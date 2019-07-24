Businessman files petition against 29 officials and police | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Businessman files petition against 29 officials and police

PHOTO: เรื่องจริงผ่านเลนส์.com (The Thuth by lens)

The owner of owner of P.S.O. Import (Thailand), 75 year old Prasert Pimpaporn, has petitioned Crime Suppression Division police to take action against 29 army soldiers, police and officials.

Prasert was accompanied by lawyer Ananchai Chaiyadet to file the petition with the investigation chief of CSD Division 5 accusing the officials of allegedly filing false statements, illegal detention, malfeasance, negligence in their duties and fake charges of providing illegal money lending services.

The charges have been made following a raid of Prasert’s tyre factory in Samut Sakhon, south west of Bangkok, on July 11. His lawyer says soldiers, immigration police, officials from the Samut Sakhon employment office and local police raided the premises without producing a search warrant. Officials seized 52 land title deeds during the raid, according to Bangkok Post.

At the time they claimed that Prasert’s factory was hiring illegal migrant workers.

Officials also informed Prasert during the raid that an arrest warrant had been issued by the Hua Hin provincial court in his name on July 5 for charges involving illegal money lending – an alleged loan of 18 million baht.

Prasert’s lawyer claims the raid was an illegal ‘show of force’ to encourage his client into lowering the alleged debt over an outstanding business loan. He claims the arrest warrant was used to apply pressure on him – the warrant was never acted on.

His lawyer says the raid and false statements, claiming he was a “loan shark”, had damaged his reputation.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Bangkok

Tanks rolling into Bangkok today but not a coup! – Army

The Thaiger & The Nation

July 24, 2019

The tanks and army trucks are rolling into the capital today. But the Army’s Public Relations Division says it’s nothing to worry about, they’re just getting ready for celebrations for HM The King’s birthday this Sunday.

They’ve said there is no need for alarm at the sight of processions of arms, troops and vehicles into Bangkok today. Soldiers, weaponry and vehicles, as well as the Army’s Thongchai Chalermpol (armed forces flag), will be transported into the capital from the Royal Guards 2nd Infantry Division base in Prachin Buri to take part in a Sunday’s ceremonies honouring the King.

People are welcome to watch the parade along Suwansorn Road in Muang Nakhon Nayok to Ongkarak district, on the highway leading to Ramindra Road, and along Chaeng Wattana, Rama VI and Pradipat roads.

The cavalcade will be heading to the Third Cavalry Regiment base.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok

Bangkok council to raise fines for motorbike footpath riders

The Thaiger

July 24, 2019

Bangkok’s deputy governor says he has received approval from the BMA (Bangkok Metropolitan Administration) to raise fines imposed on motorcyclists caught driving on Bangkok’s sidewalks from 1,000 to 2,000 baht, starting next month.

He said he was unhappy that a number of motorcyclists are still using the city’s footpaths as shortcuts, despite the existing 1,000 baht fine. The BMA says it will also release a mobile phone app so citizens can send in photos and help identify the illegal motorcycle riders.

Motorcycles are still a popular way to get into Bangkok’s busy areas and and city side-roads, but motorcyclists frequently ride up on the footpaths posing a risk to pedestrians. This rise of the motorbike courier and food service motorbike businesses has also added to the numbers of business motorbikes around the city, usually in a rush.

It is reported that the BMA raked in over 11 million baht from 14,678 of the 20,659 motorcyclists caught on the pavements over the pst 12 months.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Bangkok

Bangkok gets a peak hour battering

The Thaiger

July 24, 2019

PHOTO: FM91 Trafficpro

Bangkok and its suburbs were battered by a heavy thunderstorm late yesterday afternoon (Tuesday). The rains brought with them the usual traffic chaos during the rush evening hours and blew over trees and power poles in the suburbs.

Those trying to avoid the traffic down below used the BTS Skytrain riding above the chaos below but were greeted with a request, from station announcers, that open umbrellas should not be taken into the stations or onto the platforms. The request didn’t go down well with the passengers who were getting soaked waiting on the open platforms and leaking roofs of the BTS system.

An electrical power pole toppled in the winds in Jang Wattana 6, north of the capital.

Sathorn Road was jammed for up to 2 hours as commuters struggled through the heavy home-bound traffic.

Six buses were damaged by an advertising hoarding, near Vibhavadi Soi 72, when it was blown down by the strong winds.

PHOTOS: JS100 Radio

