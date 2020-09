2 inmates escape from Krabi prison | The Thaiger

Police are looking for 2 men who allegedly escaped from a prison in Krabi. The inmates allegedly cut an iron bar and exited through a window. The inmates were then able to climb over a barbed wire fence, using 3 blankets tied together as a rope for support.

Prison guards guess the men, 32 year old Arnon Denmad and 47 year old Monthon Kansaman, escaped sometime between 3am and 6am. The men were serving drug sentences at the Krabi prison. Reports do not say how much prison time the men had left or details about their crimes.

Police are reviewing surveillance camera footage in the area as well as at local bus station to see if the men fled on a bus out of town. Investigators are also reviewing the list of visitors to see who spoke with the men over the last 2 weeks.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

