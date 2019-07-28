Thais across the country commemorate HM the King’s birthday | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Thais across the country commemorate HM the King’s birthday
To commemorate His Majesty the King’s birthday today, celebrations have been held around the country.
In Songkhla the Fifth Artilleryman Battalion performed a 21 gun salute as a military honour to celebrate His Majesty’s 67th birthday. The firing of cannons from four artillery machines was performed at Mahavajiravudh Songkhla School in the Muang district of Songkhla province.
ln provincial halls and district offices across the country held similar ceremonies for His Majesty. Participants volunteered to clean public places and plant trees to honour the King.
In Kanchanbauri, in Thailand’s west, more than 600 yellow-clad ethnic Mon students at Wat Wangwiwekaram in Sangkhla Buri district formed the number 10 in Thai. representing King Rama X.
Meanwhile PM Prayut Chan-o-cha led Cabinet ministers and their spouses as well as the speaker of the House of Representatives to offer alms to Buddhist monks at Sanam Luang in Bangkok. He also led officials to swear an oath to be good civil servants and the “force of the land” for the country and the King.
Alms were also offered to make merit for the King in various provinces nationwide. In the northern province of Chiang Mai, Governor Supachai Iamsuwan led officials and the public to offer alms to 68 monks at the Chiang Mai International Convention and Exhibition Centre followed by the officials’ oath-taking ceremony and the signing of messages for the King.
And a large number of Thais showed up at the Thai Red Cross Society’s National Blood Centre in Bangkok to make blood donations as merit for His Majesty.
The Thai Red Cross Society invites the public to make blood donations until 6pm on tonight and write messages wishing the King well throughout July at the National Blood Centre.
Bangkok
Thai man sends online beautiful girlfriend 2.3 million baht – Doh!
Love is a beautiful thing.
A Thai man has fallen in love with a beautiful woman on Facebook called Bai Por. The romance has blossomed online for more than two years, according to “Non”.
He’s sent 2.3 million baht to her in money transfers, according to Sanook. Every time they’d made arrangements to finally meet up, Bai Por would postpone because she was unwell or busy. They never met face to face.
But, assuming his suspicions weren’t raised already, he one day found the same photos of his beloved Bai Por on a Line group. The beautiful woman he thought he was wooing was actually called Nong Gee.
Shattered, he went to the Phlap Phla Chai police in Bangkok to register his complaint. A warrant for online fraud was issued by police to track down the elusive ‘Bai Por’. Police in Chiang Mai identified her as a 32 year old called Thippawan, a woman from Cha-Am and rather-less-beautiful than his imaginary Bai Por. Police eventually tracked her down in Phayao where she was arrested and flown back to Bangkok.
There will probably be an opportunity for Non to meet Bai Por, in court.
Bangkok
Big bike rider decapitated in horror crash in Bangkok
A motorbike rider has been decapitated after colliding with the side of the Klong Tan Flyover yesterday. He was riding a BMW S1000 RR big bike at the time. His body was taken to the Chulalongkorn Hospital for an autopsy to determine the presence of alcohol or drugs in his blood. Sanook reports that motorbikes are not allowed on the Klong Tan Flyover.
He was later identified as 37 year old Phatnarin Pongthananikorn, the son of Prasert Pongthananiokrn (DJ Raya) who owns the Music Train record label.
According to the Sanook report, Phatnarin was the cousin of Thai actress “Ice” Preechaya. Police are investigating the incident and viewing CCTV. They speculate speed was involved in the man’s death.
Bangkok
Bangkok’s expat rental trends changing
The number of Japanese expats in Thailand dropped to lower than 20% of the total expats in Thailand for the first time, dropping to 34,133 as of April 2019, a 4% decline year on year, according to CBRE.
CBRE are reporting a change in demand and an impact on the rental apartment sector in Bangkok, despite a healthy performance. Typically, they report, when expats move with their family members to work in Thailand, the companies will cover accommodation for the whole family, the children’s tuition fees and sometimes allowance for the housewives.
This year, CBRE report seeing more expats moving here individually rather than the whole family as companies look to lower their operating expenses.
Now, many apartments are fully occupied for their one-bedroom units and the demand is still increasing,” according to Theerathorn Prapunpong, Director of Advisory and Transaction Services – Residential Leasing, CBRE Thailand.
Another constraint on the rental apartment market is the accommodation allowance from corporates which has not increased in many years. This is putting pressure on landlords as they could not ask for higher monthly rental as that will risk giving away their tenants to landlords of other properties.
But the decrease in the number of Japanese expats is being compensated by the rise in the second biggest feeder market, the Chinese expats.
However, CBRE believes that this increase will not become a new wave of demand for Bangkok rental apartments as Chinese expats prefer to rent condominium units in the Huai Khwang and the Sutthisan areas where the costs are lower and the Chinese community is more prominent.
With increasing competition from condominium units for rent in the market, budget control for expats’ accommodation and the new land and building tax, the biggest hit will be felt by landlords of older apartment buildings who will be forced to up their game to compete in the market.
Rathawat Kuvijitrsuwan, Associate Director at Research and Consulting, CBRE Thailand
