named as candidates for the position of Prime Minister by their parties in Parliament this morning.
They were the only two names put forward after the new House Speaker (and former PM) Chuan Leekpai asked the assembled MPs for nominations, setting the stage for the two-man showdown.
Despite the theatre of today’s parliamentary session, the current PM has already secured the votes coming into the joint-parliamentary poll after the Democrats decided to side with the Palang Pracharat coalition late yesterday.
Prayut was formally nominated by Nattapol Theepsuwan, a Phalang Pracharath MP. Thanathorn was nominated by Future Forward’s Srinual Boonlue MP.
Parties will now undergo the usual process of debating and challenging each other before a vote is called. House Speaker Chuan is yet to set an time for the vote on the nation’s top job.
This morning and early afternoon the Parliamentary MPs have been speaking in support of their nominated candidates and a vote for the PM will likely take place later this afternoon.
Election
Democrats side with Palang Pracharat before today’s PM vote
PHOTO: Thai PBS
The Democrat party has decided, following a fierce debate late yesterday, to join the Palang Pracharat-led coalition government. They cite ‘ending political uncertainty’ and ‘switching off’ the power of the junta, according to new party leader Jurin Laksanavisit.
As the new parliament sits and votes on a new Thai PM today, the NCPO automatically dissolves once the new government has been given royal assent.
39 executive committee members and 53 MPs, split between those who want to join the coalition and those who want to form an independent opposition, the party took a secret ballot in which 61 voted in favour of joining the coalition and 16 opposed, with two abstentions and one invalid vote.
Former Democrat party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva spent about an hour trying to swing the vote into forming an independent opposition. But, when it came to the vote, the idea was defeated in favour of joining the coalition.
The other potential coalition partner, the Bhumjaithai party, which has been waiting for the Democrat party’s decision, said they will follow in the Democrats’ footsteps.
Democrat party leader Jurin Laksanavisit told a news conference after the meeting that the Palang Pracharat party had accepted the Democrat’s pre-conditions relating to poverty eradication policy, price guarantees for farm produce, constitutional amendments and good governance.
Immediately after last night’s vote, one party member, former election commissioner Somchai Srisuthiyakorn, quit the party citing ‘ideological differences’.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Election
Last minute deal secures Prayut’s PM vote in today’s Thai parliamentary sitting
Leaving it to the last moment, the Democrats dramatically capitulated and decided to join the pro-junta Palang Pracharat coalition. The move gives the current PM, Palang Pracharat’s sole prime ministerial candidate, an easy walk into the PM job during today’s parliamentary vote.
General Prayut Chan-o-cha and Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit will face off in the 11am vote. Until yesterday’s decision by the Democrats (Bhumjaithai MPs said they would follow in the Democrat’s footsteps), it wasn’t clear exactly what could have happened today. Now, the vote is all but assured for the 65 year old coup leader.
The anti-junta bloc, led by the Pheu Thai party, made its final decision and confirmed yesterday that Thanathorn was eligible to be their prime minister candidate, despite the charter court suspending him from MP duties.
With the support of the Democrat and Bhumjaithai MPs. the pro-junta bloc has secured a majority 254 MPs – they needed 251 for a majority in the lower house.
Democrat Party yesterday decided at the last minute to join the Phalang Pracharat-led coalition. At an intra-party vote, 61 supported joining the coalition while 16 voted against it. Two members abstained from voting and one ballot was voided.
A number of Democrat MPs had been reluctant to vote for Prayut because of his status as a coup leader. Prayut led the coup which toppled an elected government in 2014.
The decision to field Thanathorn against Prayut today encountered some opposition within Pheu Thai. Northeastern MPs of the party believe that Pheu Thai should support its own candidate, especially the party’s de facto leader Khunying Sudarat.
They argued that Sudarat was the reason why Pheu Thai had won the most number of MPs in the March election. She had been highlighted as the party’s face in the election campaign and the MPs did not know how to explain it to the voters if Sudarat did not represent the party in the PM contest, they argued.
It is not even known if Prayut will attend today’s parliamentary session – earlier he said he didn’t wish to make any speech outlining his future vision for Thailand as a prime ministerial candidate saying that everyone knew and understood what he stood for.
Even though the actual vote is all but sorted now expect some fireworks as the session opens for debate. We will have all the latest news out of the new Thai parliament as it happens today on The Thaiger.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow
The really, really crazy solution for Pattaya’s sewage and wastewater problem
17 survive as minivan flips over in Phattalung, southern Thailand
1,495 kilograms of ice seized in Pathum Thani, Thailand
Ladyboy arrested over stealing from British tourist in Pattaya, Thailand
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
Baby dugong ‘Marium’ being cared for in Trang
Where are Thai’s heading for this summer holidays?
Grab electric tuk tuks launch in Chiang Mai
Thanathorn and Prayut officially nominated as Thai PM candidates
Former Democrat Party leader and Thai PM resigns
And then there were three. Bidding for Airport duty free concession.
Democrats side with Palang Pracharat before today’s PM vote
One injured in Patong Hill collision between two minivans & two sedans
Four suspects arrested after body found in Wichit forest, Phuket
Electric vehicles on the rise but the take up is slow in Thailand
Last minute deal secures Prayut’s PM vote in today’s Thai parliamentary sitting
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป]
คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี”
Trending
-
Bangkok24 hours ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Bangkok2 days ago
2019 Dengue cases soar as Thailand enters monsoon season
-
Bangkok23 hours ago
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s pick-up-smashing angry aunties have their day in court
-
Hot News2 days ago
The rise of the Incels and plastic surgery for men
-
Election1 day ago
Phalang Pracharat unable to form Thai coalition – Democrats and Bhumjaithai sitting it out, for now
-
Uncategorized23 hours ago
หึงโหด! ผัวเก่ายิงผัวใหม่ของเมียเก่าแล้วยิงตัวตายตาม ผัวใหม่เคราะห์ดีแกล้งตาย
-
Pattaya1 day ago
British man loses 20K baht to an alleged ladyboy pickpocket in Pattaya – VIDEO