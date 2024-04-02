Banyan Group and Urasaya Property launch Nakhon Si Thammarat’s first luxury residence

Photo via Banyan Tree Residences

Nestled directly on Thailand’s Gulf Coast, Banyan Tree Residences Sichon represents a pioneering project by Banyan Group, the independent global hospitality company, in partnership with Urasaya Property Co., Ltd, a pioneering real estate developer. This venture not only promises a unique living experience but also marks a significant step in the expansion and diversification of luxury living options in Thailand.

KP Ho, Executive Chairman of Banyan Tree Holdings, stated…

“At Banyan Group, our commitment lies in curating transformative experiences that are both responsible and sustainable. Through our collaboration with Urasaya Property on this exceptional project, we aim to capitalize on a pioneering opportunity in a promising destination, and with the luxury branded residence sector in Thailand experiencing robust demand, we are excited to usher in a new era of sustained growth for Nakhon Si Thammarat.”

Nakhon Si Thammarat is one of Thailand’s emerging yet less explored provinces, known for its unique blend of lifestyle, well-being, and rich cultural heritage. Sichon, with its serene natural environment, offers an idyllic setting for those seeking a blend of leisure, active lifestyle, and marine conservation. The recent development of a new airport, merely 35 minutes away, enhances Sichon’s appeal by providing excellent connectivity and convenience for residents and visitors alike.

Ravi Chandran, Executive Director of Urasaya Property, added…

“Sichon is a real hidden gem – an ecological and cultural oasis that feels like Southern Thailand 30 years ago, far from the crowds and congestion of Thailand’s well-established beach resorts. The recent opening of a new international terminal at Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport will open up this idyllic region to a wider audience of lifestyle-seeking travellers and create a bright future for the entire area.”

About Banyan Tree Residences Sichon

At Banyan Tree Residences Sichon, owners benefit from the Sanctuary Club, offering discounts and privileges across Banyan Group’s worldwide hotels, restaurants, and facilities. Additionally, owners have the option to include their villas in the Banyan Living rental program, which manages over 200 units in 10 countries.

The residences are located on 2.5 hectares of beachfront land, just a 35-minute drive from Nakhon Si Thammarat International Airport, featuring exclusive four-bedroom pool villas with contemporary design and modern amenities. Services include a personal butler, private boat access, and five-star clubhouse facilities such as a seafront pool, fitness centre, spa, local cuisine restaurant, and a beachside bar.

The area around Banyan Tree Residences Sichon offers a range of activities and cultural experiences. Sichon beach, recognized by Lonely Planet, and Khao Luang National Park provide opportunities for outdoor adventures, including hiking, cycling, and golfing at nearby Koh Samui. The region is also known for its pink dolphins, historical temples like Wat Phra Mahatat, traditional crafts in local villages, and markets selling fresh local produce. This combination of luxury living and rich local culture makes Banyan Tree Residences Sichon an attractive option for those seeking a high-quality lifestyle in Thailand.

Press Release