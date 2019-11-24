Nium partners with Visa for new instant money transfers in SE Asia | The Thaiger

Economy
Nium partners with Visa for new instant money transfers in SE Asia
Nium is the first fintech-based money transfer service provider in Southeast Asia to offer instant money transfer through recipients’ 16-digit Visa debit card numbers. Currently available in Singapore, it offers both peer-to-peer and business-to-business transfers.
In the first phase, remittances can be made to various Southeast Asia countries.
Co-founder and CEO of Nium, Prajit Nanu, says the company understands that individuals and businesses need to receive money quickly, especially in markets where there are no instant payment solutions like FAST or IMPS.
“The partnership using Visa’s push payment solution and secure network will allow our consumers to transfer money in a faster, convenient and more secure way.”
According to a recent Visa survey, more than one in three respondents in Singapore make international money transfers at least once a year. Almost half of them expect their funds to be successfully transferred in less than a day.
Singapore has a Vietnamese community of around 12,000, many of them migrant workers who remit money back to their families.
Visa country manager for Vietnam and Laos, Dang Tuyet Dung, said: “Remittances are incredibly important for many families here, and in fact, Viet Nam is among the top 10 receivers of remittances in the world. As such, having fast, reliable and cost-effective means of sending money isn’t just a necessity, it also helps drive the economy.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Economy
Thai exports down 4.5% in October, 2.35% for the year
PHOTO: Commerce Ministry
Thai exports have crashed 4.5% for October 2019, compared with the same month last year.
The total contraction in first 10 months of this year has now averaged 2.35%, and things don’t look like improving any time soon, according to the Commerce Ministry, as reported in the Bangkok Post.
The director-general of the ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy, Pimchanok Vonkorporn, says the decline is due to lower oil prices and the sluggish economies of Thailand’s key trading partners.
Decreases were registered in the exports of iron and steel-related products, steel, iron, rice, tapioca products, natural rubber, prawns, oil-related products, televisions and TV parts.
Crude oil prices also plunged 25%, resulting in a 35% decline in the value of refined oil exports and a 26% fall in the value of oil-related exports, according to the director-general.
On the plus side, there were signs of growth in the exports of sugar, vegetables, fruits, wheat-based products, ready-to-eat foods, garments, cosmetics, soaps, skincare products, furniture and parts, watches and parts, switchboards, and electrical distribution boards, according to the Bangkok Post.
But the Department of Trade Policy and Strategy predicts Thai exports will continue to face high risks because the economic slowdown was expanding to major trading partners of Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Economy
No Chim-Shop-Chai deadline for over 60s
The third phase of the government’s “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) program has a special quota of 500,000 reserved for the Thai elderly, in addition to the already fully subscribed 1.5 million.
A spokesman says the Finance Ministry has not set a time frame for elderly people to subscribe so they won’t feel pressured to meet a deadline.
More than 90,000 seniors subscribed to the scheme on the first day, another 28.773 people on the second and 15,266 on the third day (Tuesday). Added to the 145,000 who joined as part of the main quota, the total number of senior subscribers has passed 280,000.
The Finance ministry is labelling social media comments that the program for seniors is a flop with low registration “simply untrue.”
The government offered first phase of “Chim-Shop-Chai” as an economic stimulus in September. Ten million people got 1000 baht to spend outside their home province, and 10-15% rebates for spending between 30,000-50,000 baht on domestic tourism. The scheme was a great success, with a million people subscribing online within a few hours each available day.
This was followed by the second phase of the scheme, for another three million people, in October.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Economy
Deputy Thai PM: “Don’t mention the economy”
“If we keep talking about it, it’ll make good things look bad, and this will have wide repercussions.”
Thailand’s Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak is urging the public not to discuss Thai economic problems too much, saying it could affect investor confidence. Somkid says he’ll explain the economic slowdown if the opposition raises it at the censure debate against the government, which is expected early next month.
But asking Thais not to discuss matters of the ‘hip pocket’ is a tall order.
Somkid’s remarks follow the National Economic and Social Development Council announcing a gloomy outlook for the Thai economy. The think tank reported that the economy grew by only 2.4% in Q3 and cut its full 2019 GDP forecast to 2.6%, down from mid-year forecast of 2.7-3.2%.
The agency also downgraded its export forecast for 2019, to a contraction of 2%, from a previous forecast contraction of 1.2%.
“Thailand’s economy depends largely on exports and external factors have a major impact on the domestic economy.”
“I don’t think it’s something to complain about. The most important thing is confidence. If we keep talking about it, it’ll make good things look bad, and this will have wide repercussions.”
He also noted that many foreign investors are flying in for talks each week because they still believe Thailand’s economic fundamentals are solid, with a strong currency and prospects for recession very low.
Somkid noted that the Thai economy is stable and has a chance to achieve year-end growth, since growth traditionally improves in the fourth quarter in Thailand.
“State enterprises are expected to spend 100 billion baht of their investment budgets in that quarter, providing a buffer for the economy.”
The Finance Minister also said that VAT revenue began rising in October as a result of domestic consumption created by the government’s Chim-Shop-Chai (Eat-Shop-Spend) cash giveaway and stimulus campaigns. Currently Phase 3 of the campaign is being rolled out and already fully subscribed.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
