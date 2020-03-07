Total reaches 50 as two more coronavirus cases confirmed in Thailand | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Total reaches 50 as two more coronavirus cases confirmed in Thailand
The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has today confirmed two more cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Both cases are Thai men who recently returned from Italy. The announcement was made this morning at the ministry’s daily press conference.
MOPH permanent secretary Dr Sukhum Kanchanapimai, and ministry spokesperson Taveesin Visanuyothin, said the two new cases bring the number of people currently being treated to 18, while 31 have recovered. Thailand has had one death from complications related to the virus.
“Both patients are Thai males who are forty years old. The first patient had symptoms on March 5 and is receiving treatment at Rajavithi Hospital, while the second patient [is] receiving treatment at Nopparatrajathanee Hospital.”
Both men’s contacts are being traced, as is standard procedure. Officials stress there is still no sign of community spread in Thailand and caution against listening to rumours and speculation on social media.
Italy is one of six places the Thai government has designated “dangerous communicable disease zones.” There is still confusion over exactly what this means, as mixed messages have been given regarding quarantines and enforcement, with some stating a 14 day self-quarantine for all visitors arriving from these countries is mandatory, and others stating that it is ‘recommended,” and not doing so may bring a penalty.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
21 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off California coast
21 people aboard the Grand Princess, a cruise ship being held off the California coast, including 19 crew, have tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. US Department of Health and Human Resources (HHS) officials are working with California authorities to bring her to a non-commercial port, where its officials can test everyone aboard for the virus. The HHS has given no word on where the ship might dock. It’s the second Princess cruise ship to be struck by the virus. A month ago, the Diamond Princess was quarantined in Yokohama Harbour.
“Those that will need to be quarantined will be quarantined. Those who require medical help on the cruise ship will receive it.”
The US death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 16 after health department officials in the state of Florida confirmed yesterday that two people who tested positive for the virus had died. It was the first report of deaths on the East Coast, AP reports. The number of infections has risen to over 200, scattered across about half the United states.
President Donald Trump, speaking at the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, said he “would have preferred not to” let the cruise ship passengers disembark.
The cruise ship was heading from Hawaii to San Francisco when it was ordered to stop and keep its distance from shore. HHS officials tested 46 people with possible coronavirus symptoms after reporting that a passenger on a previous voyage of the cruise ship, in February, died of the disease. On Thursday, a military helicopter crew lowered test kits onto the 951-foot cruise ship. It later flew them for analysis at a state health department lab.
In the past few days, HHS authorities revealed that at least 10 other people who were on the same journey were also found to be infected, and that some passengers on that trip stayed aboard for the current voyage, increasing crew members’ exposure to the virus.
The virus has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide and killed over 3,400, the vast majority of them in China. Most cases have been mild, and more than half of those infected have made a full recovery.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | AP
Reasons you should take Covid-19 seriously
… and stop posting comparisons with seasonal influenza, the road toll and world hunger.
As of this morning the number of cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus has tipped over the 100,000 mark – 102,244 to be precise (as of 10am). The number of deaths related to the virus is now 3,495, representing a death rate of around 3.4%, up from the earlier days when it hovered around 2%. But the number of people that have fully recovered has now grown to 57,611, more than 50% of the total cases, a percentage that is growing each day.
(SOURCE: worldometers.info)
A few key points have emerged from the two months of accumulated data on the novel coronavirus that deserve our attention.
Firstly the virus is at least AS contagious as most other coronaviruses, whilst the death rate is currently higher than the more common seasonal flus. A lot higher. Like 60 times higher (when compared to annual US influenza stats).
“So far, the new coronavirus has led to more than 100,000 illnesses and more than 3,000 deaths worldwide. But that’s nothing compared with the flu, also called influenza. In the U.S. alone, the flu has caused an estimated 32 million illnesses, 310,000 hospitalisations and 18,000 deaths this season, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.” – LiveScience.com
Influenzas have been in the global community for thousands of years. Covid-19 has been around for little over 2 months, and only a month or so into any significant spread beyond China’s borders.
Still, the ability for governments, generally, to contain the spread of the disease has been swift at this stage and the education about prevention continues spread quickly through the internet (as does the misinformation).
“The World Health Organisation mission to China found that 78% of the cases reported as of February 20 were in people ages 30 to 69.” – StatNews.com
It should also be noted that many of the people who have sadly succumbed to the virus have been in the older demographics, in China and beyond, and many with reported underlying diseases as well. In fact, as you get older your chances of dying from a Covid-19 infection increases, in a completely predictable linear fashion. The message here is clear – be young and remain healthy.
