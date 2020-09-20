Police find 200 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in abandoned warehouse | The Thaiger

After news came of 100s of litres of methamphetamine making its way from Thailand to Australia in coconut milk cans… the Thai coconut milk manufacturer, Thaveera, is denying having anything to do with the alleged trafficking. The company said it would take legal action over the situation as it says it has damaged its brand. Thaveevong Agriculture co. did not, however, say to whom it would sue. The announcement comes after two Australians were caught in Sydney with 600 litres of liquid methamphetamine inside Thaveeros coconut milk cans. The manufacturer insisted it “only conducts business in good faith and always […]