Man arrested for iPad theft from car in Bangkok shopping mall

A 50 year old man has been arrested in relation to the theft of an iPad and photographic equipment from a car parked in a shopping mall in the Ratchaprasong area of Bangkok. The suspect, identified as Sawad, allegedly shattered the car window and later sold the stolen gadgets at a mobile phone shop in Khu Bon.

On June 11, a 30 year old nursery teacher from Chon Buri discovered her car window had been smashed and various personal belongings were missing, including a black iPad Air 4 worth around 19,000 baht (US$548) and a Sony A7 camera priced at approximately 45,000 baht (US$1,298). She reported the theft to Pathumwan police, who later retrieved the stolen iPad after it was tracked down to a mobile phone shop in Khu Bon on June 12. The shop owner collaborated with the authorities, admitting he had purchased the iPad from a 50 year old man fitting the description of Sawad, reported Khaosod.

“With the help of the mobile phone shop owner, the police investigation led to the capture of the suspect in a rented room in the Nuan Chan area on June 14. The suspect confessed to the crime and has been charged with theft causing damage to a vehicle,” said Pol Maj Gen Noppadon Thiammetha, chief of Pathumwan police.

In response to the incident, security measures within the shopping mall have been increased, particularly at vulnerable points. The mall has been advised to bolster their CCTV coverage and exercise extra vigilance to prevent any repeat occurrences and to instill public confidence.

