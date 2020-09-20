Police find 200 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in abandoned warehouse | The Thaiger

image
Police find 200 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in abandoned warehouse

4 hours ago

Police find 200 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in abandoned warehouse
Police say they have found about 200 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice) at an abandoned warehouse in Chon Buri province, east of Bangkok. The drugs were found in black plastic bags in the undergrowth around the warehouse at Moo 4 village in tambon Nong Pla Lai of Bang Lamung district. Officers say they were conducting a routine crime prevention check when they made the discovery which led to them blocking off the area.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

  1. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    September 20, 2020 at 1:56 pm

    As my friend Jaa would say, bad medicine!

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending