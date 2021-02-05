Man arrested in northeast Thailand, accused of producing fake bank notes | The Thaiger

Crime
Man arrested in northeast Thailand, accused of producing fake bank notes
Police in the north-eastern province of Si Sa Ket have arrested a 37 old man accused of producing counterfeit currency. Phichaphob Phankham was detained at a property in the Nong Phai district as part of an investigation into a trail of fake 100 baht notes in circulation in Si Sa Ket and neighbouring provinces. Police say his arrest follows the capture of 2 other suspects earlier this week.
“Earlier on Wednesday, we had arrested 2 suspects for using counterfeit bills at top-up kiosks in Si Sa Ket and seized over 300 fake bills.”
Nation Thailand reports that during Phichaphob’s arrest, police found a photocopier with 3 real 100 baht bills inside, as well as 45 fake 100 baht bills, a paper cutter, and packs of photocopier paper. The suspect has confessed to producing fake 100 baht bills, saying he would use them at phone top-up kiosks in Si Sa Ket and the neighbouring provinces of Surin and Yasothon.
It’s understood the accused has only just come out of prison, having been released on December 25. He has confessed to producing the counterfeit currency since January 24. He has been charged with making and using fake currency, which carries a penalty of anything from 10 years to life in prison and fines of between 20,000 and 40,000 baht.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Police seize 500,000 baht worth of illegal whitening cream in multiple raids
More than 500,000 baht worth of unregistered skin whitening cream containing banned substances, an initial examination found, were seized in factory raids in Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri and Ayutthaya.
The “Cambodian cream with red cover” was advertised on social media with claims that it could whiten skin within 7 days no matter how dark the skin is. Apparently, the product has been “rampant” in the country since 2010, according to Food and Drug Administration deputy secretary-general Supattra Boonserm.
Cream tested in an initial examination contained mercury, hydroquinone, retinoic acid and steroids, which are all banned by the FDA and could cause negative health effects with prolonged use, like thinning of the skin and photosensitivity. Supattra says the products also did not have the required FDA labels or other permits.
Police arrested the alleged producers, but reports do not say how many people were allegedly involved in the operation. The suspects face charges for allegedly violating Thailand’s Cosmetic Act for allegedly making and selling cosmetic products without permission. The charges carry a punishment of up to 6 months in jail and a fine up to 50,000 baht.
Altogether in the 4 raids, police seized 1,989 jars, 523 bags of mixed cream, 30 tubes of vitamin C, 80 kilograms of raw materials and equipment used in making the cream. Police say the factories had the capacity to make up to 500 jars of cream per day.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Gambling advocate and net idol arrested for allegedly running online gambling operation
An internet idol once called the “Gambler King” by the Bangkok Post was arrested for allegedly running an online gambling operation. The 29 year old self-professed gambler, Apirak “Sia Po” Chat-anon, is known for advocating for the legalisation of gambling. The Thai government even asked him to be an advisor on a committee reviewing Thailand’s laws on gambling.
Police from the Crime Suppression Division also arrested Sia Po’s “follower” Pacharapol Chansawang and 25 Burmese workers early this morning. Officers raided Sia Po’s home in Bangkok’s Phasicharoen district as well as 6 other places allegedly related to the gambling network. A crowd of reporters followed armed officers in one of the raids. (See video below)
The bust comes during a nationwide crackdown on gambling, called for by both the national police chief and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha after a rise in Covid-19 infections linked to gambling dens.
Sia Po was also arrested in October after a shooting outside a massage shop allegedly involving 2 rival groups.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
52 people in Bangkok arrested for alleged involvement in illegal loan operation
Thai immigration police arrested 52 people who were allegedly involved in an illegal loan shark operation using a smartphone application called “Speedwallet” to provide loans with interest rates higher than the legal limit.
Police had received complaints from several of the application’s customers. Speedwallet provided loans of 5,000 baht to 20,000 baht and collected interest rates of 12% to 15% each week, police say. The legal limit is 15% each year.
“Further investigation also showed that they had previously allegedly run eight applications before Speedwallet and had more than 5,000 customers.”
One customer told police that anyone who failed to repay their debt would be harassed with several phone calls.
Police raided a home in Bangkok’s Wangthonglang district, arresting 5 Chinese nationals and a Singaporean national allegedly ran the operation. The other 46 people arrested allegedly worked as debt collectors.
“The company allegedly hired several Thai staff as debt collectors, with a salary of 12,000 baht per month.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
