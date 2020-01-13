8,000 evacuated from menacing Taal volcano, south of Manila, Philippines | The Thaiger

Environment
8,000 evacuated from menacing Taal volcano, south of Manila, Philippines
A volcano, not far south of Manila in The Philippines, has been spewing volcanic ash along with rumbling sounds and tremors most of yesterday. Philippine authorities have raised the alert level and ordered the evacuation of about 8,000 residents and suspended flights at Manila’s civil airports. The highest alert is level 5, when a volcano is actually erupting. At this stage the danger level has been raised to level 3. 8,000 residents were at direct risk and were being immediately evacuated.
The country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council is telling reporters that an evacuation of the area has begun. The volcano spewed ash generating a 1 kilometre high cloud that later dropped its ash all over local communities.
Heavy ash has been falling on the nearby province of Cavite, prompting authorities to suspend classes today and urging residents to stay indoors. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology says the volcanic activity could lead to a “hazardous eruption in weeks”.
Authorities are strongly recommending that people evacuate the area around the Taal volcano, which is on an island in the middle of Taal lake, as well as two nearby “high-risk” areas in the Batangas province.
“Possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami.”
The volcanic eruptions of ash and the plume reaching into the sky were visible from the nearby city of Tagaytay, a popular spot for viewing the volcano..
Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the main airport in Manila, says it’s “temporarily suspended” flight operations as a precaution.
SOURCE: Reuters via Bangkok Post
VIDEO: Taal Volcano spews ash column 100 metres high yesterday, January 12. This is what Taal Volcano looks like from Quiling, Talisay, Batangas
Environment
Drought prompts Tesco Lotus to increase bottled water production
Tesco Lotus, the Thai division of Britain’s biggest retailer, is boosting bottled water production to help customers cope with drought. The chain says it will increase production of its own branded bottled water and also increase orders of other brands to sell at its branches nationwide, in response to this year’s drought and water shortages, which is predicted to be the worst in decades
A spokeswoman says that stocks of bottled water will be increased 50% compared to normal supplies.
Tesco says the move is intended “to ensure there will be enough water to serve the demands of its customers around Thailand during the drought season.” Tesco Lotus is offering a discount on bottled water up to March 4 at all of its branches, including its Tesco Lotus Express stores, and is working with partners to reduce transport time by getting the water delivered directly from the factories to its stores, instead of via its warehouse facilities.
It has not been disclosed where Tesco is sourcing the water but, presumably, it is being sourced from current available water supplies.
Due to the hazardous pollution levels in Bangkok and the surrounding area, Tesco Lotus is also stocking proper N95 face-masks for people to protect against PM2.5 dust particles in the air. The masks are available at all branches. including Tesco Lotus Express. N95 classification masks will help reduce inhalation of the harmful 2.5 micron air pollution particles, as distinct with the flimsy, cheap paper masks distributed by government authorities and schools.
SOURCE: The Nation
Central Thailand
Locals protest for closure of Ayutthaya smelting plant
Residents in the central Thai province of Ayutthaya are protesting to demand the closure of a smelting plant which they claim is threatening the environment and their health. More than 200 people took to the streets this week to protest the failure of the CP Industry Company, which operates the scrap metal processing plant, and to honour promises to address the issue.
The issue dates back to 2014, when residents sued the Ayutthaya provincial government and five officials for allowing the company to endanger the environment and their health. They took their case all the way to the Central Administrative Court.
In September 2018 that court withdrew the smelter’s license, which would have allowed the company to perform smelting and separation of electronic waste. CP Industry Company successfully appealed the court order, claiming it was bringing in equipment to eliminate the stench and hazardous effects within eight months.
But disaffected residents have demanded that the company’s license be completely withdrawn.
Activist Srisuwan Janya, dubbed “Thailand’s Complainer-In-Chief” by local media, made an appearance at the protest and vowed to take the case to the Administrative Court to demand suspension of the recycling operations.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
PM tells Thais to take shorter showers
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is asking the public to turn off their taps, shower less and conserve water to cope with the drought affecting Thailand’s northern and central areas. Thais LOVE their multiple showers every day.
“Please all help save water. Turn off all the taps. Use less water. Reduce tooth-brushing and shower time by one minute.”
With river levels low and rising sea levels, seawater is now pushing up into the mighty Chao Phraya River, the source of much of central Thailand’s water. The changes are making tap water briny in Bangkok and the suburbs. The situation has become so dire that authorities are trucking in drinking water for free distribution at 18 locations.
A municipal government spokesman told Reuters that the government will spend three billion baht ($134 million) on wells and pipes to extract groundwater, as the drought is expected to worsen along with the progressive rise of the sea levels.
Although Thailand’s dry season usually runs from November through April, authorities predict it could go on through June this year. Drought has already been declared in 14 provinces in central, northern and northeastern farming regions.
With reservoir levels low from drought, the government has asked farmers in those regions not to grow off-season rice.
Some other ways you can save water around home HERE.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
