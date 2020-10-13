Shooting outside Chon Buri nightclub injures 4 | The Thaiger

Crime
Shooting outside Chon Buri nightclub injures 4
A motorbike driver allegedly shot at a group of people outside a Chon Buri nightclub, injuring 4. Police are investigating the shooting, but say they believe it started as an argument between 2 opposing parties.
Police found 10 bullet casings on the ground. 3 men where shot and moderately injured while another woman was seriously injured from a bullet wound. They were taken to a local hospital.
Police reviewed surveillance camera footage and interviewed witnesses. The investigators say a motorbike driver dressed in nearly all white opened fire at the group outside the nightclub and then fled the scene.
The nightclub had recently opened after being closed for about 10 years, locals say. The police withheld the name of the venue as well as the names of the suspects for the investigation.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Crime
Police search for suspect after man shot, critically injured near Chon Buri shipyard
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a 37 year old man near a shipyard in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district. Son Kuengsamrong was found lying on the ground with a bullet wound just below his rib cage. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
A truck driver passing by yesterday afternoon noticed Son lying in front of a local shop and heavily bleeding. He pulled over and called the emergency hotline.
Son worked at the shipyard near the shop. Police are investigating and reviewing surveillance camera footage. They say there are no witnesses to the shooting.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Road deaths
2 year old child among 2 killed in Chon Buri collision
2 people have died and another 4 have been injured in a collision between 2 vehicles in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The Pattaya News reports that one of the dead is a 2 year old girl. The incident, between a black sedan and a white pick-up truck, occurred in the Koh Chan district, in the north east of the province.
An unnamed 2 year old girl and a 48 year old male, named as Boonkom Ronrueangrit, both sustained serious injuries and were pronounced dead by the time they arrived at a local hospital. 4 others were injured in the collision. The injured include 2 women, 40 year old Nong Nuch, and 39 year old Nid Klinmut, as well as a 27 year old male, Boonchai Sawatdeemongkon. An unnamed 3 year old girl is also among the injured. All 4 are now being treated in hospital.
Chon Buri police have launched an investigation into the incident. Initial reports say CCTV footage shows the black car appearing to lose control and veering into the opposite lane, before ploughing into the white pick-up.
Crime
Man allegedly chained his uncle and beat him to death with a bat
A man allegedly chained his uncle to a staircase and beat him to death with a baseball bat. 27 year old Jetsada Raksutee was found at his Chon Buri house and police say he appeared to be in a catatonic state. The body of his 45 year old uncle, Sonthaya Arnpoe, was found covered in blood with his leg chained to the staircase.
Police suspect Sonthaya died 3 hours before they were called to the scene. A few cars in the area also appeared to be damaged by the baseball bat. Neighbors say Jetsada has suffered from mental illness due to severe head injuries caused by a past road incident. Jetsada was taken to a psychiatric hospital to be evaluated.
Jetsada told police he had an argument with his uncle and then it “got physical”. Police say he has admitted to chaining his uncle to the stairs to make sure he wasn’t able to fight back or run away.
Police are still investigating. No charges have been officially laid by police at this stage.
