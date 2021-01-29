Monk arrested on drug charges, allegedly told police methamphetamine was a merit gift | The Thaiger

Crime
Monk arrested on drug charges, allegedly told police methamphetamine was a merit gift
Police arrested a 45 year old Buddhist monk for allegedly getting high on methamphetamine at a temple in the Isaan province Buriram. The monk allegedly told police that a follower gave him the drugs as a merit gift and convinced him to take it.
Satuek district police say they received a complaint from the Baan Kok Mueng temple’s abbot claiming that a monk at the temple was acting suspiciously and suspected the monk could be involved in illegal activities.
Police investigated the claims and had the monk, Thawatchai Konglert, do a urine drug test on the spot. Police say the Thawatchai tested positive for drugs and was then forced to the leave the monkhood.
He allegedly told police that a follower had offered him the drugs, as well as the equipment to take the drugs, as a merit gift. Thawatchai allegedly told police that he refused the gift at first, but when his follower came back and persuaded him that it was a merit gift, he decided to take it.
Thawatchai has a history of drug use and became a monk to start a new life, according to Pattaya News. He had been arrested in the past for allegedly possessing 15 methamphetamine pills. The Pattaya News did not report on if he was convicted or when the previous arrest was.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Chon Buri
Chon Buri tutoring centre owner arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
A 59 year old teacher and owner of a tutoring centre in Chon Buri’s Bang Saen district was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 15 year old student.
Police say the sexual abuse was caught on camera. In a video obtained by police, the teacher was seen touching the girl’s breasts and then moving his hand under her skirt while she was playing on her phone. Thai media posted screenshots of the video showing a man reaching his hand to touch the student, blurring out the girl’s face and the man’s hand.
The teacher, identified as Terdsak, was arrested on charges of committing an indecent act on a person over 15 years of age. Police say the man admitted to the charges.
The name of the school has not been released due to the ongoing investigation. Residents say the tutoring school has been running for more than 10 years.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Thailand
Around 9,000 people to face charges for allegedly defrauding travel subsidy scheme
Around 9,000 people will face criminal charges for allegedly defrauding the “We Travel Together” subsidy scheme which was launched to stimulate the economy and to help hotels and restaurants that were struggling after the lack of travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk says the police plan to prosecute around 9,000 people for conspiring with hotel operators and shop owners to cheat the government subsidy scheme. The scheme, launched by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, covered 40% of room rates and issued 600 baht and 900 baht food vouchers for food and travel.
Lower rates on rooms were intended to draw in more travellers, but a number of hoteliers allegedly raised their prices to get more subsidies. Some even created fake hotel bookings. Last month, TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn filed a complaint against 312 hotels and 202 shops for allegedly cheating the scheme, saying legal action needed to be taken before the launching the second phase of the scheme.
Yesterday, police arrested 50 people in raids in Chiayaphum and Phuket for allegedly cheating the scheme. Police say some suspects faked shopping receipts and inflated room rates.
Natchaya Resort in Chaiyaphum was raided by police after it made excessive room reservations and subsidy claims for unusually high spending at local shops.
Deputy commander for the Crime Suppression Division, Anek Taosupap, says Natchaya Resort has only 10 rooms, but since July, records show 9,263 people had checked in for a total of 92,028 room reservations. He says that amounts to 1,000 to 3,000 fake room reservations per day.
Police say the losses linked to the resort amount to around 14 million baht and the embezzlements linked to 101 local shops add up to 87 million baht.
Police arrested the hotel owner and 22 shop owners as well as people who allegedly controlled the beneficiaries’ accounts and people who allegedly opened bank accounts to embezzle money. Another person who recorded room reservations for the hotel was also arrested.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Hotels and restaurants raided, 50 arrested for allegedly cheating “We Travel Together” subsidy scheme
Several hotels and restaurants in Phuket and Chaiyaphum were raided this morning and 50 people were arrested for allegedly stealing from the government subsidy scheme “We Travel Together.” The scheme was launched to help businesses that were financially hit by the lack of tourists during the Covid-19 pandemic and to stimulate the battered economy.
Last month, the Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn filed a criminal complaint against 312 hotels and 202 shops for allegedly cheating the scheme which covered 40% of room rates and offered e-vouchers. Instead of lowering prices to draw in more travellers, some hoteliers and restaurateurs allegedly raised their prices to get more subsidies.
This morning, police arrested 38 people in Chaiyaphum and 12 people in Phuket suspected of cheating the subsidy scheme. Suspects, including hotel and restaurant operators, face charges ranging from fraud and false identification to misusing electronic cards and adding fraudulent information to the computer system.
Nation Thailand says the verification system for the scheme was not stringent and people were able to register fake hotels and list fake bookings. Some hotel operators recorded higher prices for rooms to get a bigger payoff from the government.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
