Police investigate alleged Banyin prison break, kidnapping plot | The Thaiger

image
Crime

Police investigate alleged Banyin prison break, kidnapping plot

Jack Burton

Published 

36 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: Former MP, deputy commerce minister and police lieutenant Banyin Tangpakorn - Nation Thailand
In yet another twist to a criminal case that stretches credulity, the Crime Suppression Division is investigating an alleged jailbreak plot by murder suspect Banyin Tangpakorn involving a threat to kidnap the wife of a prison chief. A source at the CSD told reporters of the investigation yesterday.

Banyin, a former MP, deputy commerce minister and police lieutenant, is in prison for forgery and is accused, along with 5 other suspects, of kidnapping and killing the brother of a senior Bangkok judge. The abduction was allegedly intended to pressure the judge into dismissing a 300 million baht stock fraud case against him.

According to the source, the CSD learned of the escape plot early this month when a team arrested 42 year old Suthon “Joe” Thongsiri in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district, shortly after he was released on bail from Bangkok Remand Prison. Suthon was arrested again on a separate warrant.

He told officers he’d met Banyin in prison and was approached to help plan the escape. He said if the jailbreak attempt failed, he was to kidnap the wife of the prison commander to negotiate for Banyin’s release.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Jack Burton