Secondly, we are in the very early phases of this new viral outbreak. Whilst the containment has been swift, and with many locations (around Hubei province in China, towns of Northern Italy and central South Korea) in almost total lockdown, we’re still seeing a growth and spread of the virus.
The World Health Organisation hasn’t uttered the ‘P’ word yet, but it would be realistic to describe the current outbreak moving in the direction of a global pandemic – Covid-19 has now been reported in 96 countries around the world.
pandemic – the spread (of a disease) prevalent over a whole country or the world
The situations in northern Italy, central South Korea and Iran in recent weeks are likely to pop up in other locations as well. Meanwhile, the WHO yesterday issued their statement that the current situation “is not a drill” and urged governments around the world to take the situation more seriously. It’s not as if there is a plateauing of the ‘new cases’ or ‘deaths’ graph anytime in the past two months.
Thirdly, there is still much we don’t understand about the novel coronavirus. As its original designation suggests, it’s novel, or new. New information, scientifically verified, is creeping out each day giving global authorities better information to initiate better procedures to reduce the spread and care for the patients.
That all bodes well for the future although, at this stage, the increased knowledge hasn’t turned into a drop in the numbers of new reported cases. Responsible media remains core to communicating the latest, most accurate information.
Finally, the virus’s incubation period, where it can remain contagious with the carrier showing few or no symptoms, is an ongoing concern. This relatively unique dynamic of the Covid-19 virus will continue to remain the biggest challenge for world health authorities.
So, why should we be taking the Covid-19 outbreak seriously?
In the next few months there will surely be some reliable, proven vaccine produced. But it could take up to a year to test it and then ramp up the manufacture to a point where medical authorities could usefully start vaccinating large sections of the community.
Add to this the level of anti-vax sentiment and misinformation, especially in the US, and you don’t have a perfect solution with a new vaccine either. Impoverished communities around the world will likely remain vulnerable.
If, and it’s only an ‘if’ at this stage, the Covid-19 does become ‘global’ and widespread, then the best long term solution is going to be preventative which will fundamentally change so many aspects of our lives, compared to the pre-coronavirus days (pre-2020).
Travel, events, gatherings of people, greetings, wearing of face-masks (whether they provide any barrier or not), tourism industry, business sentiment, etc, etc. Things will change.
The sorts of panic situations we’re seeing now (I’m thinking Australians and the mad panic on toilet-roll hoarding, for example) will abate but will become replaced with new general behaviours which will profoundly change the way we communicate and go about civil discourse.
The big winners will be some medical companies and private hospitals, delivery services, businesses that can operate with its workforce working remotely, and probably a few churches. There will also be a boom in fake-cures, pseudoscience-related information, scams and politicians who will use the turn of events to their own benefit. Turn your bullshit-detector dial up to ‘high’.
So when people post about world influenza figures, compare the Covid-19 outbreak to the issue of global starvation or even the road toll, they forget that ALL these issues are separate and unique situations that bear no resemblance. The issues should not, and cannot, be compared. Yes, the message should be “don’t panic” and “coronavirus hasn’t killed millions”. But statistical comparisons with other things that might kill you are illogical internet memes and not much more.
We remain floundering in the very early days of this current outbreak and, statistically, there are no positive signs of the situation being brought under control in the immediate future.
“We are in unchartered territory. We have never before seen a respiratory pathogen that is capable of community transmission, but which can also be contained with the right measures.” – WHO Chief
Remain alert and informed, but not alarmed.
Top of the Gulf Regatta cancelled over virus fears
Adding to a rapidly growing list, including Songkran celebrations around the nation, and dealing yet another blow to Thailand’s reeling tourism sector, the Top of the Gulf Regatta has become the latest event to fall victim to the coronavirus threat.
Organisers Ocean Marina announced yesterday that this year’s race is cancelled. The Regatta was scheduled to run from May 1-5. The official announcement from Ocean Marina’s Top of the Gulf website read as below:
Important Announcement
In light of the current Coronavirus situation, the Top of the Gulf Regatta Committee have decided to reschedule the 2020 regatta. The dates for the next regatta will be 30th April to 5th May 2021.
This decision has not been taken lightly. With existing and possible Governmental decisions both here and abroad that could affect travel for overseas participants, and having taken into account recent communications with sailors, partners and stakeholders, we feel the decision to reschedule is the correct action.
We hope that you understand our position in this situation and look forward to your continued support and participation in 2021. All future communications will be made on the official website and/ or through the regatta’s official social media channels. Thank you for your understanding.
For more information, please email info@topofthegulfregatta.com.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand said on Monday that the number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand may fall by 6 million this year to 33.8 million, the lowest in four years, due to growing fears over the coronavirus outbreak,
SOURCE: topofthegulfregatta.com
