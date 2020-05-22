Thailand’s property market set to experience brokerage megashift | The Thaiger

Economy
Thailand’s property market set to experience brokerage megashift
by Bill Barnett
It’s clear that Thailand’s real estate sector is expected to undergo a megashift as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and search for a ‘new normal’, if that’s even possible. That said, one of the country’s leading PropTech groups FazWaz says the crisis has only accelerated dynamic charges to the sector that have been bubbling to the surface over the past two years.
“Big data and virtual seamless transactions are recurring trends whose time has come”, according to FazWaz CEO Brennan Campbell.
“The current crisis has created a great wall between property buyers and sellers can easily be demolished through a complete overhaul of the legacy brokerage transaction process. “
FazWaz, who are a PropTech start-up under Thailand’s BOI (Board of Investment) technology development platform has methodically pursued an enhanced big data platform by focusing on creating a forward-looking property transaction model.
Over the next few months the next domino to fall is a new FazWaz product using online data to create dynamic property valuation, which can be used by financial institutions, developers and prospective buyers in obtaining real-time appraisals.
Commenting on the new business model Campbell says that it’s time for reality to bite.
“The old method of real estate valuation in Thailand, that requires an arduous paper chase, walking around neighbourhoods, staring at ‘for sale signs’, and looking back versus looking forward, makes zero sense.”
Big data allows FazWaz to understand dynamic demonstrated trends 24/7 and uses algorithms that can predict future values. Thailand’s shifting property landscape is seeing lines blur between primary and secondary sales. This is magnified even more, given both rely on market valuations as a lever for transactions. A recent FazWaz deep dive into the Phuket real estate sector showed a market value of properties for sale in excess of 100 billion baht.
Lessons learned in the current crisis, that is moving away from traditional brokerage, has prospective buyers taking virtual tours of property (VR) instead of going to show units. VDR (virtual data room) is also becoming a new standard in the transaction process. It has been accelerated into the due diligence process by sheer necessity. Add in the use of big data for AVM (automated valuation model) property valuations is clearly a more accurate methodology given emerging market volatility.
As Thailand's property sector goes into reopening mode, and the long journey towards recovery, Campbell weighs in with "the new path is one that the industry has not been on before, big data doesn't sleep, nor do disruptors to the sector. Ultimately PropTech will change the sector in ways you cannot even imagine today."
Interested in more property news or buying property in Thailand - check out FazWaz today!
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Chamber of Commerce warns 10 million jobs in peril if lock-down persists
The Thai Chamber of Commerce is appealing for businesses to be allowed to reopen ASAP, warning that if the lock-down goes on much longer, an estimated 10 million people could lose their jobs. The Pattaya News reports that TCC Chairman, Kalin Sarasin, says businesses should be allowed to reopen provided they abide by new public health measures.
He says the world’s financial systems have been devastated, citing the Asian Development Bank’s view that between US$5.8-$8.8 trillion will be wiped off the global economy and the pandemic is expected to shrink global GDP by between 6.4% and 9.7%.
He warns that while around 7 million Thais are already expected to lose their jobs, any prolonged business closures may result in this number growing to 10 million. This doesn’t include undocumented workers, with some experts saying their numbers could be as high as 14 million to add to the human misery.
Meanwhile, the Thailand Development Research Institute says all businesses will have to change how they operate, promoting social distancing and allowing employees to work from home where this is possible. TDRI President Somkiat Tangkitvanich says such a measure could save businesses 2 million baht a month.
However, the institute says it’s not expecting Thailand’s economy to return to normal any time soon, saying the effects of Covid-19 are expected to linger for the next 3 years.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | National News Bureau of Thailand
Politics
Thai Airways to lay off 30% of its staff
“THAI will stop repaying all debt and start from scratch.”
The government announced today that Thai Airways will have to dismiss more than 6,000 employees after entering into receivership proceedings and a debt moratorium of 200 billion baht. The Cabinet decided to push Thai Airways into a bankruptcy procedure under the Bankruptcy Act and ordered the Ministry of Finance to relinquish their majority stake in the airline, thus stripping it of its state-enterprise status and enabling the proceeding under civil law.
A spokesman said the troubled national flag carrier, which racked up billions of baht in losses for years, will “stop repaying all debt and start from scratch”. 30% of its more than 20,000 employees, or some 6,000 people, are to be dismissed. They will receive 10 months salary as compensation as per the Thai labour laws.
Sources say the ‘rehabilitation’ of the airline could take at least one year. The bankruptcy must be declared in the US as well as in Thailand to avoid planes being seized or other asset forfeiture.
Yesterday it was reported that Airbus were chasing repayments for some of the leased planes. But today Airbus denied local reports that it had notified the airline of debts the struggling carrier owes for 30 rented aircraft, according to Nation Thailand.
The 53 Airbus aircraft used by Thai Airways includes six Airbus A380-800,12 A350-900s, 15 A330-300s and 20 A320-200s.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
International postal services resume to some countries
Thailand’s postal service is resuming international deliveries to a variety of destinations as the Covid-19 situation in many countries has improved and many local and national governments have eased lockdown measures.
Thailand Post announced the resumption of the service on its Facebook page yesterday.
EMS World service will be available in 11 countries – Bhutan, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and Vietnam, and e-packet service will be available in Bhutan, China, South Korea, Russia and Singapore.
Courier Post service will be available to 107 destinations while Logispost World, used primarily by exporters and for large shipments, will be available to 31 destinations. Details, in English and Thai, can be found HERE.
Thailand Post, however, cautions that international service may be subject to delays and warns customers to be prepared for lateness.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
