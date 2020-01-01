Greenback falls below 30 baht to the USD | The Thaiger

Economy
Greenback falls below 30 baht to the USD
The Greenback has dropped below 30 baht against the US$, its strongest position in six years. The currency closed at 29.88 baht to the dollar yesterday. But Thai officials say the drop through the 30 baht barrier is not a concern and more of a ‘blip’ than an ongoing trend to increase its value against the Dollar.
At 4pm this afternoon, Thai time, the value is 29.73 baht to the US$ (according to xe.com).
The Bank of Thailand’s deputy governor said the breaking of the psychologically important 30 baht barrier was due to unusual fluctuations, the result of increased year-end transactions, which do not reflect the fundamentals, and added that the dollar was weakening against all currencies.
He said the average exchange rate on Monday was 30.12 baht to $1, and the fall below 30 baht was “an exception and only temporary.”
The deputy governor pledged that, after the New Year holidays, exchange rates will be “less volatile as liquidity returns to normal” and the Thai central bank will “closely monitor the movements of the baht.”
Late December reports in the US announced a series of drops in key measurable of the US economy that contributed to the end-of-year loss of confidence in the US$.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Economy
Thailand becomes the 6th biggest fruit exporter in the world
“The most popular exported Thai fruit are tropical fruit such as durian, mangosteen and longan, of which Thailand is the largest exporter in the world.”
Thai fruit has gained a lot of popularity in foreign countries being recognised for its good taste and quality. Tax waivers from free trade agreements for exports to partner countries have raised the value of fruit exports in the first 10 months of 2019 to at least three billion US$, making Thailand the 6th largest fruit exporter in the world.
The Department of Trade Negotiations Director General Auramon Supthaweethum, said today that Thai fruit exports continue to expand despite global economic challenges and a strong baht affecting the export sector.
This is partially due to more health-conscious consumer behaviour, and tax exemption benefits under FTA agreements with partner countries – China, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, and Hong Kong, where all import duties on fresh and frozen Thai fruit are waived.
In the first 10 months of 2019, the value of Thai fruit exports reached 3.213 billion US$. Meanwhile, other FTA partners such as Japan, South Korea, India, and Malaysia have started lowering or waiving import taxes on most types of fruit as well.
In the first 10 months of 2019, the value of Thai fruit exports reached 3.213 billion US$, showing 41% growth year-on-year. This makes Thailand the world’s 6th largest fruit exporter, following Spain, the Netherlands, Mexico, the United States, and Chile.
Consumers’ shifting preference towards a healthy diet provides a golden opportunity for Thai farmers and companies to expand fruit exports to foreign markets, but this will require farmers to maintain and even improve the quality of their produce, which will then be fast tracked for export under the FTA agreements.
SOURCE: National New Bureau of Thailand
Business
Thai baht hits highest level against the USD in six years
The baht finished in spectacular fashion after a year as one of the world’s most stable currencies, when it reached 30.15 baht against the US$, its highest level in six years. Kasikornbank Bank is forecasting that the Thai baht could move into a range of 30-30.30 baht to the dollar this week (up to January 3).
Investors have been selling USD after US economic data showed signs of disappointments such as weaker-than-expected orders for durable goods and lower new-home sales, finishing off a patchy year in a jittery US economy. The baht was up 8% over this year after a 2018 closing price of 32.55 baht to the US$.
The Thai baht’s appreciation has been driven by the Thailand’s strong current account surplus and investor sentiment that the baht has been a ‘safe-haven’ currency. But the baht’s strength has been challenging for the local economy, driving exports down and pushing up prices for tourist spending ppower.
Thai exporters have complained that the baht’s appreciation is hurting exports: recently Japanese car manufacturers Mazda said it might have to move a part of its car making back to Japan from its Thai factories due to the impact of the strong baht.
The market will be closely watching the Bank of Thailand’s economic report for November, which is due to be released on Monday, as well as December’s inflation rate.
Meanwhile, key US economic data out this week include the US purchasing managers index, December consumer confidence index, home-purchase contracts, home price index and jobless benefits claims.
SOURCE: The Nation
ASEAN
ASEAN aiming to develop Universal Healthcare Coverage for all member states
PHOTO: Pacific Health Care
Promoting universal healthcare coverage for citizens is now a common goal of ASEAN member states. The aim is to grant people access to healthcare without barriers to improve nations’ health and wellbeing of all citizens. Universal healthcare is a hallmark of civilised governments around the world with the UN describing UHC as a right of all citizens.
Deputy Permanent Secretary of Public Health Ministry Dr Supakit Sirilak says the ASEAN Bloc hopes to assist some member states lift the standard of their medical services to provide full universal healthcare, understanding that each nation is at a different stage of economic development. Supakit oversees ministerial collaboration on the health agenda for the ASEAN states.
“Governments of some countries have yet to provide health coverage to civil servants. It would be difficult for them to implement UHC in the near future.”
ASEAN countries fall into three groups progressing on their healthcare development journey.
• Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand have succeeded in setting up successful UHC (Universal Health Care).
“The entire populations of these countries are covered by healthcare insurance.”
• Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam are halfway through the journey to UHC.
“Their governments have passed laws to guarantee healthcare access to citizens but their health insurance programs do not cover every citizen at this stage.”
• Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar lack financial resources to fund free healthcare for citizens at this stage.
“Each ASEAN nation has a different level of health expenditure, showing the gap in health access among citizens in the region.”
For example, in 2016, the average Singaporean spent approximately 74,400 baht per person on health. A person in Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand spent from 3,400 – 19,000 baht, while health expenditure per person in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar was less than 3,000 baht per person.
Using Thailand’s journey to UHC as an example, the Minister noted that the Kingdom was a middle-income country that could achieve UHC without getting rich first. Supakit said the success of introducing UHC in Thailand was de to two main factors: infrastructure readiness and long-term commitment from successive governments.
Prior to the introduction of UHC in 2002 (an initiative by PM Thaksin Shinawatra) the Thai government allocated large budgets to improve health facilities including building hospitals in every district and increasing the numbers of rural doctors. Successive political parties committing to the project improved UHC and expanded its benefits.
“But we don’t want just a few countries to achieve UHC. We want to see our neighbours, ASEAN members and the world do it.”
Achieving UHC is one of the main targets in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the United Nations is strongly encouraging the leaders of every country to introduce UHC for the good health and wellbeing of their citizens.
SOURCE: Thailand Today
