Road deaths
41 dead, 332 injured on Day 4 of Songkran ‘7 Deadly Days’
Thailand recorded 324 accidents on Thursday, resulting in 332 injuries and 41 deaths across the country on Day 4 of the “Seven Deadly Days” of the Songkran holiday. The update from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.
From Monday to Thursday, Thailand has reported 1,195 accidents. Speeding is still the main factor in accidents, with motorcyclists playing a major role. Second most common reason for the incidents is drink driving.
Chiang Mai had the most accidents and injuries, with 14 and 16 respectively. Lampang, in northern Thailand, and Sa Kaeo, a town near the Cambodian border, had the most deaths with 3.
Since the start of Songkran, Chiang Mai had the most number of accidents at 44, Nakhon Si Thammarat had the highest combined injuries at 43, and Lampang has had the most deaths at 7. There were no fatalities in other provinces.
As most Thais continued to celebrate Songkran in areas closer to their home, the focus remained on roads in districts and villages. Thais will be heading back to their work over the coming weekend, especially on Sunday when all roads back to Bangkok are expected to be very busy.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
First rape victim speaks out against Democrat deputy leader
Thailand’s daily Covid death toll breaches 100 for sixth straight day
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors
Booster vaccines really do boost immunity to Omicron, says National Vaccine Institute
41 dead, 332 injured on Day 4 of Songkran ‘7 Deadly Days’
Thai robber who stole gold valued around 4.5 million baht caught
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
Police arrest 7 suspects in cherry bomb attack on PM Prayut’s home
Thai durian shipment to China detected with Covid 19 on packaging
Democrat deputy leader quits party to fight accusations of sexual harassment
UPDATE: Bangkok authorities try to limit the water games on Khao San Road
Police use water cannons to stop illegal water fight/protest at Democracy Monument
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
UPDATE: Russia’s flagship vessel sinks in Black Sea after Ukrainian missile strike
40 dead, 323 injured on Day 3 of Songkran’s ‘7 Deadly Days’
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
You can grow ‘as many cannabis plants as you like’ in Thai homes from June 9, but…
Starting in May, foreign arrivals to Thailand may only have to take ATK tests
Thai YouTuber complains about Test & Go: ‘Foreigners won’t come back if facing this…’
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
Thailand tourism authorities target India to offset lack of Chinese tourists
Bangkok gets the Sht Holiday treatment (their spelling, not ours)
Thailand airport pandemonium goes viral | Good Morning Thailand
Airlines launching direct flights from Phuket to northeast Thailand, and Singapore
Russian tourism staff claims interest in Thailand travel has spiked for Russians
South Korea is the most expensive country to raise kids
Phuket shuts down ATK checkpoints at Bangla Walking Street from tomorrow
UPDATE: Bangkok airport claims Test & Go crowding was temporary, problem already fixed
Thailand’s Ministry of Interior urges tight Covid enforcement during Songkran
Songkran a litmus test for Thailand’s economic recovery, tourism industry revival
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events2 days ago
The Story of Songkran – All about the Thai New Year
- Cannabis3 days ago
You can grow ‘as many cannabis plants as you like’ in Thai homes from June 9, but…
- Education1 day ago
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
- Bangkok1 day ago
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
- Dentists4 days ago
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok gets the Sht Holiday treatment (their spelling, not ours)
- Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: Bangkok airport claims Test & Go crowding was temporary, problem already fixed
- Best of8 hours ago
Finest tailoring and impeccable craftmanship at Vannoten Tailors
Recent comments: