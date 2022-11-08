Sponsored
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
It’s only less than a month to go to the annual BISP Soccer 7s tournament. The much-awaited event will take place on 25 and 26 November 2022 at the stunning grounds of British International School, Phuket.
A highlight of the Phuket sporting calendar, the BISP Soccer 7s tournament is one of the largest school-based football tournaments in the region, attracting international schools from throughout Asia, the Middle East and Oceania.
The goal of this tournament is for all players, parents and coaches to be ambassadors for their respective schools and for everyone to play with respect and sportsmanship, regardless of whether they win or lose. Moreover, the tournament is held to provide opportunities and world-class competition experiences in a friendly environment. By encouraging high standards of skill, moral integrity and sportsmanship, the tournament exists to cultivate and realise the potential of each individual and team.
This year will mark the 19th BISP Soccer 7s tournament. Thus, Soccer 7s is not only one of the biggest but also among the longest-running events in Phuket. The last tournament, which was held in 2019, featured 147 school teams from 12 different countries. After a two-year pandemic-induced break, British International School, Phuket is ready to welcome returning teams and first-time competitors from schools around the Asia-Pacific region to compete and have fun again. Therefore, we can expect just as many, if not more, teams to participate.
The Rules
The rules for 2022’s BISP Soccer 7s tournament are more or less the same as the previous years. The tournament will follow the 7-a-side FIFA laws with no offside. The back-pass rule will apply. There will also be rolling substitutions, which must take place from the halfway line. Before the replacement can start playing, the player must leave the field. Furthermore, a goal cannot be scored directly from the centre pass. The coach is in charge of making sure players leave the field of play and administering substitutions.
All games, including playoffs and finals, will be divided into two 12-minute sections, with 2 minutes half-time. 4 points will be awarded for a victory, 2 for a draw, and 1 for a defeat.
Any international school is welcome to enter, and the competition has age divisions for students as young as Under 9s. Although the standard of football is high, the competition places a strong focus on fair and friendly play.
Entertainments for visitors
Along with the football competition, BISP’s students will provide entertainment on the main stage for visiting teams and spectators at the BISP Soccer 7s tournament. Moreover, a variety of food and drinks will be on sale by local vendors. So, even if you’re not competing, why not come and show your support?
BISP Soccer 7s will give remarkable opportunities for participants to push themselves both individually and as a team in the framework of a competitive atmosphere. The event has provided students with remarkable experiences in the past and will continue to do so this year. For more information about the BISP Soccer 7s tournament, click HERE.
