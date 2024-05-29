Ghostly sale tale: Mall workers stunned as murder victim’s phone is sold

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A chilling incident at a well-known shopping mall left many stunned after a hooded man sold a murdered victim’s mobile phone. The mysterious hooded man was allegedly the dead man’s ghost.

Shop employees were shocked to see a man in a blue shirt, later identified as the deceased, following the suspect the entire time. The gruesome murder case took place in a condominium in the Ngamwongwan area of Nonthaburi.

The victim, Paisan, was found dead in his room after bringing a young man back to his place. The suspect ransacked the room and the victim’s car, fleeing with two iPhones, which he later sold at a mobile phone shop in Pathumwan.

A close friend of the deceased, who has known him since their school days, revealed to the media that an employee at the mobile phone shop reported a chilling detail. The female employee told the police she witnessed a man in a blue shirt following the suspect who sold the phones.

Initially unaware of the murder, the shop employee did not know the appearance of the suspect or the victim. However, she noticed that a man was consistently following the suspect throughout the transaction. Other shop employees also reported seeing the same man.

The close friend disclosed that after seeing news reports and images of the victim in a blue shirt standing in an elevator with the suspect, the shop employee realised the man she saw was dead. Shocked by this revelation, she immediately reported the incident to the police and provided her statement as evidence, reported KhaoSod.

“I was deeply unsettled when I heard the shop employee’s account. I believe my friend, even after his death, continued to follow the man who killed him.”

The police are continuing their investigation into the murder and the sale of the stolen phones. The suspect remains at large, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. The friend of the deceased expressed hope that the perpetrator would be brought to justice soon.