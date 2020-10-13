Shooting outside Chon Buri nightclub injures 4 | The Thaiger

A motorbike driver allegedly shot at a group of people outside a Chon Buri nightclub, injuring 4. Police are investigating the shooting, but say they believe it started as an argument between 2 opposing parties.

Police found 10 bullet casings on the ground. 3 men where shot and moderately injured while another woman was seriously injured from a bullet wound. They were taken to a local hospital.

Police reviewed surveillance camera footage and interviewed witnesses. The investigators say a motorbike driver dressed in nearly all white opened fire at the group outside the nightclub and then fled the scene.

The nightclub had recently opened after being closed for about 10 years, locals say. The police withheld the name of the venue as well as the names of the suspects for the investigation.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

