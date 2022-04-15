Thai robber who stole gold valued around 4.5 million baht caught

A gold robber, 28 year old Kittipong Phaethaisong, has been caught in Pattaya today, April 15, in a hotel after stealing gold necklaces valued at about 4.5 million baht in Nakhon Ratchasima, northeastern Thailand earlier this week.

He told police the motivation for the crime was that he was unemployed and short on cash. The police have already found several of the stolen gold necklaces as the search continues for the rest.

The incident took place in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, at a Lotus supermarket. It took only 20 seconds for him to steal 51 gold necklaces, around 3-baht (in weight), valued at around 4.5 million baht.

Security cameras inside Lotus and CCTV cameras installed along the roads where he escaped on a motorbike without a license plate, helped the police to follow him to Pattaya.

Police have not reported why he tried to escape to Pattaya.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post