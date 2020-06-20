Police investigate alleged Banyin prison break, kidnapping plot | The Thaiger

Crime
Police investigate alleged Banyin prison break, kidnapping plot
In yet another twist to a criminal case that stretches credulity, the Crime Suppression Division is investigating an alleged jailbreak plot by murder suspect Banyin Tangpakorn involving a threat to kidnap the wife of a prison chief. A source at the CSD told reporters of the investigation yesterday.
Banyin, a former MP, deputy commerce minister and police lieutenant, is in prison for forgery and is accused, along with 5 other suspects, of kidnapping and killing the brother of a senior Bangkok judge. The abduction was allegedly intended to pressure the judge into dismissing a 300 million baht stock fraud case against him.
According to the source, the CSD learned of the escape plot early this month when a team arrested 42 year old Suthon “Joe” Thongsiri in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district, shortly after he was released on bail from Bangkok Remand Prison. Suthon was arrested again on a separate warrant.
He told officers he’d met Banyin in prison and was approached to help plan the escape. He said if the jailbreak attempt failed, he was to kidnap the wife of the prison commander to negotiate for Banyin’s release.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Bangkok bar raided, nearly 100 revellers charged with breaching emergency decree
Nearly 100 partygoers have been arrested and charged with violating the emergency decree after police raided a bar in Bangkok in the early hours of this morning. Following a tip-off that an illegal party, involving drugs and alcohol, was being held at the Fake Illusion bar in the Beung Kum district of the capital, 50 officers were sent to check out the situation.
A report in Nation Thailand says they found 96 revellers – 64 male and 32 female – consuming alcohol and dancing to loud music. 4 of them were underage. Tests carried out at the scene revealed the presence of drugs in the urine of 11 male and 12 female partygoers. The authorities also confiscated over 20 bags of what is thought to be methamphetamine pills. The substance has been sent to a lab for confirmation. A search of one of the cars parked in front of the bar uncovered a Beretta handgun and 10 bullets.
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
Everyone present has been charged with violating the emergency decree, which bans social gatherings during the ongoing Covid-19 situation. Those who have tested positive for drug use are being sent to hospital for additional tests and face further charges related to drug use. The car found at the scene has also been impounded, while police determine the source of the gun.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Woman runs drug syndicate from Bangkok prison
Police cracked down on a drug network allegedly and discovered that it was being run by a female inmate in the Bangkok Remand Prison, using a gold shop to launder more than 3 billion baht in illegal drug money.
The woman, Daorueng Somsaeng, as well as 9 other inmates in various jails and prisons across Thailand, are facing money laundering charges. Police with the Crime Suppression Division raided locations they believe were associated with the drug network in Bangkok, Trang, Phang Nga and Ranong, catching another 10 alleged members of the network. The Bangkok Post did not report on any drugs found in the raids.
The investigation into the Somsaeng’s ring last year followed police arresting 40 year old Theeraporn Chumuang, a suspect in other domestic assaults, was linked to the major drug syndicate. Police say the man admitted to smuggling drugs into Northern Thailand and distributing them to customers in other provinces.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
Clean up Bangkok waterways: Report on littering, get paid
Need some extra cash? Catch someone dumping garbage into Bangkok canals and half the money in fines will go to you. The effort is to clean up the so-called “Venice of East” which has so much trash, city officials say it’s scary. The maximum fine is 10,000 baht, so potentially you could get up to 5,000 baht for one report.
To entice people to get involved in the reporting effect, a graphic was made from the Thai movie poster “Ghost House,” replacing the spirit house hanging from a ghostly hand with a excavator claw picking up garbage.
City spokesperson Pongsakorn Kwanmuang posted the graphic on Facebook, asking people to keep an eye out and report on anyone they see littering. He warns that mass amounts of litter can cause flooding, adding that it’s “very scary.”
“It’s in the canal … the more you leave … the more you haunt… the more you risk flood.”
Those reporting on littering incidents need take photos and videos as evidence. If the report doesn’t lead to a fine, the reporter doesn’t get paid. In the first day there weren’t any reports but the hotline is ready and raring to go..
“The case will be sent to the local district office which will contact the person reporting it later to see if they will get the reward.”
To report littering misdemeanours, call the 24 hour hotline 1555.
SOURCE: Khaosod
มันอยู่ในคลอง #ยิ่งทิ้ง_ยิ่งหลอน_ยิ่งเสี่ยงน้ำท่วม ขยะในคลอง เก็บได้วันละ 2️⃣0️⃣ ตัน มัน #สยองมาก!!!.กทม….
Posted by เอิร์ธ พงศกร ขวัญเมือง – Earth Pongsakorn Kwanmuang on Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Meeting to discuss reopening of nightlife venues
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Police investigate alleged Banyin prison break, kidnapping plot
Travel bubbles to initially exclude tourists
U-tapao and Eastern Airport City deal officially signed
Health minister wants travel bubbles to begin in July, but not for tourists
Tourism minister says pandemic provides “opportunity to reset tourism sector”
Government considering unlocking music venues, meetings today
Thailand News Today – Friday, June 19
Thailand to witness partial solar eclipse this Sunday
Health minister is in the front of the line for the first human dose of Thai-made vaccine
Dog finds missing owner’s dead body in Central Thailand
Thailand eases up on social distancing requirements for domestic travel
224 arrested in another Mae Sot gambling raid
Musicians want to get back on the mic
No Aussie dollars in Thailand for at least 3 months
Ranong slot machine. ATM glitch gives customers 10 times more cash.
Up to 1,000 foreigners per day with smart phone tracking – plan to open Thailand up to foreigners
Homicide ruled out Ukrainian woman’s Koh Samui death
Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble – Thailand’s international travel quandary
Bangkok’s sky park bridging the Chao Phraya ready for opening
Officer says sex-for-sale to be banned on infamous “happiness street”
Survey says… most Thais prefer to keep foreign tourists out, for now
Not so fast, Thailand’s international flight ban might be extended
Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways
Thailand enters Phase 4 of re-opening, curfew lifted
Thailand tourism recovery- are we doing enough?
Schools, colleges, universities to reopen, restaurants and hotels can serve alcohol from Monday
Government denies rumours of fines for online alcohol-related pics
Police fail to respond to serious domestic violence call
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Not so fast, Thailand’s international flight ban might be extended
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Aviation authorities to talk about the return of international flights, business trips first
- Crime4 days ago
His Majesty doesn’t want Thailand to use the lèse-majesté law
- Crime4 days ago
Monk chases pregnant woman and kills her in Buriram
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand disease expert says salmon cannot be infected with Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)29 mins ago
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
- Environment3 days ago
Injured whale shark looks for help from divers – VIDEO
- Thailand4 days ago
Tropical Storm Nuri and Andaman Sea monsoon cause heavy rains throughout Thailand