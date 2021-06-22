Connect with us

Environment

3 Cambodian activists arrested for plotting against the government/insulting the king after documenting waste run-off

Jack Arthur

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

PHOTO: Mother Nature Cambodia

Documenting pollution is a public service, not terrorism. We urge authorities to be responsive to its citizens, not to silence them

3 members of an environmental activist group called “Mother Nature” have been arrested after they documented waste runoff that fed into Phnom Penh’s Tonle Sap river. They have been charged with plotting against the government and insulting the king.

They face 5-10 years in prison for their offence.

The suspected violators are 26 year old Sun Ratha, 22 year old Chandaravuth, and 32 year old Yim Leanghy. They were arrested earlier this month after they documented the waste runoff near the royal palace.

However, Cambodia’s law against insulting the king is a fledgling law so it is unclear how the 3 insulted the king.

“The evidence collected by the police was an insult to the king”, says the protection to Reuters.

They did not extrapolate how the law had been broken.

Meanwhile, critics say the 2018 law is a tool used to gag dissent.

The founder of Mother Nature, Alejandro Gonzalez-Davidson, was deported back in 2015. He had criticised plans for a controversial dam.

US ambassador Patrick Murphy says that he’s “Very troubled to hear of the arrests of more environmental youth activists. Documenting pollution is a public service, not terrorism. We urge authorities to be responsive to its citizens, not to silence them”.

Further, Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, warns that “The Cambodian government has stepped up its campaign to silence activists peacefully advocating to protect the environment”.

“Cambodia’s highly politicised courts mean that the environmental activists charged have no chance of getting a fair trial” Roberson went on to say.

However, Phay Siphan, a government spokesperson brushed aside the criticism, alleging the Cambodian government was merely enforcing the law. He did add a piece of advice:

“Find a good lawyer to challenge this issue in the courtroom instead of fabricating the news”.

SOURCE: BBC

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
King Cotton
2021-06-22 16:34
18 minutes ago, Thaiger said: . . . They were arrested earlier this month after they documented the waste runoff. Let's hope Uncle Tu isn't reading this. He's got more than enough reasons for bullying activists already.
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok7 mins ago

Woman dies after jumping from Phra Khanong BTS station in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)30 mins ago

263 covid cases linked to canned seafood factory in Songkhla
Drugs49 mins ago

Narcotics Control Board announce recent drug busts, heroin and cocaine sent by mail

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Environment1 hour ago

3 Cambodian activists arrested for plotting against the government/insulting the king after documenting waste run-off
Chiang Mai2 hours ago

Chiang Mai eases restrictions, alcohol now allowed at restaurants
Thailand2 hours ago

Angry ex allegedly sets motorcycle on fire in school parking garage
Cambodia2 hours ago

6 arrested in Cambodia for allegedly trafficking people into Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 4,059 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand3 hours ago

Power outages coming to Kathu
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Samut Sakhon governor calls for more vaccine doses after order was cut
Thailand4 hours ago

Fruit buyer arrested for allegedly using counterfeit certificates to export durian
Tourism5 hours ago

Airports of Thailand president says tourism won’t pick back up until October
Thailand5 hours ago

Mobile sterilisation/vaccination truck helps Pattaya’s cats and dogs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

4 marijuana strains to be become National Heritages, possibly help effects of Covid
Thailand6 hours ago

Ministry of Defence orders another Airbus C295 for the Royal Thai Army
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending