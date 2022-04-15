41 dead, 332 injured on Day 4 of Songkran ‘7 Deadly Days’

Thailand recorded 324 accidents on Thursday, resulting in 332 injuries and 41 deaths across the country on Day 4 of the “Seven Deadly Days” of the Songkran holiday. The update from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.

From Monday to Thursday, Thailand has reported 1,195 accidents. Speeding is still the main factor in accidents, with motorcyclists playing a major role. Second most common reason for the incidents is drink driving.

Chiang Mai had the most accidents and injuries, with 14 and 16 respectively. Lampang, in northern Thailand, and Sa Kaeo, a town near the Cambodian border, had the most deaths with 3.

Since the start of Songkran, Chiang Mai had the most number of accidents at 44, Nakhon Si Thammarat had the highest combined injuries at 43, and Lampang has had the most deaths at 7. There were no fatalities in other provinces.

As most Thais continued to celebrate Songkran in areas closer to their home, the focus remained on roads in districts and villages. Thais will be heading back to their work over the coming weekend, especially on Sunday when all roads back to Bangkok are expected to be very busy.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post