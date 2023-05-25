What’s the difference between the TOEIC, IELTS, and TOEFL English proficiency exams?

PHOTO: Freepik

Students and others who want to study or work in an English speaking country usually have to show their English proficiency levels. Taking widely accepted standardised tests has become the most popular route, as some places only accept results from these exams. However, many people encounter confusion when it comes to the three most popular tests – TOEIC, TOEFL, and IELTS – since they seem similar to the untrained eye.

The TOEIC, TOEFL, and IELTS all have different goals and assess different aspects of the English language. Here, we have a breakdown of what those tests assess and who may need them.

What is TOEIC?

The TOEIC acronym stands for the Test of English for International Communication. In short, it tests your ability to understand business and work-related instructions, documents, and conversations. The test covers both spoken and written English and is not a pass or fail exam. Instead, the test aims to assess English proficiency to certify a test-taker’s English language skills necessary for work and business purposes. There are 2 test versions that include both a paper and computerised exam. The scores range from 10-990.

Taking the TOEIC exam proves to be ideal for those who want to work internationally or at an English-speaking workplace. Having a score from this exam gives you a competitive edge over others who only possess IELTS or TOEFL scores. Over 1,400 organisations worldwide accept a TOEIC exam result, which makes it a highly-sought after certification by businesses. The test covers 4 sections: Listening, Reading, Writing and Speaking. The sections are broken down into 2 exams as listed below.

Listening and Reading

Total time length: 2 hours, 30 minutes

Listening Comprehension Section

Time length: 45 minutes

100 questions

Reading Comprehension Section

Time length: 75 minutes, plus additional 30 minutes at the beginning to answer biographical questions

100 questions

Speaking and Writing

Total time length: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Speaking Test Section

Time length: 20 minutes

11 questions

Writing Test Section

Time length: 60 minutes, plus an additional 30 minutes are required to complete the administrative formalities.

8 questions

TOEIC test format

The test format includes both pen-and-paper and computer-based options. Each of the two tests has a score range of 10-990, with higher scores being more favourable. A score above 790 typically earns the label of being good.

Cost of the TOEIC test

The cost of each test is around $85 USD. The cost actually depends on the country or place in which you reside.

What is IELTS?

Unlike the TOEIC, the IELTS focuses on assessing a test taker’s academic and general English language skills. The IELTS is a top choice for those who want to study abroad in a country where English is the native language. The test aims to assist test-takers in migrating or pursuing studies in English-speaking countries. The British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia , and Cambridge Assessment English jointly own the test. More than 10,000 education and training organisations worldwide recognise the IELTS. There are over 1,600 IELTS test locations in over 140 countries.

The test covers 4 sections: Listening, Reading, Writing and Speaking. All test takers take the same Listening and Speaking tests but different Reading and Writing tests. The 2 major versions of the IELTS exam are listed below:

IELTS Academic

The IELTS Academic test for those who want to study in an English speaking environment or university. The grading system follows a band score ranging from 0 to 9. Students can send their IELTS Academic scores to up to 5 organisations free of cost. Additional organisations costs an additional fee. Test-takers can also opt for this IELTS version for professional registration purposes, although it’s not as popular a reason compared to pursuing higher education.

IELTS General Training

The IELTS General Training test caters to those who wish to work or migrate, as well as individuals aiming to study at a level below a degree. The test assesses the daily English language skills needed in a workplace or social environment.

Format of IELTS exam

All of the 4 sections of the IELTS exam are taken on the same day with no breaks.

Listening test format

Time length: 30 minutes

Test takers will listen to 4 recordings of native English speakers and then answer a series of questions by writing.

Reading test format

Time length: 60 minutes

This test features 40 questions that are designed to test a wide range of reading skills. Such skills as reading for gist, main ideas, detail, understanding logical argument, skimming, recognising writers’ opinion, purpose, and attitudes are among those assessed in the reading exam.

The IELTS Academic reading section includes 3 long texts which range from the descriptive and factual to the discursive and analytical.

IELTS General Training reading section includes extracts from magazines, newspapers, books, notices, advertisements, company handbooks and guidelines. These are materials you are likely to encounter on a daily basis in an English-speaking environment.

Academic writing test format

Time length: 60 minutes

The Academic writing test is divided into 2 tasks:

Task 1 – you’ll encounter a graph, table, chart, or diagram and must describe, summarise, or explain the information using your own words. This task may involve explaining how something works, interpreting data, or other related challenges.

Task 2 – you will be asked to write an essay in response to a point of view, problem, or argument.

General training writing format

Time length: 60 minutes

The General training writing test is divided into 2 tasks:

Task 1 – you’ll be presented with a situation and asked to write a letter requesting information, or explaining the situation. The letter may written in any style.

Task 2 – you’ll need to write an essay addressing a point of view, problem, or argument. This essay can maintain an informal style.

Speaking test format

Time length: 11–14 minutes

The recorded speaking section assesses your use of spoken English.

Part 1 – the examiner will ask you general questions about yourself and a range of familiar topics. This part lasts between 4 and 5 minutes.

Part 2 – you’ll receive a card prompting you to discuss a specific topic. You will have 1 minute to prepare before speaking for up to 2 minutes. The examiner will then ask 1 or 2 questions about the topic.

Part 3 – you’ll face additional questions related to the topic from Part 2. These will give you the opportunity to talk about more abstract ideas and issues. This part of the test lasts between 4 and 5 minutes.

Cost of the IELTS exam

The IELTS exam in the USA ranges between $245 to $255 USD.

What is TOEFL?

The TOEFL acronym stands for Test of English as a Foreign Language and tests classroom English. It is mainly for those who want to study abroad in institutions that requires English skills certifications, such as a university setting. It is a computer-based exam and is graded on a scale of 0-120. There are more than 11,000 institutions in over 150 countries that accept TOEFL scores.

TOEFL exam format

Time length: 4 hours

The exam is divided into 4 sections: Reading, Listening, Speaking, and Writing. The Speaking test has a time limit of 20 minutes and features 6 tasks, while the Writing test has a time limit of 50 minutes and features 2 tasks. The Reading and Listening sections have a time limit of between 60 to 80 minutes long and 60 to 90 minutes long respectively. Time lengths for the Reading and Listening tests may vary due to the inclusion of unscored, experimental questions. The Reading test features anywhere from 36 to 56 questions, while the Listening test features anywhere from 34 to 51 questions.

The scoring range for each section is from 0-30.

TOEFL exam costs

The TOEFL iBT exam costs around $185 USD, while the TOEFL Paper-based test costs around $180 USD.

Follow us on :













And there you have it, – our bite-sized guide to the curious world of English proficiency exams. Knowing the differences between the three tests empowers you to make the best choice for your academic or professional journey. Good luck, and may the linguistic odds be ever in your favour!

Want to teach English in Thailand? Check out our guide on how to be an English teacher in Thailand.