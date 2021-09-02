Connect with us

Crime

Extorted women held in chicken fighting dog kennel by fake police

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Fake police held a woman in a dog kennel to extort 50,000 baht. (via video screenshot)

A woman went out for a shopping trip but ended up at the centre of a bizarre story after she alleges she was arrested by fake police and detained in a dog kennel while being extorted for 50,000 baht. The woman was reported missing on Monday by her mother after she never came home from her shopping trip and today police arrested 4 men and charged them with impersonating police officers.

The Pattaya City Police raided their compound at a farmer chicken fighting facility with 3 pit bulls on-site and a number of dog kennels. The unnamed woman said that the men posing as police took her into custody and put a black bag over her head while driving her to the location full of chickens and dogs. Though it was not revealed what crime the fake police officers had accused her of, she said that they held her in a dog kennel and told her that she would be released for 50,000 baht.

The men impersonating police officers told her that if they brought her to the actual police station the penalty for her crimes would be much harsher and much more expensive. The next day, the victim attempted to get the money from her foreign boyfriend but was only able to get 16,000 baht. The men holding her hostage agreed to let her go for that price.

Today Pattaya and Chon Buri police went to the chicken fighting venue in Bang Lamung That they identified as the location the woman said that she had been held along with several other captives. During the course of their investigation, police uncovered 2 additional victims of the group, one of whom actually identified the fourth member of the gang that had been arrested after the original report only identified 3 men.

Further investigation revealed that one suspect is a former Thai Navy officer and police suspect that there are more perpetrators impersonating police officers as part of this gang. Police also believe that there may be many more victims of the fake officers. The Pattaya Police ask anyone who believes they’ve been targeted by the gang to file a report at the police station.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
MikeW
2021-09-03 00:48
They should be charged with animal cruelty for fighting chickens and dogs but this is Thailand and this crap is legal
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime1 hour ago

Extorted women held in chicken fighting dog kennel by fake police
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket entry rules relaxed to allow residents to exit and return
Hua Hin4 hours ago

Meme elephant Bunmee breaks into house 3 times, history of hijinks
Sponsored1 day ago

Stay in Thailand long-term with the Thailand Elite Visa

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand6 hours ago

Police search 2 rooms Thitisan and subordinated used; unknown powder and drugs allegedly found
World7 hours ago

Malaysia removes ban on Boeing 737 MAX following improvements to aircraft
Crime8 hours ago

Former Nakhon Sawan officer will face perjury charges over suspect’s cause of death
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand9 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Easing Covid restrictions, curfews, Covid infections drop | September 2
Bangkok9 hours ago

Bangkok ranked #1 best “workation” city in the world, Phuket #10
Krabi10 hours ago

Over 1,000 cats abandoned by owners on Koh Phi Phi, donations needed
Thailand10 hours ago

Hat Yai immigration officer investigated for alleged extortion
Thailand11 hours ago

Blood donations urgently needed by Red Cross; northeast stores hit critical level
Video11 hours ago

Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 2
Phuket11 hours ago

No deaths, 2 Sandboxers with Covid-19 in Phuket
Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 14,956 new cases; provincial totals
Video12 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | End of the curfew? Anutin defends vaccine rollout | September 2
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending