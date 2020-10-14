Khon Kaen school director accused of sexually abusing students | The Thaiger

image
Crime

Khon Kaen school director accused of sexually abusing students

Maya Taylor

PHOTO: Debby Hudson on Unsplash
5 students in the north-eastern province of Khon Kaen are accusing the director of Ban Thung Mon School, in the district of Ban Phai, of sexual abuse. The girls have filed an official police complaint, with the assistance of Pawanamporn Thaewnon-ngiew, a teacher at the school. The Bangkok Post reports she accompanied them to the police station after they confided in her.

It’s understood the girls are all Grade 8 students. Pawanamporn says she spoke with the children’s parents to confirm if they wished to bring charges, at which point the parents indicated that they did. Pawanamporn says similar allegations have been made about the school director in the past, by students from grades 6 to 9. Investigating officers say the students claim the man hugged and touched them, while asking if they had boyfriends and if they wanted money.

The unnamed man, who has been transferred to an inactive post pending the results of the investigation, denies the accusations, blaming Pawanamporn, who he claims has always been critical of him and the school. He says CCTV cameras throughout the school will prove he has done nothing wrong.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Maya Taylor

Bangkok

Royalist hospital director threatened with fake gun

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

Royalist hospital director threatened with fake gun | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

The director of Bangkok’s Mongkulwattana Hospital has brushed off an incident in which a man threatened him with a fake gun. Rienthong Nanna says the perpetrator probably has mental health issues, after the man showed up in the outpatient department brandishing a gun, which turned out to be fake.

“The man was arrested and charged with several serious offences, and the gun he carried turned out to be a fake. He probably has a mental disorder and wished to threaten me and the hospital staff.”

Rienthong is staunchly pro-Monarchy and claims to have received several threatening messages after creating a Facebook group in opposition to those he believes are guilty of lèse-majesté offences. He says one message threatened to send a gunman his way, but appears unfazed by yesterday’s incident.

“My security guards are ex-military and they knew right away that the man was carrying a fake gun. That’s why they chose a non-lethal approach to stop and apprehend him. I am assembling a team to find out the mastermind behind this, and I will keep the public updated.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime

More arrests made in major online gambling operation bust

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

20 hours ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

More arrests made in major online gambling operation bust | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Daily News

Police arrested an alleged online gambling operator and 3 others allegedly involved in running 9 illegal gambling websites that brought in millions of baht. The recent arrest follows a bust earlier this month where police arrested 25 Thai nationals in Chiang Rai and Nonthaburi, a suburb just north of Bangkok, who were allegedly involved in running illegal websites.

An arrest warrant was issued for 24 year old Tantai Narongkul, who allegedly ran the illegal websites operating under the names “Sexygame,” “Sagame” and “UFA.” He was arrested in Bangkok and faces charges for organising, advertising, directly and indirectly inviting internet users to involve or join in illegal gambling, and money laundering. Police say Tantai admitted to operating the websites.

Police raided an office in Pathum Thani where they allegedly ran the gambling website, seizing 1 million baht in cash, 11 luxury cars, 26 sets of computers, 108 mobile phones and 2 firearms. Tantai’s alleged employees were arrested in Rayong.

Assistant to the national police chief Suwat Chaengyotsuk says the operation advertised and persuaded internet users to gamble by posting short music videos on 20 different pirated free movie websites.

Police are still investigating.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand

Royal Thai Police form new bureau to investigate cybercrime

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

21 hours ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Royal Thai Police form new bureau to investigate cybercrime | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Unsplash: Gleen Carstens-Peters

The Royal Thai Police have formed a new organisation to investigate cyber-related crimes. Commissioner of the new Cybercrime Investigation Bureau, Kornchai Klaiklueng, says they will work with international counterparts, but officers need to train first before dealing with transnational cybercrime investigations.

The bureau is short on staff and still needs to recruit more officers before it can begin operations, according Kornchai. Officers will go through cybercrime investigation training over the next 3 months. By next year, the bureau will be able to handle complaints from all over the country including defamation, threats, fake news, online gambling and illegal trade.

Kornchai says the bureau will take on more general cases at first with most cybercrime cases will be handled by the Central Investigation Bureau’s Technology Crime Suppression Division. The commissioner says the bureau will open up more branches in the future in areas like Chon Buri, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai and Surat Thani.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
