Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
We bring you all this morning’s key updates in news about the spread of the Novel Coronavirus. Whilst there is plenty of speculation and rumours in social media, The Thaiger will only be publishing news that has been corroborated by authorised medical and scientific organisations or quoted with attribution in leading world media. As the story is developing quickly we will continually update this information.
• The Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak has now spread to several continents and killed at least 80, whilst 2,700+ are reported to be infected, according to Reuters.
• Chinese President Xi Jinping says that China was facing a “grave situation”, as health authorities around the world scramble to prevent a pandemic. He spoke at length in a public statement on Saturday.
• The Director of China’s National Health Commission has clarified that people carrying the virus, but not showing symptoms, may still infect others. He is warning that the “epidemic is now entering a more serious and complex period.”
• In Thailand there have been eight confirmed coronavirus cases. Five of these have already returned to China. Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced Sunday that 84 Chinese tourists remain under observation – 24 were detected with a fever at airport screening and 60 who visited hospital themselves after developing symptoms. 45 of this group have now been discharged and returned to China. 39 are still under observation.
• Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn says that the shutdown of Chinese cities and the ban on all outbound tour groups by the Chinese government will cost Thailand around 50 billion baht in lost tourism revenue.
• A Thai student studying at Wuhan University posted a desperate plea for help from the Thai government on Facebook. Pasnicha Krutdamrongchai, says she and her friends did not have the opportunity to stock up on food and water due to the short-notice given prior to the lockdown. Pasnicha painted a grim picture of supermarket shelves stripped-bare in her post.
• The World Health Organisation’s director general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, arrived this morning in Beijing, China, to meet with government and health officials to discuss the latest measures in the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.
“We are working 24/7 to support China and its people during this difficult time, and remain in close contact with affected countries, with our regional & country offices deeply involved. The World Health Organisation is updating all countries on the situation & providing specific guidance on what to do to respond.”
• The WHO continues to evaluate the spread and has declined to declare the dangerous respiratory disease a “global health emergency”.
“Make no mistake: This is an emergency in China. But it has not yet become a global health emergency. It may yet become one.”
• China has banned the wildlife trade nationwide, deployed hundreds of medical workers and assigned dozens of hospitals to focus on treating the virus alone.
• In the US, a fifth case of coronavirus has been confirmed, this time in Arizona. The other cases include a a Chicago woman in her 60s, a man in his 30s in Washington state, and two in California – a man in his 50s in Orange County and a patient in LA County. All had recently traveled to Wuhan, China.
• The Orange County victim is in isolation and in “good condition” at a local hospital. US State and federal officials are tracking down those who had any contact with the person and is at risk of infection.
• Hong Kong is banning residents from travelling to China’s Hubei Province, with the centre of the outbreak in its capital Wuhan. Officials have also closed major tourist attractions as a precaution.
• Other international cases have been confirmed in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Nepal, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, France, Australia and the US.
A doctor in Toronto, Canada, Dr. Allison McGeer, an infectious disease specialist who contracted SARS in 2003 and who helped Saudi Arabia control several hospital-based outbreaks of MERS, has commented over the weekend…
“The more we learn about it, the greater the possibility is that transmission will not be able to be controlled with public health measures. If that’s the case, we are living with a new human virus, and we’re going to find out if it will spread around the globe.”
"Because the true severity of the outbreak isn't yet known, it's impossible to predict what the impact of that spread would be. It would likely pose significant challenges to health care facilities."
Coronavirus
Coronavirus UPDATE: More Chinese cities restrict travel, Thailand checking land borders
The death toll from the novel coronavirus has grown to 80 today. The entire Hubei Province is now in the largest health ‘lockdown’ ever mounted in modern medical history with tight controls of who or what is inbound or outbound from the central Chinese province, plus severe restrictions on movement in place in several other Chinese cities.
The number of deaths from the flu-like virus in Hubei province climbed from 56 to 76 overnight with four deaths elsewhere in China. The total number of confirmed cases in China had risen to 2,744, but that number is sure to rise in the next days and weeks.
In Thailand, the Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has come out to assure the Thai public that current preventive measures are sufficient to control the spread of the novel coronavirus within the Kingdom. He says the Ministry is coordinating with the World Health Organisation to keep up-to-date with the evolution of the virus in China, as well as the limited cases in Thailand involving Chinese visitors.
In a livestreamed video at midnight last night, the minister said that Thailand “had been through similar crises before and is making use of the experience”, with updated technology and tracking to suit the current situation.
Anutin announced that there have been eight confirmed cases in Thailand, all of them tourists who had flown in from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicentre of the current outbreak.
“Five of these have already returned home with the remaining three clear of the virus with their condition steadily improving.”
“I can assure you that, for the time being, the situation is under control.”
The Minister confirmed that 84 Chinese tourists remain under observation in Thailand, including 24 who were detected with a “fever” at airport screening on their arrival. 60 other voluntarily admitted themselves to hospital after developing symptoms associated with the coronavirus.
“45 of them, however, have been discharged and have returned to China, leaving 39 still under observation.”
Meanwhile, Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, claims that person-to-person transmission of the novel coronavirus is “not easy”. He made his comments after following the recovery of 40 patients, including medical personnel who had been working in close contact with infected patients without becoming infected themselves.
