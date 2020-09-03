Chinese nationals caught crossing the border | The Thaiger

Crime
Chinese nationals caught crossing the border
Border patrol officers arrested 6 Chinese nationals who allegedly crossed the Thai-Myanmar border this morning. The arrests follow a series of busts driven by Thailand’s heightened border patrol, a measure aimed at preventing the return of the coronavirus after Myanmar reported a spike in cases.
The migrants had waded through the Moei River, which separates Thailand and Myanmar, and were picked up by a Thai van driver. Police searched the van at a checkpoint in Tak. They say the migrants came from the nearby town Myawaddy in Myanmar.
The men and a woman, ages 24 to 33, were charged with illegal entry and violating disease control regulations. The driver, a Thai national, and his assistant were charged with assisting illegal immigration.
Thailand has upped border patrol after Myanmar reported an uptick in coronavirus cases. While the outbreak is mostly in the Rakhine state on the country’s western coast, the surge in the cases has posed concern for Thailand provinces that border Myanmar.
There have been many reports of immigrants crossing the Thai-Myanmar border illegally. A bust earlier this week led to a police chase, causing the fleeing truck of Burmese workers to flip over, critically injuring 2 people.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Another school closed after Covid-19 scare
Another school near the Burmese border, along western Thailand provinces, temporarily closed down after students came in close contact with those who crossed the border and reported a “fever,” although no traces of the coronavirus have been detected or confirmed at this stage. The Ban Kui School in Kanchanaburi closed after some of their students came in contact with people who crossed the Thai-Myanmar border. The province’s governor Jirakiat Phumsawat arranged for the school to be deep cleaned to prevent the possible spread of the virus. The governor says closing the school for a few days to clean it was […]
Central Thailand
Man’s body found at Chon Buri beach, police suspect drowning
A 25 year old man was found dead at Na Jomtien beach in Chon Buri yesterday. Police say they believe the man drowned while diving for shells. Police identified the Thai man as Chaiwat Poeprasert. His mother told police her son went out to sea on his boat to look for shells. She noticed Chaiwat had been gone for a while and saw his fiber boat floating in the water. A fisherman helped by pulling the boat back to shore. Chaiwat’s body was found with the boat’s rope tied around his hand. Police say they believe Chaiwat drowned while searching […]
Crime
Man allegedly shoots and kills mother by accident
A man has allegedly shot and killed his mother in a tragic accident while having an argument with his wife yesterday. 31 year old Apichat Viriyatham allegedly got out his handgun intending to threaten his wife, but shot his mother by mistake, police say. Police in the Chachoengsao province, just east of Bangkok, received a call about a domestic dispute. 60 year old Samlee Buakam, the shooter’s mum, was dead when they arrived. Police say she was found on the floor with a bullet wound to her shoulder. Apichat says he was having an argument with his wife when he […]
