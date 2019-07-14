American and Thai wife arrested for selling ‘ice’ in Bang Lamung, Pattaya | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

American and Thai wife arrested for selling ‘ice’ in Bang Lamung, Pattaya

6 hours ago

American and Thai wife arrested for selling 'ice' in Bang Lamung, Pattaya

An American and his Thai wife have been arrested in Pattaya for possessing nearly a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, plus a hand gun along with ammunition. The arrest follows a longer investigation as police became aware of the couple’s activities. Police have confirmed that the man is an American citizen.

39 year old Bart Helmus and 30 year old Sirinapha Wisetrit were arrested after officers set up a sting and posed as buyers to order 10 grams of ‘ice’ (crystal methamphetamine). The senior police officer in Chonburi told media that Bart and Sirinapha admitted to purchasing the drugs in the ‘dark web’ where a complete spectrum of illegal goods and services can be bought or sold.

Police later searched their condominium in Bang Lamung district finding nearly a kilogram – 978 grams – of crystal methamphetamine in plastic bags, along with a gun and 200 bullets. They also found 205,500 baht in cash at their condo.

Police claim they had been tracking the couple for some time after receiving reports that they had been dealing drugs in Pattaya and nearby areas. They were charged with possessing drugs and firearms without authorisation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Bangkok Post

