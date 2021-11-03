Connect with us

Economy

Bitkub company and coin value surges as SBC buys 51% of shares

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: SCBX takes 51% of Bitkub shares. (via SCB / Bitkub)

Crypto just got a big boost in Thailand as Siam Commercial Bank Group’s parent company SBCX struck a deal to take over 51% of shares of Bitkub from its parent company Bitkub Capital Group Holdings, a deal valued at 17.85 billion baht. SCB Securities will hold the shares and collaborate with Bitkub to create a national infrastructure with a digital asset exchange and fully digital ecosystem.

The shares are expected to change hands in the first quarter of 2022. SCBX gains a toehold into the world of digital asset exchange and plans to create new value in the booming emerging technology and market. Bitkub gains stability and national scale with the founder and CEO saying the partnership brings clout, as SBC is, by market value, the biggest bank in Thailand.

“From now on Bitkub is no longer just a startup, but we are becoming a key contributor to Thailand’s Finance 3.0 infrastructure.”

The sale announcement pushed Bitkub Online’s value over US $1 billion and drove the company’s own cryptocurrency to triple in value overnight. The coin jumped to a record high of $2.85 yesterday, having hit lows of 98 cents earlier that day.

SCB stock also surged from the purchase news, climbing 3.5% resulting in a 6-week high.

Thailand is a desirable market for young investors and forward-thinking digital assets like cryptocurrency, as it is Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, though Indonesia’s economy doubles that of Thailand. While interest rates are low in the Covid-mired economy, crypto and digital assets are growing and attracting young people new to the investing world.

About 100 billion baht per month is moving through locally licensed crypto exchanges, which peaked at 217 billion in May, shortly after Bitcoin’s crash. But just one year ago, the exchanges were doing only 18 billion baht – a meteoric rise.

Bitkub has captured a staggering 92% of all licensed trading turnover, over 1 trillion baht in 2021. Founded in 2018, the company ballooned quickly and turned a profit of about 1.53 billion baht in the first 3 quarters of 2021.

SOURCE: Nation & Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Dedinbed
2021-11-03 20:51
23 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Crypto is good for skeletons .?
image
Bluesofa
2021-11-03 20:53
1 minute ago, Dedinbed said: is good for skeletons .? Yup, make no bones about it.
image
Dedinbed
2021-11-03 20:57
3 minutes ago, Bluesofa said: Yup, make no bones about it. on the other hand ..
image
Bluesofa
2021-11-03 21:01
4 minutes ago, Dedinbed said: on the other hand .. I have four fingers and a thumb.
image
Dedinbed
2021-11-03 21:05
2 minutes ago, Bluesofa said: I have four fingers and a thumb. Your pulling my leg ..
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Economy1 hour ago

Bitkub company and coin value surges as SBC buys 51% of shares
Crime2 hours ago

4.4 billion baht Supreme Court corruption case about futsal courts
World3 hours ago

US approves Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old
Sponsored11 hours ago

Studying in Phuket As Foreigner – Education Visa

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Environment3 hours ago

Thailand ranks ninth on Global Climate Risk Index for “extreme weather events”
Thailand3 hours ago

4,510 travellers arrived in 2 days of reopening, 6 with Covid-19
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Updates On Joe Ferrari Case, Alcohol Restrictions In Place | Nov. 3
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket4 hours ago

Thailand’s reopening expect to boost Phuket’s tourism industry
Thailand4 hours ago

Central plans 500 million baht reboot for New Years festival season
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

AstraZeneca finally delivers over 10 million vaccines in a month
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 7,679 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai court hands 4-year prison sentence to man for selling used medical gloves
Chon Buri6 hours ago

Man believed drunk fell 7 floors down garbage chute to death
Cultural Activities6 hours ago

Bangkok’s most interesting museums
Thaiger Bites7 hours ago

Drunk Tourists, Thai protests, Schrodinger’s cat, Whinging | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 52
Food7 hours ago

Bangkok’s best restaurants for epic skyline views
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending