Police find 200 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in abandoned warehouse | The Thaiger

Police say they have found about 200 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice) at an abandoned warehouse in Chon Buri province, east of Bangkok. The drugs were found in black plastic bags in the undergrowth around the warehouse at Moo 4 village in tambon Nong Pla Lai of Bang Lamung district. Officers say they were conducting a routine crime prevention check when they made the discovery which led to them blocking off the area.

Local police officers and a forensic team confiscated the bags which held about 200 kg of the drug, totaling about 150 million baht in street value. Officials say they are now investigating the source of the large amount of meth.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

