Crime
Experts agree: “Boss” was speeding
A police panel probing the alleged mishandling of the case said yesterday that every expert who has weighed in believes Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, heir to the Red Bull drinks empire, was definitely speeding when he hit the motorcycle of a senior policeman and dragged him some 100 metres, killing him. The panel’s deputy chairman, assistant national police chief Jaruwat Waisaya, says police are expected to forward a new report next week so prosecutors can consider laying new charges against him. 10 experts in assessing vehicle speeds, along with 4 other drugs experts were questioned, and their statements are included in the report likely be submitted to prosecutors next week.
Vorayuth, who’s now 35, was driving his Ferrari when it hit and killed 47 year old Wichian Klanprasert, as the officer was riding his motorcycle in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road in the early hours of Sept 3, 2012. Vorayuth originally faced 3 charges but delayed answering them for long enough that the statute of limitations on 2 of them expired. 4 car speed experts, including some who previously participated in the lengthy investigation, were asked again to estimate how fast he was driving. They all agreed he must have exceeded the legal speed limit, and their estimates ranged from 125kph to 177kph. They also insisted these calculations were accurate, according to Jaruwat.
The panel concluded its investigation by submitting its findings to national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda. 1 part of the report deals with new evidence justifying reckless driving and drug charges; the other concerns alleged misconduct committed in the investigation to date by 22 police officers, including a former commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau. The panel requested a disciplinary probe against these officers to determine whether disciplinary action for serious breach of duty is appropriate. For those who have already retired, the panel recommended an inquiry to determine whether their roles should warrant criminal charges.
The Foreign Affairs Division of the Royal Thai Police is working with the Foreign Ministry with a view to requesting that Interpol issue a second red notice for Vorayuth, but this will only be done once the public prosecutor confirms the new charges.
Bangkok
65 year old Bangkok man in apparent suicide at Chao Phraya bridge
A man reportedly jumped to his death from Bangkok’s Krung Thep Bridge into Chao Phraya River yesterday. Around 2pm officers at Bang Kho Laem Police Station learned of a body spotted in the river near the bridge that that connects Bang Kho Laem district in Bangkok with Thonburi district. The 65 year old Thai man was about 165 centimetres tall, wearing a white and blue shirt, black shorts and a black facemask. An ID card identified him as Narong (last name withheld), from Bangkok’s Thung Kharu district. Police also found an appointment card with Ratburana Hospital dated Wednesday. Police speculate […]
Bangkok
Collision results in fire in front of Bangkok’s Anti-Corruption Museum
A collision yesterday between a taxi and a BMW on Bangkok’s Phitsanulok Road yesterday directly in front of the Anti-Corruption Museum resulted in a fire in the taxi’s engine compartment. Both drivers denied responsibilty. Security from the nearby museum rushed out with a fire extinguisher, and firemen later arrived to finish the job. The taxi driver, “Weerasak”, said he was going straight and had no passenger at the time. The collision jammed his and he had to jump out the left side as the fire grew. The BMW driver, 54 year old “Sakun”, a building contractor, said he was coming […]
Tourism
Expats to be offered travel deals at Bangkok event
Ready to go on a holiday? Expats are being offered some travel deals to boost domestic tourism. The Tourism Authority of Thailand plans to hold an event next month for foreigners. “Expat Travel Deal 2020” is September 11-13 from 10am to 10pm at Quartier Gallery at Bangkok’s EmQuartier shopping centre. It’s free to attend. Travel agencies from all over the country will offer travel packages at a discount. TAT says expats should bring their passports to be eligible for certain deals. Along with loads of travel deals, the event will promote Thai culture and have demonstrations on handmade crafts like […]
Truth B Told
August 28, 2020 at 10:23 am
He will just continue his overseas vacation like he has for the last eight years. If you don’t agree with a murderer living a lavish lifestyle then boycott their products. It’s how he’s able to finance his freedom. Maybe then his family will reconsider sending the killer any money.