Apart from screenings at all international airports, Chinese nationals entering Thailand over the Cambodian border point in Aranyaprathet district are also being given thermal health scans for signs of the coronavirus. About 500 Chinese in tour groups passed through the checkpoint this morning. They were all screened and none were detected with any symptoms. All were allowed to enter Thailand, according to the Bangkok Post.
The side-effects of the global concerns include international markets. The US S&P500 futures fell more than 1% in Asian trade this morning on mounting worries the outbreak of the virus could severely disrupt the Chinese economy.
China’s cabinet says it is extending the week-long Chinese New Year holiday to ten days, to February 2 in a bid to slow the spread of the virus. And Beijing is calling for full transparency in managing the crisis, after losing public trust following a cover-up of the spread of SARS, a similar coronavirus that originated in China and killed nearly 800 people globally in 2002 and 2003.
The World Health Organisation has stopped short of designating the outbreak a “global health emergency”, but some international health experts question if China can contain the epidemic.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in Beijing over the weekend to meet government officials and health experts dealing with the outbreak.
Meanwhile, France, Italy, Japan, Thailand and the US have all announced evacuation plans to repatriate their citizens from Wuhan. France said it expected to repatriate up to a few hundred of its 800 citizens living in the Wuhan area. The French government says the evacuees will spend 14 days in quarantine to avoid the spread of the virus when they return. In Thailand the government has also announced plans to use civilian and Air Force planes to bring Thai citizens, including students and massage spa workers, home.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus – Thai officials meet for evacuation contingency of citizens in Wuhan
Thailand’s Foreign Ministry is hosting a meeting today to review plans to repatriate Thais marooned in China as a result of the cessation of flights and lockdowns in many Chinese cities.
The Thai Rapid Response Centre, along with the Public Health Ministry, will also be updated by local Thai Embassy staff and consular officials in China to find ways of locating and evacuating any Thai citizens who are currently in China. The Transport Ministry also announced that security agencies and Thai Airways representatives will also attend the meeting as a possible evacuation plans takes shape.
An evacuation, led by the Thai Air Force, is also being mulled as a back-up to other commercial evacuation solutions. Thai Air Force commander Manat Wongwat told the Bangkok Post that up to four C-134 planes with medical staff and equipment are on stand-by to evacuate Thais from hotspots in China.
The death toll, worldwide, is now up to 80, the vast majority located in the virus’ epicentre of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province. 2,700+ cases are now reported worldwide. Again, the majority of cases are in China.
A Thai Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says Thai officials stationed in China are monitoring the situation closely and are in constant contact with Thai students and other communities. Busadee Santipitaks has confirmed there are 54 Thai students and approximately 10 workers in spa businesses in Wuhan city. All are accounted for and safe, as of the latest reports from Thai embassy officials.
But a Thai student studying at Wuhan University posted a desperate plea for help from the Thai government on Facebook. Pasnicha Krutdamrongchai, says she and her friends did not have the opportunity to stock up on food and water due to the short-notice given prior to the lockdown. Pasnicha painted a grim picture of supermarket shelves stripped-bare in her post.
In response, the Foreign Ministry reported that the Thai embassy in Beijing had contacted the students and offered advice, saying that checks with Hubei province’s foreign office found that restaurants and shops around the university are open as normal.
Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reported over the weekend that the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Thailand has reached eight while the total number of cases under investigation stands at 84 – 7 are Chinese citizens and the other is Thai. 5 have been discharged from hospital.
Over the weekend reports came out of Chiang Mai, Nakhon Sawan and Rayong about suspected cases that have been detected.
The director of the Chiang Mai provincial tourism and sports office, Parisa Panprom, reported that 120 Chinese tourists from Wuhan were yesterday scheduled to fly back to China. Arrangements are being made to fly them to nearby destinations as Wuhan’s airports have been closed for all but emergency flights.
Chiang Mai Airport has suspended all flights between Chiang Mai and Wuhan until at least February 4.
Meanwhile, Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn reported that the shutdown of Chinese cities and the ban on all outbound tour groups by the Chinese government will cost Thailand around 50 billion baht in lost tourism revenue.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Reuters
Coronavirus
Hotels in Hua Hin ordered to check on Chinese tourists after confirmed coronavirus case
Thanon Panphipat, the Hua Hin district chief officer, says all hotels in the Gulf resort town, four hours south of Bangkok, must check the passports of all Chinese tourists and to immediately report if any of them appear sick or develop flu-like symptoms.
He says that the instruction was a precautionary measure to prevent the possible spread of the virus,. Many Chinese tourists are visiting Hua Hin during the Chinese New Year festival.
The Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial health officials announced yesterday that a 73 year old tourist from the Chinese city of Wuhan, fell sick and was admitted to a private hospital in Hua Hin. She has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.
Authorities have confirmed that the tourist flew into Suvarnabhumi international airport on January 19 on a direct flight from Wuhan and then proceeded to Hua Hin for a sight-seeing tour. All passengers would have had a preliminary screening when they walked off the plane. But she fell sick on Thursday night and was admitted to a private hospital.
Preventive measures are necessary, in light of anticipated rise in the number of Chinese people expected to visit Thailand during the Chinese New Year festival. Thailand’s Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is calling an urgent meeting of the ministries of Public Health, Transport and Tourism and Sports to discuss plans to limit the spread of novel coronavirus in Thailand.
The new case in Hua Hin has brought the total coronavirus cases in Thailand to six.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
