Second phase of government’s economic stimulus package off to a good start | The Thaiger

Second phase of government’s economic stimulus package off to a good start
The government has launched phase 2 of its Chim-Shop-Chai scheme, aimed at boosting the country’s economy.
The second phase is aimed at those who missed out on subscribing the first time round, with each person entitled to a 1,000 baht giveaway and a 15 – 20% rebate on spending between 30,000 and 50,000 baht.
Thai PBS World reports that the uptake for the second phase, launched at 6.00am yesterday, has been significant, with the quota of 500,000 subscribers being reached in under an hour and twenty minutes. There is a limit of one million subscribers a day, with registration open for three days only.
Within three days of subscribing, participants receive a text message inviting them to install the G-Wallet 1 app in order to receive the 1,000 baht giveaway and the G-Wallet 2 app to receive the 15 – 20% rebate on spending. Subscribers must spend the money in a province other than the one in which they live.
It’s reported that ten million people signed up for phase 1 of the scheme, although they were entitled to the 15 – 20% rebate only and not the cash giveaway. The government is calling phase 1 a success, saying it has provided a significant boost to the domestic economy.
SOURCE: thaipbsworld
Thai Airways not at risk of shutting down: president
Thai Airways is not at risk of shutting down and recent news reports about the airline’s situation were “misinterpreted”, the beleaguered carrier’s president insisted on Wednesday. The statement appeared to directly contradict remarks he made to high-ranking THAI staff in a speech on Tuesday.
He said the remarks were to encourage staff to make an earnest effort to ensure the struggling airline’s rehabilitation plan succeeds, and were “misinterpreted” as meaning the airline faced possible closure.
He rejected the possibility of the flag carrier closing down, but admitted battling stiff competition, especially from low-cost carriers.
With competition in the industry becoming fiercer, he said he had stressed the importance and urgent need to overcome obstacles facing the airline.
THAI staff were urged to heed how competitive the airline industry has become in all areas, including low-cost carrier competition, air fare promotions, and “cutthroat” route competition in some markets.
“THAI confirms it is perfectly capable to perform exceptionally amid tough airline competition,” he said in a statement issued by the airline.
“In an era when customers have so many offers to hand amid fierce airline competition, employees were asked to join forces and work to beat the competition for the inevitable achievement of improved operational results,” according to the statement.
He also dismissed media reports that the airline planned to stop flying to four destinations in the Asean region, saying THAI has no plan to drop any routes.
THAI is the national carrier and a state enterprise under the Transport Ministry. In the first half of this year, the airline posted a loss of 6.44 billion baht, raising its accumulated loss to 280 billion baht.
SOURCE: bangkokpost.com
Thai Airways denies cancelling flights to 4 Asean destinations
Thai Airways has dismissed reports that it will stop flying to four Asean destinations, namely Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar.
In a statement issued Tuesday October 22, Thai’s president insisted there is no truth to reports that the airline will stop flights to the four destinations.
He said that the company is preparing its corporate strategy, and a thorough analysis must be conducted on all routes based on market conditions, and at present the airline has not made any changes to its routes nor are there plans to cease any flights.
In a speech to executives at Thai Airways’ headquarters on the same day, the president announced that the national flag carrier is in deep financial crisis, and may have to fold unless all staff members unite to work harder.
SOURCES: nationthailand thaipbsworld
Out of 37 countries, Thailand has the worst pension system, says Bloomberg
Thai Residents reports that on Sunday, Bloomberg published an article on the world’s best pension systems, using information gathered from the 2019 Melbourne Mercer Global Pensions Index.
The survey looked at the pension systems of 37 countries with metrics including employee rights, savings, the number of homeowners, growth of assets, and growth of the economy. The purpose of the analysis was to determine what was needed to improve state pension systems and to gauge the level of confidence citizens had in their state pension system.
The Netherlands and Denmark were found to have the world’s best state pensions, with Australia, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Singapore, New Zealand, Canada, and Chile next. Out of all 37 countries, Thailand finished last, with what the report described as an extremely ineffective and ambiguous system.
“Thailand was in the bottom slot and should introduce a minimum level of mandatory retirement savings and increase support for the poorest.”
Photo: WorkpointNews
Thai Residents states that only those employed within the government system in Thailand are eligible for a pension based on salary. For most Thai citizens, pension amounts vary from 600 baht to 1,000 baht a month, depending on the recipient’s age.
A report carried out by The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) advises Thai citizens to have at least 4 million baht saved by the time they retire, but Thai Residents reports that 60% of Thai retirees have less than 1 million baht in savings, with one in three citizens who have reached retirement age are forced to continue working in order to survive.
SOURCE: thairesidents.com
