Chem-Dry announces Thailand master franchise availability

Press Release

After more than 20 years., Chem-Dry’s master franchise holders in Thailand are ready to sell, creating a rare entrepreneurial opportunity in a market ripe for solid growth. This opportunity represents a unique investment for entrepreneurs looking to start or expand their business portfolio and tap into the rapidly growing cleaning industry in Thailand.

Brothers David and Richard Arell have held the Thailand master franchise, which covers the entire country, since 2000. Over time, they established a franchise on the southern resort island of Phuket, then sold a sub-franchise covering part of Bangkok. Both are still busy and will provide the new master franchise owner with two well-established operations as they look to make further expansions around the country, David Arell said.

“There is huge room for growth here,” Arell said. “My brother has passed away, and I am running another business, so we want to open the door to someone who can bring all that Chem-Dry offers to Thailand. We have found great success with many services, such as cleaning offices, area rugs, furniture, mattresses, and even boat and car upholstery! And there are so many more valuable Chem-Dry offerings, such as the new disinfecting line, the tile and stone care, and the wood floor care, that will do well here. There is plenty of room for growth in Bangkok alone, and the provinces are screaming for these services.”

Chem-Dry is the world’s largest carpet, upholstery, and hard-surface floor cleaning franchise, with nearly 3,500 franchises serving more than 11,000 homes and businesses daily in 55 countries. The innovative Chem-Dry Hot Carbonating Extraction process delivers a faster-drying, deeper, and more environmentally friendly clean that appeals to home and business owners in all markets worldwide. Chem-Dry also provides cleaning and renewal services for tile and stone, granite countertops, leather, and upholstery.

The master franchise for Thailand will provide the successful buyer with exclusive rights to operate and develop Chem-Dry franchises throughout the country. This includes access to Chem-Dry’s proven business model, training and support, marketing materials, and the ability to leverage the Chem-Dry brand’s reputation and reputation in the market.

“Chem-Dry continues to expand its global footprint because its services fit into any economy and culture,” says Joe Manuszak, Vice President of Global Development. “Our 40 years of success in the United States and continued worldwide growth shows business professionals that Chem-Dry is a long-term, stable business opportunity that works well in any market and cultural environment. David and Richard have shown that Thailand is well suited for what Chem-Dry has to offer, and we are certain that their successors will take what they have built and create an even stronger Chem-Dry presence in Thailand.”

To learn more about Chem-Dry and its global franchise opportunities, visit: www.chemdryinternational.com

For more information on the Chem-Dry master franchise for Thailand, please contact David Arell (Owner).

E-mail: david@thaichemdry.com

Mobile phone: 081-894-0462 (Thailand), +1 774-345-9420 (USA)

Visit Chem-Dry on social media: https://www.facebook.com/thaichemdry

WATCH NOW: Why now is the time to invest in Chem-Dry at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnqG0XfxrVI