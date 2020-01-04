Three busted for human trafficking Lao minors | The Thaiger

Crime
Three busted for human trafficking Lao minors
PHOTO: Rayong Police
Police have busted a karaoke and brothel in the eastern province of Rayong, arresting two men and a woman for pimping five underaged Lao girls. They were arrested on December 25 at a karaoke bar in Pluak Daeng district, according to Bangkok Post.
Police told media that the accused, 44 year old Surasek, 29 year old Sornsawan, and the woman, 20 year old Koon, are also from Laos.
Plainclothes immigration police conducted the sting after a tip-off from Alliance Anti Trafic, a nonprofit organisation combating sexual exploitation and trafficking in south east Asia.
“Five young Lao girls were presented to policemen at the bar. The procurers demanded 1,500 baht for each girl and a room,” according to a spokesperson.
Surasek, the owner of the bar, confessed to procuring the underaged girls and was charged accordingly while Sornsawan and Ms Koon were charged with human trafficking.
In a separate case, five Cambodians were arrested yesterday for selling fake sneakers at in in the border province of Sa Kaeo. Soldiers from the 12th Ranger Forces Regiment conducted the raid after a getting a tipoff that Cambodians had smuggled counterfeit goods for sale at the famous Rong Kluea Market.
The Rangers confronted the five, who immediately dropped their large sacks and tried to flee. Inside the bags, soldiers found 146 pairs of counterfeit Fila trainers, priced at 1300 baht.
An officer said the men were probably just peddlers, hired by the producer of the counterfeit shoes to sell them in Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Finnish man arrested over Suvarnabhumi bomb threat
PHOTO: Skytrax
Police report that an investigation has been opened into a bomb threat made to Suvarnabhumi International Airport. A man remains in detention over the matter. The threat was made on the evening of January 1, with a call implying that a bomb had been placed inside the airport The airport regularly receives bomb threats, and has security protocols in place to protect the public.
Officials found nothing suspicious relating to the threat, but managed to trace the phone number used to make the call to a foreigner visiting Thailand. Police say he was scheduled to leave on January 3.
Officers waited for the Finnish man at the airline counter, arresting him after he checked in. When questioned, he repeated the same answers over and over, saying that when he entered Thailand he felt that the airport’s security system was faulty and vulnerable to a terrorist attack, so he made the call to warn the authorities.
Officials say that the man’s call created panic at the facility and is a criminal offence, punishable by up to 15 years in prison or a fine of over 600,000 baht, or both. Immigration officials say the suspect has entered and departed the Kingdom nine times. The man is still in custody and police say he will undergo psychiatric evaluation before charges are possibly laid.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Over 400 arrested for drink-driving in Kalasin province during holiday campaign
PHOTO: 200 drink-drivers ended up in court after being arrested on NY Eve – INN News
More than 400 people have been arrested for drink-driving in the northeastern province of Kalasin alone over the holiday period. This, an appalling result during the first four of Thailand’s “7 Dangerous Days” safety campaign over the Christmas/New Year holidays.
The drivers were caught at traffic checkpoints across the province, mainly at night. A judge for the Kalasin Court said that between December 27 and 30, at least 100 drivers have been sent to the court each day, but on the morning of New Year’s Eve, the record was broken when over 200 were sent to the Court for prosecution. Many wait in jail for relatives to come to pay their fines before they can be released (follow-up story “Overcroding in Kalasin prisons”).
Across the nation, police have checked 169,772 vehicles, of which 17,523 drivers have been prosecuted. Some 315 motorbikes and 58 cars have been seized. Drivers are fined according to their blood alcohol level and the type of vehicle they were driving. Most receive a fine of between 2500 – 5000 baht. Those with no relatives or resources to pay their fine are automatically sent to prison.
Most drink drivers admit to their crimes, according to the Kalasin judge, who revealed that most have never been arrested before.
“Drinkers who have been arrested learn their lesson after being fined or imprisoned. Drink-driving can attract a fine of 10,000 – 20,000 baht, and imprisonment up to a year, or both.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
EssilorLuxottica announces a 6.3 billion baht fraud at a plant in Thailand
EssilorLuxottica has reported a 213 million US$ (6.3 billion baht) fraud in on of its plants in Thailand. EssilorLuxottica is a French-Italian multinational corporation based in Paris with subsidiaries and manufacturers around the world.
Essilor Luxottica, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, has announced that its subsidiary Essilor International recently discovered fraudulent fund transfers in one of its plants in Thailand. Elissor has plants in Bangkok and Chonburi.
Essilor International says it has filed complaints in Thailand and “mobilied all available internal and external resources to put an immediate end to these fraudulent activities and implement remedial actions.”
The employees of Essilor International, already known to date to be associated with the fraudulent activities have been terminated. The company also says it is carrying out comprehensive investigations and is taking all possible actions to recover the misappropriated funds “in order to mitigate the impact on the Group”.
The Board says that additional internal controls have been put in place at Essilor International worldwide in order to strengthen existing security processes.
ESSILORLUXOTTICA MEDIA ANNOUNCEMENT
“The financial impact is estimated to be of a maximum of Euro 190 million before insurance, pending legal actions and anticipated recovery of further funds currently frozen on various bank accounts. It will be recorded in the operating result of 2019 and will be treated as an adjusted item.
The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica is informed and will monitor closely the situation with the support of advisors; it will examine any further steps to be implemented for any such fraudulent activities not to recur.”
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Top 10 ways to save our water
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
You introduce new visa requirements? We don’t send any tours.” – Taiwan
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
Video of couple having sex in Bangkok tuk-tuk goes viral – VIDEO
Pattaya officials warn residents about outbreak of Chikungunya virus
Record numbers flock to Khon Kaen flower festival
Finnish man arrested over Suvarnabhumi bomb threat
Online app will enable volunteers to monitor Thailand’s ‘hazardous’ farm chemicals
Three busted for human trafficking Lao minors
Thailand charges towards an electric car future, with a few speed bumps
No plastic bags. No worries. Thailand copes with the bag ban.
Top 10 ways to save our water
US manufacturing activity falls to lowest level in a decade
Thai water officials warn local authorities to get ready for shortages
Thailand Yacht Show returns to Phuket January 9 – 12
Meteor shower with up to 120 meteors per hour on January 4 (tonight!)
This year’s new year road toll in Thailand 20% lower than last year
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020 – CBRE
เละไม่เป็นท่า! แฟนบอลสุดปั่นรวมไฮไลท์ แม็คไกวร์ ในเกม แมนยู พ่าย อาร์เซนอล
ไฟยังแรง ! เสี่ยหมู รูนีย์ ประเดิมสนามพา ดาร์บี้ เก็บชัยพร้อมทำแอสซิสต์ (มีคลิป)
ช็อก แมวน้ำหัวติดท่อตายต่อหน้าเด็ก เพื่อนแมวน้ำว่ายช่วยอย่างไร้ความหวัง
วราวุธโต้ ไม่ได้บังคับโทรทัศน์เบลอถุงพลาสติก
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
Trending
- Expats1 day ago
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2020)
- Expats1 day ago
Top 10 English news sources in Thailand (2020)
- Thailand8 hours ago
Top 10 ways to save our water
- Expats1 day ago
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
- Bangkok1 day ago
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020 – CBRE
- Bangkok3 days ago
EssilorLuxottica announces a 6.3 billion baht fraud at a plant in Thailand
- Bangkok2 days ago
EssilorLuxottica fraud linked to merger friction of the Euro eyewear giants
- Environment4 days ago
Bangchak petrol stations installing EV charging locations and solar panels