Border police find 160 kilograms of marijuana hidden in fertiliser sacks | The Thaiger

image
Drugs

Border police find 160 kilograms of marijuana hidden in fertiliser sacks

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Border police find 160 kilograms of marijuana hidden in fertiliser sacks
PHOTO: MGR Online
Border police found 160 kilograms of compressed marijuana near an Isaan roadside. Police say they believe the marijuana was trafficked across the Mekong River. No suspects were found and no arrests were made, at this stage.

Police suspect the marijuana was smuggled in on long tail boats from Laos to the Isaan province of Nakhon Phanom during the tropical storm Noul over the weekend. A Border Patrol Police commander, Apisit Rodnoy, says the marijuana was gradually brought across the Mekong River and onto the riverbank in the border district Tha Uthen.

Police say they found 4 fertiliser sacks near a road. The sacks had 200 packages of marijuana adding up to 160 kilograms. Police say it was ready to be picked up by traffickers.

Over the past month, more than a tonne of marijuana has been seized in the province. Police say the compressed marijuana is sold for 3,000 to 5,000 baht per kilogram along the border, but the cost goes up in inner provinces to around 15,000 to 20,000 baht per kilogram.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Crime

Woman shot and killed at Bangkok temple

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Woman shot and killed at Bangkok temple | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

A woman was shot and killed at a Bangkok temple today. Police say 39 year old Linlada Phattanphan was found inside the temple, covered in blood. Her head had been shot at 4 times. Linlada went to the temple this morning to make merit, according to her maid, 52 year old Maneerat Srithornrat. The maid told police that the 2 of them were about to head home when another woman came up behind Linlada and shot her 4 times at a close range. The alleged shooter fled the scene.

Police say they were called to the temple in Bangkok’s Bang Khae district around 7am. A forensic team from Siriraj Hospital responded and joined police in the investigation. They say Linlada was shot at close range with 9mm bullets.

Maneerat told police the alleged shooter was around 35 to 40 years old and was wearing a cap that shadowed her face.

Police are still investigating. Police say they plan to review surveillance camera footage to help identify the alleged shooter.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Crime

Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments | The Thaiger

Dogs with breast augmentation? Cats with face lifts?

After customers reported some suspicious behaviour, a veterinarian in Sisaket province, in northeastern Thailand, has been arrested for giving cosmetic beauty treatments at a veterinary clinic in Phitsanulok, Central Thailand. The veterinarian, known as B, was allegedly giving botox and filler injections to customers despite not being licensed to do so. The veterinary clinic where he was allegedly giving treatments was inspected by the Phitsanulok Provincial Public Health Office where officials found many medications without proper serial numbers or sources.

Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments | News by The Thaiger

The clinic’s registered doctor had cancelled the clinic’s medical registration in July 2020, however, officials found the clinic to still be open and operating as normal. Health office officials have requested the clinic to report back on who is actually in charge of the establishment but have not received a response despite the clinic staying open.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Crime

Baby’s corpse found at garbage tip in Pattaya

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

September 19, 2020

By

Baby&#8217;s corpse found at garbage tip in Pattaya | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

Pattaya residents made a grisly find today at the Nongprue Municipality tip this morning. Whilst digging for items they could recycle and sell, they discovered the dead body of a baby. Police are now launching an investigation for the individual responsible. Nongprue Police were notified of the discovery of the corpse of the newborn baby at the garbage dump at the Nongprue Municipality tip this morning.

Emergency responders arrived at the municipal garbage dump to find the body of the baby inside a black plastic bag amongst all the other garbage. 38 year old Sirithon Tapjeen, who made the horrifying discovery, told The Pattaya News that she and some associates were searching for plastic bottles to sell for recycling.

She says she “smelled something rotten before realising that it was a dead newborn baby”.

Police are now trying to find the infant’s mother and anyone associated with the dumping of the body at the site.

SOUCE: The Pattaya News

